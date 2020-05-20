SunPower has taken a number of steps during the past year that should remove all liquidity concerns at least for the next year.

When it rains it pours or once in a blue moon could be used to describe SunPower's (SPWR) recent turn of events. Perhaps a more fitting phrase might be once in a century because it's been roughly a hundred years since the world has experienced a global pandemic such as COVID-19. In any case, the result is more required patience by SunPower's investors who have already endured an entire decade of under-performance. This has been a tough break since SunPower has strung together a series of good quarters with improving operating metrics. While the risk of bankruptcy should largely be removed, the outbreak of COVID-19 will inject enough business uncertainty into SunPower's outlook and may keep its shares in a holding pattern until the pandemic is largely behind us.

First-Quarter 2020 Recap

Under the circumstances, SunPower executed quite well in the first quarter. Relative to its own guidance provided in mid-February, revenues of $449 million were near the midpoint of its $435-470 million range. Profitability metrics were slightly better than guided with gross margin at 8.3% vs. its 3-6% range. As a result, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $9.4 million came in well ahead of the forecast range of -$15 million loss to break-even.

Compared to Wall Street expectations, SunPower's upside surprise was even greater. Non-GAAP EPS came in $0.10 ahead of analysts' estimates while revenues beat by 13%. Investors need to keep in mind right after the company reported its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, major Western economies fell victim to COVID-19 and business activity ground to a halt. Peer Canadian Solar (CSIQ) noted a loss of business in March. Increasing business uncertainty was perhaps the primary reason why analysts lowered their revenue expectations far below SunPower's low end guidance range.

The single blemish in SunPower's strong fourth-quarter results was its commercial unit which I reviewed in greater detail in my previous SunPower article. The restructuring of this business segment was one of the main reasons why margins were expected to drop in the first quarter. During its Q4 2019 earnings conference call, management cited a potential first-quarter EBITDA hit of as much as $10-15 million. Based on the EBITDA breakdown for the company's SPES segment, the commercial unit EBITDA lost $5 million in the quarter. While this is still a vast under-performance, it was ahead of expectations and helped keep consolidated adjusted EBITDA positive in the quarter. Management reaffirmed that restructuring was ahead of schedule and the unit should generate positive EBITDA in the second half of 2020.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Uncertainty

The most obvious impact since the outbreak of COVID-19 is increased business uncertainty. With many European countries on lockdown since early March and the US instigating shelter-in-place orders in many states since late March, solar installation appeared to be an activity that could be postponed indefinitely. In one of the worst-hit European countries, business activity in Italy was at a standstill. Luckily in one of SunPower's biggest markets, California marked the solar industry as an essential service. During the company's first-quarter earnings conference call, management noted all but the state of New York were open for solar installation.

Still, the economic impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect the timing and magnitude of the company's order flow. Lockdowns have resulted in a loss of cash flow for individuals and corporations alike. At least to a degree, some potential installation business could be lost. In addition, financial stress could impact the availability of capital required to close both residential and commercial projects. With so much still in flux, it was not a surprise that SunPower retracted its previous full-year guidance.

Health-related risks aside, the solar industry has historically been resilient to economic downturns. During the Financial Crisis of 2008, global installations rose annually for both 2008 and 2009. Although SunPower's margins came under pressure in 2009 due to competitive issues, the company was able to grow both shipments and revenues for 2008 and 2009, even though financing for large solar projects was a major concern as the financial sector collapsed. The reason behind the solar industry's ability to decouple with global economic cycles is because solar has been considered a capital investment with proven and stable returns.

For example, large corporations, especially cash-rich technology companies, may earn less than 1-2% on their excess capital at today's treasury rates. As the cost of installing solar has decreased during the past decade, unsubsidized utility scale projects can generate levelized cost of electricity below $0.05 per kwh which is a fraction of peak rates in many states such as California. In sun-rich regions, internal rates of return can exceed 30%. While being 'green' may be a publicity benefit, the likely reason many companies have been going green is because it is green on their P&L.

As long as COVID-19 does not disrupt the physical installation of solar for a prolonged period, the solar industry may be able to shrug off any negative economic consequence as it has during past downturns. This may be the reason management is confident in the turnaround for its commercial unit and noted it was 90% booked for 2020. At least in the US, SunPower also cited the ability of its smaller dealers to access PPP should also limit credit liability.

Where business uncertainty is higher is for its residential business. In the past two months, over 36 million US citizens have lost their job. To the degree these job losses are permanent, SunPower could see a loss of residential business. Since residential installations typically range between $10,000 and $50,000, the main customer base is the middle to upper middle class who may be more insulated from the recent unemployment crisis. Even if COVID-19 abates and the unemployment rate stabilizes, the odds of a slowing economy impacting SunPower's residential business is higher than its commercial segment. However, if history repeats, the majority of installations may merely get pushed forward instead of being permanently lost.

SunPower recently announced a $1 billion financing partnership that should help its residential segment. In conjunction with its previous financial support, the company recently offered a zero down and no interest for six months promotion. Management stated that it saw no issues with residential financing within its supply capacity for participants who qualify. At least for the employed, financial strain could be relieved for residential customers who are still interested in installing solar.

Financial Impact

Most commodity manufacturers are heavily leveraged to shipment volume. Solar manufacturers are no different and as a result, their earnings are often horrible during troughs but turn into cash machines during cycle peaks. With COVID-19 impacting manufacturing in both the first and second quarters, under-utilization has and will impact margins in the first half. For this reason, it would not be useful to compare the sequential change in gross margin during the first quarter relative to a more normalized level in the fourth quarter of last year. Until production resumes to normal levels, investors will be left in a sort of financial darkness since it would be difficult to differentiate weakness due to macro-economic factors or internal operational inefficiencies.

On a sequential basis, SunPower's module manufacturing gross margin dropped from 21.8% in Q4 2019 to 5.2% in Q1 2020. Obviously, this appears horrible but most of the difference can be explained by the following:

A one-time item reduced Q4 2019's gross margin to a normalized rate of approximately 18%.

Under-utilization may have impacted Q1 2020 gross margin by what I estimate could be 3-4%.

Inter-segment elimination differences during each quarter accounted for 4-5% of the 13% gap.

Product mix, geographical mix, and potentially inventory liquidation severely impacted Q1 2020 gross margin. Module average selling prices dropped by roughly 20% sequentially but costs only dropped by 10%.

Since most of SunPower's manufacturing facilities have been idle for 40-50% of the second quarter, adjusted non-GAAP gross margin will look even worse. The company is forecasting adjusted non-GAAP gross margin to range between 0% and 6% which is down from 12.5% in the first quarter. While this looks horrible and a complete 180 from the incremental operational progress the company made throughout 2019, it would be too early to draw any conclusions. It will take at least one and perhaps two quarters of normal operations before we can continue evaluating SunPower's normalized earnings power across its product lines.

Final Thoughts

The outbreak of COVID-19 has certainly thrown a wrench in SunPower's restructuring timeline. As a long-time follower of the solar industry and one who has not been particularly fond of SunPower during the past decade, I found myself quite impressed with the company's sequential operational progress during the past year. Management has been fairly conservative and has delivered on most stated goals. So when an external shock turned everything upside down, I shared the frustration those inside SunPower may be feeling.

Even though the near-term earnings outlook is now quite uncertain, the company's steps to shore up its balance sheet last year has in my opinion removed the once real threat of bankruptcy. SunPower has shown through incremental improvements in manufacturing gross margin that the company now has a competitive product that can be quite profitable under normalized operating conditions. Strict cost controls, additional financing, a well-timed investment, and the spin-off of its manufacturing business have not only potentially secured over $400 million but also transferred a legacy cash draining liability away from its core North American business. The once feared $400 million convertible bond maturity next year should now be covered by over 150% based on the company's expected liquidity in the next year.

On a positive note, history has shown the solar industry to be more resilient to economic downturns than other cyclical sectors to the point of almost being counter-cyclical. As a long-term infrastructure investment with predictable cash flow and positive returns, solar installation shortfalls have often turned into demand deferment rather than outright demand destruction. Thus the business SunPower may lose this year due to either physical or financial stress could simply be pushed forward into next year. If there is a case to be made for pent-up demand, the solar industry has historically proven to be a perfect example.

Lastly, as I detailed in a prior article, the manufacturing spin-off of its Maxeon manufacturing division could prove to be more valuable than SunPower's core North American installation business. With a key regulatory hurdle now cleared, current SunPower shareholders should receive new shares of Maxeon Solar once the split is complete before the end of the second quarter. While the added value may not be realized immediately as long as COVID-19 remains a global economic and health risk, it should in my opinion increase long-term shareholder value for current SunPower investors. Recent earnings disappointments and operational setbacks aside, long-term investors in the company still have a lot to look forward to in the coming two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR, CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.