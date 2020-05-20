A Balanced Approach To Higher-Yield Allocations With Muni CEFs

We recommend an approach to high-yield muni allocation that tilts to active funds with barbelled credit-quality portfolios while minimizing the non-rated bucket as well as call risk.

A credit sector which, in our view, strikes a good balance between quality and yield is the high-yield municipal sector.

Although the yields on offer in lower-quality sectors are attractive, they also come with increased default risk.

The stabilization in the market over the last few weeks has resulted in bifurcated credit yields with high-quality sectors trading close to the bottom of their historic yield ranges.

As the market has stabilized over the last few weeks due, in large part, to fiscal and monetary support income investors may be casting a wider eye over the credit asset space. In this article we take a look at the yield opportunities on offer in the credit space.

Our takeaway is that the credit market presents a bifurcated picture with the highest-quality sectors trading close to lows of their historic yield ranges while lower-quality sector yields are still trading in the higher part of their range. This is largely due to the fact that the yield retracement is much more advanced in higher-quality sectors given the market's confidence in the future performance of their underlying assets as well as the explicit support of the Fed.

The end result is that it makes it difficult for income investors to find attractive yields for high-quality assets. At the same time, however, higher-yielding assets, though priced at much more attractive levels, also present a number of challenges, in particular, default risk.

One sector that still features a good balance of yield and quality is the high-yield municipal sector. Our overall approach to allocating to high-yield assets is three-fold. First, is to tilt to municipal rather than corporate issuers given their attractive yield, stronger track record and more "essential" nature. Secondly, we would select funds with barbelled credit-quality allocations which give managers more flexibility while minimizing unrated buckets. And thirdly, we would tilt to active management while minimizing call risk.

Our fund picks that satisfy most of these criteria are the:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Fund (MVT)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)

A Bird's Eye View Of The High-Yield Credit Space

In the chart below we plot the yields of six different credit sectors: three corporate and three municipal. The overall pattern looks very similar - we saw a drop in yields coming into the crisis, then a sharp spike followed by a quick retracement.

Source: S&P

The time-series chart makes it a bit difficult to see how far different sector yields have retraced so let's take a look at a box plot which shows where we are currently relative to each sector's historic range.

We can see that the high-quality sectors like corporate and municipal investment-grade as well as taxable municipal are close to the very lows of their 5-year yield ranges. On the other hand, lower-quality sectors like high-yield bonds and loans are in the upper part of their historic yield ranges.

Source: S&P

The high-yield municipal sector is in between these two groups which offers an attractive opportunity as a foray into the "higher-yield" market. Historically, the rated part of the sector has performed much better than its corporate analogue, particularly at the higher rating spectrum with just a quarter of the corporate default rate over the last 50 years.

Source: Moodys

Investors have to be aware of a few pitfalls, however, such as avoiding unrated bonds that have significantly higher default risk as well as not taking undue call risk. In the Allocation section below we discuss how best to implement an allocation to this sector.

Recent Muni Developments

Unlike the corporate bond market, the municipal sector total debt has remained pretty flat over the last 10 years. With decent economic growth over that period, this means that states and local issuers have entered the crisis in a strong fiscal position in aggregate. And although we have already begun to see some downgrades, the sector has seen more upgrades than downgrades over the last 5 years.

The CARES Act has allowed the Fed to buy municipal bonds of any maturity and appropriated $274bn to muni issuers. The Fed has also announced the Municipal Liquidity Facility which will lend $500bn to local issuers out to 3 year maturities. As a result of these steps market liquidity has begun to recover with a total of $23.8bn issuance in April - a nearly 30% rise over the previous month.

We also expect the Federal government to provide additional fiscal support to states and municipalities in order to avoid a contractionary cut in spending and additional layoffs which would be particularly difficult politically in an election year. However, even absent further support local governments would close any budget gap with spending cuts and tax raises, however painful those may be.

Allocation Views

We suggest a four-pronged approach to a high-yield muni allocation.

First, we would tilt to barbelled credit-quality funds, that is funds that can allocate to cross-over bonds or both investment-grade and high-yield bonds. This additional flexibility should allow managers greater opportunity to diversify and rebalance their holdings, taking advantage of fast-moving opportunities.

Secondly, we would tilt to actively managed funds such as closed-end funds and mutual funds over passive ETFs for two reasons. Actively-managed funds have delivered stronger returns than passive funds, even when adjusted for leverage.

Source: Systematic Income Service

In addition, the current healthcare crisis and the likely slow recovery in economic activity means there will be winners and losers in the municipal market. It is as important to find winners as it is to avoid losers and unless income investors are picking individual bonds in their portfolios, active management is the only way to achieve this.

Source: Nuveen

Thirdly, we would aim to minimize exposure to lower-rated and unrated buckets. Impressive municipal default track record refers only to rated bonds with unrated bonds having significantly higher historic default rates.

Fourthly, we would aim to minimize call risk. Low absolute yields means municipal issuers may be looking to refinance over the coming months and years, particularly as liquidity and risk appetite continues to come back. An increase in refinancing activity will pressure fund earnings and likely lead to distribution cuts.

Fund Ideas

In this section we briefly discuss two CEFs that fit most of the allocation criteria above.

First is the BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Fund (MVT). On Monday MVT closed at a 10.2% discount and a 5.28% current yield. The fund has a below-average fee in the sector and a slightly higher than average leverage with an increase in borrowings in April by nearly 2%.

The fund boasts pretty solid distribution coverage and the recent bump in borrowing plus lower short-term rates should further support earnings from here on.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Over the last 10 years the fund has bested the sector in NAV terms by 0.5% per annum though it has lagged more recently, likely due to its higher high-yield bucket.

The fund's discount is quite attractive currently, trading at just the 1st percentile over the last 5 years and a 0% discount sector spread percentile. We can see from the chart below that the fund used to trade at a premium to the sector but is now trading at a wider discount. This is in the context of a current yield that is a full 0.7% higher than the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund has a 21% non-investment grade allocation with a below average not-rated bucket. The call exposure of the fund is slightly above average so this is a small risk.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Our second choice is the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID). The fund closed Monday at a 6.26% discount and a 4.05% current yield. This fund remains on our Focus List.

Source: Systematic Income Focus List

NID is a 2023 term fund which presents a few additional points to think about. First is the likely tailwind of 2.25% per annum from the discount tightening towards zero. Currently, the fund boasts 38.1% leverage which increased 0.3% over the previous month, with borrowings unchanged.

Many term funds choose to deleverage into their termination date which lowers earnings making it necessary for the fund to cut distributions. Another risk is the potential unwind costs from selling down the portfolio in order to return cash to investors. Our experience with funds holding more illiquid assets has shown that this is not a significant risk, however.

The 5-year historic NAV return of the fund has matched that of the broader sector though it has lagged over the past year due to its somewhat lower-quality portfolio.

The fund's discount percentile is at 41% which is actually very attractive for a term fund which tend to see their discounts richen progressively to zero as they approach the termination date.

The fund's distribution coverage has fallen somewhat over the last few months - this may continue into the termination unless the fund chooses to make cuts. As we suggest above this is not a fund for investors who cannot bear distribution cuts.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund has a 32% non-investment grade allocation with a slightly above-average non-rated bucket and a slightly higher-than-average call exposure in the next few years.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Overall, however, this is an attractive fund with a decent high-yield bucket and one which ensures that the discount will be well behaved over the next two years.

Conclusion

The stabilization in the market that we have seen over the last few weeks has resulted in a mostly bifurcated credit market with high-quality assets trading at the lows of their historic yield range. One sector that still looks attractive on the quality / yield spectrum is high-yield munis. The sector, however, has a number of pitfalls. To deal with these investors should tilt to active funds with barbelled credit-quality portfolios while minimizing the size of the non-rated bucket as well as call risk.

