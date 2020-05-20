With the yield curve clearly steepening and dry-powder reserves high, banks are poised to substantially increase earnings after the crisis is over.

Bank leverage is far lower today than in the 2000s, meaning it will take a substantial increase in loan losses to cause bankruptcy.

While many investors have a resonant fear of banks, the Federal Reserve has been far more active in directly supporting U.S commercial banks than in the past.

Following the March equity crash, many investors have been hunting for pockets of value in a rich value market. Unfortunately, it seems many of these "cheap" companies are value traps with high bankruptcy risk as opposed to turnaround opportunities.

One area where true value is evident is where many would not expect, banking. Most bank stocks remain down 30-50% this year despite the rally in major indices. Many investors fear that banks are headed for a 2008-repeat which will see mass bankruptcy. While cycles rhyme, they do not repeat and it is rare for the worst-performing sector in a recession to be the worst-performing sector in the next.

Indeed, the issues facing banks today pale in comparison to those faced in 2008. Notably, extreme leverage, an unsupportive central bank, and assets with hidden risks. The latter is possible today, but bank leverage is far lower, and global central banks are far more supportive.

Bank valuations today are extremely low. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) currently trades at a weighted-average TTM P/E of merely 8.1X and is 25% below book value. Risks are higher today, but the Federal Reserve policy directly supports the equity of banks and will likely offset losses. Additionally, banks have pushed much of their riskiest debt onto secondary markets as seen by the buildup of the corporate bond and leveraged loan markets.

KBE may see more downside before it bottoms. However, I believe that it will outperform other equity sectors going forward. After it has bottomed, I believe a large and rapid rally will follow as the market realizes the value opportunity in banks.

How Quantitative Easing Boosts Banks

Banks are almost entirely driven by broad macroeconomic principles. The management of individual banks matters, but far less than it seems to in other sectors of the economy. Thus, it seems reasonable that we begin the discussion with a top-down view on banks.

Most know quantitative easing is the digital creation of money, created in order to promote liquidity in the economy. Mechanically, the Federal Reserve "creates" money which it uses to buy securities on the secondary market. The primary sellers of these securities are banks. Today, this includes treasury bonds, mortgaged-backed securities, and more recently, corporate bonds.

Luckily, bank assets are updated weekly, so we know what U.S. banks own. As you can see below, QE has led to a decrease in the percent of commercial bank assets in MBS and Treasury securities and a significant increase in bank cash assets:

(Federal Reserve)

Obviously, the current QE effort is more extreme than the last; however, the 2010-2015 rounds were similar. Cash assets grew while Treasury securities declined. This does not reduce bank leverage, but it does give banks greater dry powder at a time of need and at a time of generally greater returns on capital.

By far, riskless cash is the fastest growing section of bank assets with most other categories, including consumer and real estate loans, in decline. However, commercial and industrial loans have been on the rise as banks give emergency PPP funding to businesses. See below:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, commercial loans are rising with QE while other higher-risk lending areas are declining. Some of these assets are being sold to the Federal Reserve and others on the secondary market. Banks have also been tightening lending standards which has led to a natural decline in consumer loan assets.

Overall, this had led to little change in the value of bank equity and a moderate increase in bank leverage. See bank equity in red (right axis, bank assets minus liabilities) and leverage in blue (left axis, bank liabilities to assets) below:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, banks were running a total liabilities-to-assets ratio of 96% in the 2000s. Prior to the crisis, only 3-4% of most bank assets were in cash compared to 16% today. This makes it unsurprising that banks had a liquidity crisis where they all had a lack of cash.

In the red, you can see the bank bailout that led to a significant increase in bank equity and a substantial decrease in bank leverage. Bank leverage remained low over the past decade but has increased lately with quantitative easing. Importantly, the crisis has not led to a decrease in commercial bank equity value but only an increase in leverage. This means future earnings potential will likely be higher.

Bank Valuations Do Not Account For Their 'Fed Put'

In 2008, banks were bailed out and had their equity restored. So far, this has not happened today as banks have more than enough dry powder to survive a storm. In general, asset quality has risen (i.e., increase in cash and a decrease in consumer loans) while lending has improved.

Of course, there is a hidden bailout for banks today. As part of the stimulus bill, banks receive between 1% and 5% commission for originating PPP loans (depending on size) which is far more than the cost of origination. These loans also carry a 1% interest rate and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Essentially, it is a large risk-free profit for banks.

So, while bank leverage has increased, the only areas where we see significant increases in assets are commercial loans (i.e., guaranteed PPP loans) and cash. In general, these are lower risk asset categories. This will leave banks with greater income in the near-term and more dry powder to buy riskier debt at a discount in the future.

I believe it is absolutely clear that the Federal Reserve is acting to directly support commercial banks. Both by increasing their earnings potential and decreasing their balance sheet risk. However, this is not accounted for in bank valuations. A decade ago, most banks traded at low valuations and many saw high returns thereafter. However, P/B valuations today are actually quite a bit lower than they were following the recession. See changes to P/B for the top banks in KBE below:

Data by YCharts

Again, the weighted-average stock in the ETF is 25% below its book value and has a P/E of 8X. Of course, bank stocks have been toward the bottom of investor popularity for most of the past decade. Performance has been subpar due to the generally flat yield curve and tighter leverage requirements. However, leverage has ticked back up as has the yield curve:

Data by YCharts

Thus, it seems we are heading toward a period of increased cash flow for most banks. Short-term rates are expected to remain at zero into 2021, so banks will likely see a lasting increase in net interest margins.

The Bottom Line

Investors are giving banks such extremely low valuations due to an expected increase in loan losses. This is likely and I believe the recovery will take much longer than the drop. The real GDP is expected to decline by 42% this quarter which is worse than depression-era declines. However, banks have very low-risk positioning with assets heavily increasingly concentrated in those guaranteed by the federal government and cash. Given lower bank leverage today, it would take a much larger increase in loan losses to bankrupt banks than it would in the past.

After the crisis is over, banks will have a steepened yield curve that will substantially improve their profitability. They will also likely have greater dry-powder due to their large cash reserves. This will likely cause a lasting increase in net interest margins and volume, perhaps causing many banks' earnings to rise by 50% or more.

In the short run, it is entirely possible, if not likely, that KBE declines further due to investor fear. However, I believe the rebound will be much stronger in banks than in most other sectors. It also seems evident that losses from here will be minimized as the Federal Reserve increases its direct support of the U.S. banking system. Overall, I believe this makes KBE a solid "long-term buy".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.