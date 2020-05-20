COVID-19 Vaccine May Not Lead To Big Profits

Given the very large market caps of companies that currently lead the race, the increase in their valuations based on vaccine developments may be too optimistic.

A Vaccine From A Different Time

It is widely believed that Dr. Jonas Salk essentially gave away the Polio vaccine he discovered due to his moral stance of not profiteering off the suffering of children with the disability. Unfortunately, this popular myth is far from the whole truth.

In fact, his decision was largely a result of public pressure and legal obstacles, which essentially made it very difficult for Salk to profit off this discovery. In the pre-vaccine era, approx. 13,000-20,000 children were paralyzed by Polio each year. Due to the scale of this suffering, over 80 million Americans donated to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis ("NFIP"), which spearheaded efforts for a vaccine.

In addition, the government had committed vast funds and manpower for the incredibly expensive and time-consuming process, which had conveyed a sense that the vaccine had essentially been paid for by the public, and hence, belonged to the public. Any attempt at personal profit by Salk would not only have been met by intense public outrage, but also regulatory efforts to prevent him from doing so.

Furthermore, most are not aware that attorneys at the NFIP, in fact, studied the possibility of patenting the polio vaccine but reached a legal conclusion that it lacked sufficient novelty for a patent under the laws of that time.

Although there is some ambiguity on this matter, historians have largely reached a consensus that whilst Salk's decision is commendable, it may have at least been partly motivated by these seemingly insurmountable obstacles to profiteering from the Polio vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Race

In my opinion, the situation that Salk faced in 1952 is similar to what Moderna (MRNA), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Regeneron (REGN), and other companies will face upon producing a vaccine for COVID-19. That is, they will likely give it away at or near cost, or face significant restraints in pricing.

Similar to the development of the Polio vaccine, a majority of the leading clinical trials today draw significant funding from the National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), or other government agencies. For instance, Moderna inked a deal in mid-April with HHS to receive $483 million in funding for mRNA-1273 vaccine research. This is the same vaccine that has just reported positive results from the first phase of clinical trials.

This is by no means unique to Moderna, nor is it unique to America. In fact, research all around the world is majority-funded by various governments (China, EU, etc.) in some form of public-private partnership, which places pharma companies more as outsourced contractors rather than the key risk-taker in these ventures. The scale of these public-private partnerships is very large, and the cost to the public for vaccine development will likely run into the tens of billions.

Hence, this is likely to evoke the same kind of understanding as the Polio vaccine - that the cure belongs to the public because it is largely paid for through taxpayer money and does not constitute a form of private risk taken by these drug companies.

As such, any attempt to profiteer off a vaccine discovery by exercising pricing power is likely to lead to public outrage, regulatory scrutiny, or simply direct efforts by the government to nationalize either the vaccine or company that discovered it. Given the immense scrutiny over the pricing policies of the pharma industry over the past few years, it is unlikely that the likes of Moderna, Regeneron, Eli Lilly, or their peers would risk the wrath of permanent legislative change that impairs the future of their businesses.

Can It Actually Be Patented?

The question of whether such a vaccine can be patented is not a technical question of patent law, but rather a question of government intervention. Currently, the US, the UK, and the EU are in discussions for a voluntary patent pool for COVID-19-related drugs, which would make it easily accessible for all countries around the world. Given the scale of this public health crisis, there is a keen interest among governments to prevent companies from monopolizing these drugs to expand access for the entire globe.

This likely jeopardizes the chances of patenting a potential vaccine for the benefit of private shareholders, as the global effort is likely to result in significant legislative change both on a national and supra-national level.

Even if this does not materialize, governments have their own ways of seizing this intellectual property and are unlikely to be held ransom for this cure. Existing legal frameworks like Eminent Domain in the United States can be applied to intellectual property. Suffice to say, any company that attempts to establish a patent will face the full legal force of governments around the world and will not have a clear path to monetizing the vaccine.

What Is The Likely Outcome?

Gilead's (GILD) decision to donate over 1.5 million doses of Remdesivir and to give away future doses at or near cost is the clearest example of what the future vaccine maker is likely to do. Profiteering from this vaccine comes with very high reputational, legal, and political costs for these companies, and perhaps even personal costs to the executives.

Simultaneously, the fact that leading efforts are largely funded with taxpayer dollars makes it even more unlikely that such a vaccine could be used to bolster corporate profits for the company that discovers it. Attempts to patent or profit off it in foreign jurisdictions such as China and India will be even harder, due to the varying nature of their drug and IP protection laws. (A clear example of this is China's attempt to file a competing patent for Gilead's Remdesivir, which you can read about here.)

Implications for Valuations

Hence, it may be too optimistic to ascribe a higher valuation to pharma companies that are making progress on the vaccine. Moderna's announcement of positive clinical trial results have sent its valuation skyrocketing, but the company is unlikely to ever see significant profits from it. Although there may be a reasonable return for its efforts, the margins are likely insufficient to justify the 300%+ increase in the share price from 3 months ago.

Even if we assume the eventual vaccine maker is allowed to reap a reasonable return from vaccine production, the economics of vaccine sales are not particularly attractive. Unlike a treatment that has to be re-administered at regular intervals and thus establishes a stable stream of cash flows, vaccines are one-and-done exercises that do not provide recurring benefits to the company. Therefore, it would provide a one-off bump in profitability in the best-case scenario.

Hence, contrary to current expectations, I believe valuations of pharma companies that currently lead the race for a COVID-19 vaccine are likely to experience a significant de-rating if a viable vaccine is found. This event would likely serve to validate the idea that a COVID-19 vaccine will not generate large profits for the company that produces it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.