In the past two weeks, the British pound suffered significant losses against most of the major currencies as the UK is expected to experience its worst economic crash since the Great Frost in 1709. In addition, the high uncertainty moving forward will weigh on ‘risk-on’ currencies such as the British pound despite the fact that the GBP is significantly undervalued according to a range of ‘fair’ value metrics (PPP prices in a fair value at 1.45). Figure 1 shows that the pound is the third worst performing currency among the G10 space, down nearly 8 percent since the start of the year. Even though Sterling is currently trading at extremely low levels relative to its long-term range, we do not think that it is the right time to buy the dip.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

High VIX is GBP's worst enemy

One important characteristic of the British pound is that it is extremely sensitive to a rise in volatility. In figure 2, we calculate the monthly average performance of each of the G9's most liquid currencies against the US dollar when price volatility (VIX) rises above 20 since 1990. As expected, the Japanese yen is the winner and has averaged 45bps in periods of ‘high’ volatility, which gave it the status of the 'ultimate FX safe haven'. On the other hand, the British pound came out as the biggest loser, averaging nearly -30bps in monthly returns when the VIX rises. We expected at first a commodity currency (i.e. AUD) to be the biggest loser in periods of high volatility. Hence, the high uncertainty going forward could weigh on the GBP in the medium term as the economy continues to crater.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

FXB vs. SPY

This negative relationship between the British pound (FXB) and volatility can be clearly observed in figure 3. The left chart shows the performance of US equities (SPY) and FXB during the Great Financial Crisis; while the SPY more than halved between October 2007 and March 2009, the pound depreciated by 35% with FXB falling from 210 to 138.

We also saw a strong co-movement during the February/March 2020 selloff; the sharp fall in global equities led to a 13% drop in the pound with FXB falling to a historical low of 111. We can also observe a slight divergence in the past month between the two times series (figure 3, right frame); FXB has been trending lower even though equities remain flat with SPY currently flirting with the 300 level.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

FXB drivers

As for the Euro area, we expect the ‘recovery’ in the UK to be slower than in the US post lockdown as the uncertainty over Brexit is expected to remain high, which should weigh on business investments and household consumption. In addition, the lack of ‘solidarity’ in the eurozone will also impact UK real growth in the medium term and should result in a prolonged period of economic weakness in the next 12 to 18 months. Hence, the real growth differential, one of the key drivers of currencies in the long run, should start to deteriorate in the coming quarter between the UK and US, which should continue to weigh on the British pound (figure 4, left frame).

In addition, we saw that the sharp fall in US yields did not generate any momentum in the pound since the start of the year. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that while the 2Y real interest rate (IR) differential between the UK and US recovered from -2 percent in January 2019 to 0 percent in the past few months, FXB has remained very low, oscillating around 120. It is difficult to imagine a scenario that would suddenly generate a strong bull momentum in the British pound, and therefore the current uncertain environment should favor risk-off currencies such as the US dollar.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBP: sell in May and go away?

In this section, we look at the seasonality of the British pound in the past 50 years in order to see if GBP experiences the same pattern as equities during ‘summer’ time. ‘Sell in May and go away’ is an investment strategy for equities based on a theory that stipulates that the stock market has historically experienced significant higher returns during the ‘winter’ period from November to April than in the 'summer' period from May to October.

Figure 5 shows the average GBP returns (against USD) for each month in the past 50 years. Even though there is no clear evidence that the British pound performs better in winter time than in summer time, we can notice that the worst performing months are in the summer period: Cable has fallen by 0.6% on average in May and August, respectively. On the other hand, the two best performing months are April (+0.73%) and December (+0.5%), which are in the winter period.

Figure 5

Source; Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

FXB outlook

We think that Sterling will struggle to outperform in the medium term due to the elevated uncertainty coming forward post lockdown. In addition, investors who are long the pound should be cautious as another round of equity selloff (10 to 15 percent drawdown) could push the pound towards its mid-March lows. Despite the massive liquidity injections from the Fed, we expect the US dollar to remain strong against most of the major currencies on the back of a higher growth differential between the US and the rest of the world post lockdown.

Momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are all showing a bearish signal on FXB and we think that any bull consolidation could be seen as a good opportunity to sell FXB. The first short-term resistance on the topside stands at 119.50, which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 111-128 range, followed by the psychological 120 level. We will try to short some between 119.5 and 120, keeping a stop above the 200D SMA at 122.50 for a retest of the 115.10 level (23.6% Fibo retracement).

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

