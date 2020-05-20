The only reason I would buy Simon Property's stock, at $57 pe share, is if we wake up one morning and learn David Simon walked away from the Taubman deal.

I expect so many specialty retailers to 'optimize' their store fleets and there could be lots of bankruptcies and business wind downs.

I share a May 1, 2020 NPR podcast on the future state of retail. In the podcast, Neela Montgomery, CEO of Crate and Barrel discusses malls.

I recently wrote two bearish pieces on Mall REITs:

To quickly sum up my thesis, the entire mall ecosystem has been displayed in a COVID-19 (and post COVID) world. The mall business model no longer works for its interior tenants as rent to revenue ratios are way too high, mall traffic is in decline, and people prefer the convenience of online or outdoor Power Centers.

In my neck of the woods, there is Dedham Legacy Place (Dedham, MA) and University Station (Westwood, MA).

Legacy Place has Whole Foods, L.L. Bean, a movie theater, a variety of good restaurants (from fast casual to fine dining), corporate offices, Amazon, apparel, furniture, Jared's, and much more.

University Station has Wegman's, Target, TJX, Nordstrom Rack, Lifetime Fitness, banking, and lots of food options.

Candidly, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that both Legacy Place and University Station are way better places to locate your stores than an expensive 'A Mall'. And as a consumer, it is so much easier to pop into a specialty store at a Legacy Place or University Station than it is to drive to the mall (further away), park, and then walk a mile (or more) to get into the interior section. It simply isn't convenient and going to the mall isn't an experience, it is a hassle. So Holiday shopping notwithstanding or a super rainy day on a weekend, I can't think of a good reason to go to the mall. Moreover, if you read enough retail conference calls, sell side analysts' have their antenna's up and frequently ask about mall exposure and how quickly companies can 'optimize' their mall store base/footprint. Off balance sheet mall leases are glowing toxic waste that ding equity valuations of relatively high quality retail stocks.

To give readers a sense of the type of work that I do to study a thesis, I recently listened to a good podcast on May 1, 2020.

If you fast forward to minute 32:45, of the podcast, Neela Montgomery, CEO of Crate & Barrel provides her feedback of the future state of retail, in a COVID-19 world. She notes how her online sales are up 80% to 100% since they closed all of their stores on March 16th (and this business was already 51% overall sales).

Moreover, she says mentioned malls. Here is what she says:

Malls will see some fairly big changes. Patterns and traffic will change. To be honest, malls traffic was declining and has been declining for three or four years now.

I can't think of a more poignant quote that captures why malls are in secular decline. The paradigm has changed and even the great Simon Property Group, Inc. missed it or was flat footed (note the timing of its Taubman deal on February 10, 2020).

So for this example, keep in mind that Crate and Barrel is a high quality retailer that is doing well. So I am not cherry picking a bad business.

Source: WBUR.ORG

Again, if anyone actively follows consumer stocks, as closely as I do, malls constantly come up in a negative light. You often hear (and I am paraphrasing), well, our Strip stores are dramatically outperforming malls stores, so our brand and underlying consumer demand is still healthy.

For an example of a retailer that is struggling, look at Pier 1, a company that filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year, after massive cash flow losses.

For perspective, and per Pier 1's last 10-Q, before bankruptcy, as of November 30, 2019, the Company operated 942 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The company had planned to close 450 stores and keep the rest of its fleet open.

Unfortunately, today, Retail Dive reported that Pier 1 is set to permanently close all of its stores and wind down its business.

Like other nonessential retailers, Pier 1 was forced to shutter its stores following government-mandated closures that prevented it from successfully conducting going-out-of-business sales at the more than 450 locations it announced it would close at the beginning of this year.

I just don't think the Simon bulls are acknowledging what is happening on the ground. At $57 per share, I would argue that this isn't a 'generational' buy that you will brag to your grandkids about in twenty years' time.

Stock Prices Are About The Future

Stock prices are about the future, yet I continue to read bullish Mall REIT articles discussing rear view mirror financials. Now I 100% agree that past financials are a good baseline to start your analysis. However, we live in a unique time period and malls were already in trouble prior to COVID-19.

If we look at Simon's (SPG) cash flow statements for the year ending December 31, 2019, cash flows from operations was $3.807 billion. Cash flows from investing activities (Capex and net investments) was $1.08 billion. This means that free cash flow was $2.73 billion. However, the company paid out $2.558 billion in common and preferred dividends. In other words, Simon's payout ratio was 93.7%. Let's not get distracted by geeky REIT parlance, using terms such as FFO and AFFO. The cash flow statement tells the story.

Investing is about seeing the forest for the trees.

Simon Property Group's Cash Flow Statement

Source: SPG 10-K

Simon Property Group's Balance Sheet

If we turn to Simon's balance sheet, the company has $24.2 billion of debt.

Source: SGP 10-K

Because of its strong past cash flow and the physical malls as acting as hard collateral to lenders, Simon has been able to borrow money at extremely cheaply.

What happens when Simon's vacancy levels blow out due to special retailers going bankrupt in droves? How does that impact rent renewals, co-tenancy clauses, and mall traffic?

Moreover, can you name more than a few retail CFO excited about opening a bunch of stores in expensive 'A malls'? Lululemon (LULU) is the only name that I can think of.

In 2019, during the best economy, with 3.5% unemployment, Simon was already paying out approximately 94% of its free cash flow.

Despite shares trading at $57 per, down from the $160s, the secular trends in a post COVID-19 world combined with velocity at which Simon will could lose tenants is just too risky for me to get involved.

Source: Fidelity

The Only Way I Would Buy Simon Shares

The only way I would consider buying shares of Simon was if we were to wake up one morning and learn that David Simon walked away from the Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO.PK) deal. Now Mr. Simon would have to pay a fat fee to get out of the deal, but that is the only positive catalyst that I can see on the horizon and reason for getting involved in this name, at least at $57 per share. Again, though, I won't short the stock here, as it has come down so much from its 52 week highs. And if anyone does survive the retail apocalypse, no question it will be Simon.

On February 10, 2020, Simon Property Group announced that it agreed acquire a 80% stake in Taubman.

The transaction has been unanimously recommended by a Special Committee of independent directors of Taubman and approved unanimously by the Boards of Directors of both companies. Simon expects to fund the total required cash consideration of approximately $3.6 billion with existing liquidity.

In addition to the equity piece, Taubman has $4 billion of debt.

Source: Taubman FY 2020 10-Q

Conclusion

Notwithstanding Simon Property walking away from the Taubman deal, I can't see a reason to get long the stock, at least at $57 per share. The company's payout ratio is already 94% (cash flow from operations less cash flow from investing activities). Going forward, I would argue that the mall paradigm has changed and malls are in secular decline. The only real question, at least in my mind, is the rate of decline. Are we talking about Eastman Kodak type negative comps (mid single digits for years) or are we talking about down low single digits?

I don't think investors are connecting the dots that all of the power has shifted from landlords to tenants. In order for these businesses to work, you need 95% occupancy and growing mall traffic. Just last week, JC Penney (JCP) filed for bankruptcy. The company is planning to close at least 200 stores. How much Capex will be required to outfit the space for a new tenant? Having gapping vacancies isn't a good look for any mall.

That said, I wouldn't short the stock. The only way I would get long is if we woke up to news that David Simon walked away from the Taubman deal. That would signal to me that Mr. Simon is up to speed on just how bad the next twelve to twenty four months could be for Mall REITs.

