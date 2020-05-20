REITs: A Tale Of Three Crises

The REIT Narrative

REITs are often thought to be 'safe' investments, i.e., safe compared to other equity sectors, only behind utilities. REIT revenues and cash flows are supported by leases, which increase visibility of future revenues and decrease volatility in operating fundamentals. It is often stated that REITs provide important diversification to investment portfolios. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income. Investors, especially retail investors, prize the dependable dividends. Institutional investors like the low beta (market risk) high yield characteristics. It is widely accepted that REITs have cleaned up their balance sheets in anticipation of the next crisis.

The Not So Dependable Dividends

The 2008 Great Financial Crisis decimated REIT dividends, with all but a small handful of companies cutting or eliminating the dividend payment. Here is a list of the surviving dividends:

Company Ticker Years Federal Realty Trust (FRT) 52 Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 34 National Retail Properties (NNN) 30 Realty Income (O) 27 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 26 Urstadt Biddle (UBA) 26 WP Carey (WPC) 23 National Health Investors (NHI) 18 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 17 Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 16 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 16

(Source: Author estimates)

The onset of the CoVid-19 pandemic has brought a new onslaught of dividend cuts in just about three months. In fact, 29% of equity REITs have already cut their dividend (48 of 165) as tracked by Hoya Capital Real Estate:

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

So far most of the cuts are confined to the retail, predominantly malls & shopping centers, and hotel sub-sectors. The number of dividend cuts is likely to grow.

Tech Bubble REIT Performance

During the tech bubble REITs were superstars. From 3/24/2000 through 4/30/2001 the Dow Jones REIT Index (REIT Index) delivered total returns of approximately 31%. During the same period the S&P 500 Index (SPX Index) was down 17% and the Nasdaq 100 Index (XNDX Index) was down 60%. REITs outperformed the S&P by a whopping 48%:

(Source: Bloomberg)

This is the defensive performance diversified investors seek when building investment portfolios.

Great Financial Crisis REIT Performance

This time around REITs floundered. Capital markets seized up and capital dependent REITs were facing a liquidity crisis. High leverage was the culprit and the additional layer of fixed costs (interest payments) proved to be too much. The vast majority of dividends were toast. Investors hoping for REIT outperformance and diversification benefits from REITs were let down this time, with REITs increasing the pain at the portfolio level. From the beginning of September 2008 through March 9, 2009 REIT total returns were negative 64% compared to negative 46% for the S&P 500 Index:

(Source: Bloomberg)

CoVid-19 Pandemic REIT Performance

The Covid-19 Pandemic is ongoing. The S&P 500 Index peaked on 2/19/20 and in approximately one month drew down almost 34% by 3/23/20. REITs fared worse, losing 41% and underperforming by 7%:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Since the bottom on March 23 both indices have bounce back. However, REITs trailed again on the recovery and from 2/19/20 through 5/18/20 have lost 24%, doubling the S&P 500 loss of 12%:

(Source: Bloomberg)

REITs Have Too Much Leverage

The REIT sector is usually a low beta sector, until it isn't, which we covered in a recent article titled REIT Risk Skyrockets. Most REITs have leases that govern predictable cash flows. In turn, the predictable cash flows justify a low (unlevered) sector beta, i.e., REITs don't have a lot of market risk. Sectors with low risk and visible cash streams are sometimes levered up to increase returns. But should REITs have leverage in the first place? Some investors and management teams will say that leverage increases growth rates of FFO and/or dividends, and that increases investor returns. Debt capital is cheaper than equity. However, financial theory rejects this argument. The Modigliani Miller Theorem basically says that the higher growth rates will not create value because they increase the cost of capital, through higher risk. Additional debt creates additional risk in the form of financial distress or missed opportunities. The caveat here is that interest payments receive a tax benefit and dividend payments do not, so debt is advantageous up until a certain point, and corporations can find an optimal mix of debt and equity. Most REITs don't pay tax! Since they don't pay tax in theory most shouldn't have debt. We are going to compare current REIT debt to companies in the S&P 500. We will use two metrics, net debt to EBITDA, and total debt to total assets. Net debt to EBITDA provides a crude estimate of how many years it would take a firm to pay back all of its debt. Total debt to total assets provides an estimate of how much of the firm's assets have been financed with debt rather than equity. Keep in mind that taxable corporations have a reason to use debt since interest payments create a tax shield, i.e, there is a real benefit of using debt up to a point:

(Source: Author Estimates)

Net debt to EBITDA of the average REIT is 6.4 compared to 2.6 for the average S&P 500 company. This is a huge difference. Further, S&P 500 companies have financed their assets using 33% debt compared to 48% for REITs.

The takeaway here is to question the high leverage levels in the REIT sector when there is no tax shield. If all of the REITs had continuous dividend streams going back 20 years there would be no argument, but clearly that is not the case given the sector track record. REITs with conservative balance sheets can temporarily lean on debt to finance the dividend, and/or take advantage of distressed acquisitions.

Conclusion

REITs have delivered a mixed bag to investors. Most of the time they deliver low risk, diversification, and dependable dividends. REITs were shining stars during the tech bubble crisis. However, the two most recent crises events have caused REIT risk to jump, diversification to evaporate, and dividends to be cut. Investors and REIT management teams need to reconsider the appropriate level of leverage, if any. In the past 3 months 29% of equity REITs have cut their dividend. Investors can argue that this pandemic couldn't have been predicted, and it is not management's fault, but that isn't really the point. The point is balance sheets need to be prepared ahead of time for unexpected crisis'. Investors should be asking why a sector that doesn't benefit from a tax shield carries significantly higher levels of debt than a typical S&P 500 corporation. These corporations do have a reason to carry debt at a level that optimizes their capital structure, and they're running a net debt to EBITDA level of 2.6, about 60% less than REITs at 6.4. We think the excess leverage is once again the culprit driving REIT dividend cuts. Critical investors should consider the point of investing in dividend stocks, if they are going to cut the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.