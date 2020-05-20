I feel that the robotics industry should grow even quicker after 2022, which is when I believe that companies will have built back up its cash.

For years I have wanted to get direct exposure to companies in the robotics industry, but I have never taken the time to sit and study this industry until now. Ever since my days as a graduate student engineer intern at Tyson Foods (TSN), I have been fascinated with any machine that increases productivity. At the facility where I worked, several machines were essential to the production line, but the most critical machine called the poultry eviscerator. One day the eviscerator machine went down due to a timing error. As we rushed to get this machine running again, I watched workers manually remove gizzards to allow production to continue. After a couple of minutes of watching this futile effort, the head of maintenance stopped the production line. It was clear that four well-trained and experienced employees could not even do one-fourth of the work of the eviscerator.

The first company I will analyze in the robotics industry is Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) (OTCPK:YASKF) is a company that has always fascinated me ever since I saw a video of one of its robots playing with generic Lego blocks on YouTube. In this first article, I will cover industry-specific information, and then I will review YASKY's strategic plans.

Robotics Industry Overview

Industry 4.0

According to the executive summary from the International Federation of Robotics, demand for industrial robots has risen due to improvements in technology and the trend to automate production. The trend towards a world that is more automated and the increase in communication between manufacturing technologies and humans has been labeled as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (a.k.a. Industry 4.0). There are four concepts of Industry 4.0, according to Wikipedia.

1. Smart Manufacturing - A concept in manufacturing where computers are more integrated into the production process, and they are adaptable to rapid design changes.

2. Smart Factory - A factory where technology is fully integrated into all aspects of the operation. The proposed technology would be able to control both ends of the supply chain.

3. Dark Factories - The idea that one day there will exist fully automated factories that do not need humans present to run.

4. Internet-of-Things (aka IoT) - "Refers to interconnected sensors, instruments, and other devices networked together with computers' industrial applications, including manufacturing and energy management."

The Past Ten Years Of The Industrial Robots Market

The robotics industry grew 19% on average per year from 2013 until 2018. In 2008, the average number of robots sold was 115,000 per year, and in 2009 the number of units dropped down to 60,000. During 2010 the robotics industry doubled their units sold to almost 120,000. If you compare 2010 units sold to 2008, the increase was only 4.3%.

It is currently estimated that in 2018 there were 2,439,542 robotics units in operation. According to IFR's executive summary, compared to 2017, there was a 15% increase in operational stock. The 15% increase shocked the industry as its two primary customer industries had a challenging year. Also, the robotics industry had expected less of an increase due to the trade conflict between the United States and China.

There are five primary customer industries for the robotics industry. The most significant two customers are the automotive industry and the electrical/electronics industry, with a total percent of installations at 30% and 25%, respectively. The metal and machinery, plastics and chemical products, and food and beverage industries also are customers of the robotics industry with 10%, 5%, and 3% of total installations, respectively.

Five countries are responsible for 74% of the robotics industry's unit sales. These five countries are China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Germany. Below is a graph that I created using the information from the IFR 2019 executive summary and a little of my deductive reasoning.

Source: IFR 2019 executive summary and own estimates

I would like to highlight that Asia/Australia represents 67.1% of all the robotics industry's unit sales with China and Japan as the top two customers. The Americas only represent 13.1%, which makes them the smallest purchaser of robots in the world.

Where The Industrial Robots Market Is Headed

Before the New Coronavirus outbreak, the IFR estimated that there would be 420,870 units sold in 2019, and from 2020 to 2022, the number of units sold would increase by 12% annually. The IFR estimated that in 2022 there would be 583,520 units installed.

I will use the IFR estimates and the data from 2008, 2009, and 2010 to predict how the robotics market will grow until 2022.

Source: IFR Executive Summary data and my estimates

The above graph represents what the IFR believed would occur in their industry before the adverse effects of the new coronavirus and my estimates for the industry, taking into account the impact of COVID-19. According to my calculations, between 2020 and 2022, the robotics industry should sell 427,600 units less than it would have had it not been for the effects of COVID-19. I also calculated that the industry lost a total value of $17.6 billion during the same period. All is not lost for this industry as I feel it should grow even quicker after 2022, which is when I believe that companies will have built back up enough cash for new investments.

Yaskawa Strategic Plan

The source for the information in this section is from Yaskawa's vision 2025 business plan. I encourage you to read through their brief PowerPoint presentation.

The company begins its presentation in almost the same format as a SWOT analysis. The company list three opportunities that they and their industry have, which are as follows. The first opportunity for the company is the changes in the global population structure, more specifically the declining birthrate and increasing age of the population in developed countries. Their next opportunity is global warming caused by the adverse effects of energy consumption. The last opportunity that they mention is the rapidly evolving technologies like 5G. I am going to add an opportunity based upon my opinion. The fourth opportunity for them is industries realizing how vulnerable their operations are to diseases like the new coronavirus.

They have three principles of management, which should produce excellent results if they abide by them.

Emphasize their foundation of quality. Measurable through the difference between gross sales and net sales. Boost management and operation efficiency. Measurable through EBITDA margin and gross margin. Be a customer-centric organization. Measurable through an increase in market share.

In their vision, they want to automate and optimize factories through i3-Mechatronics (integrated, intelligent, and innovative solutions through the combination of mechanical engineering and electronic control and systems). They hope to offer solutions for factories based on robotics, artificial intelligence (aka AI), and IoT.

Their vision also includes solutions for more sustainable social development. After further analysis, it does seem that the company is serious about ESG, and this is good for shareholders for two reasons. The first reason is the obvious one, which is to improve the condition of the world. The second reason is that by being ESG conscious, the company could be chosen to participate in ESG only portfolios and indices, which will increase the stock's demand and liquidity.

Now for my favorite part of their FY 2025 strategic plan, the financial targets! There are three main targets in their strategic plan. The first target is to achieve an operating income of over 100 billion JPY by FY 2025. To reach this goal, YASKY will have to increase sales and decrease gross margin and operating expenses. The second target is a performance-oriented target where the company wants to have an ROE and an ROIC of 15% or more. The ROE and ROIC goal can be accomplished by reducing nonoperational assets and by increasing their net profit. Their last target is to increase the dividend payout ratio to 30%. By increasing its payout ratio, the company could be chosen to be a dividend stock and consequently further increase its liquidity.

Conclusion

Until I have the time to produce a valuation model on YASKY, I will not be recommending it to buy, hold, or sell. I would say that YASKY deserves to be followed via the Seeking Alpha platform. In my opinion, the robotics industry will suffer this year as companies will have lower CAPEX budgets due to the global pandemic. In the coming years, the pandemic will be one of the reasons that the industry will grow at an even quicker rate than before. Yaskawa's customer industries should realize how exposed their operations are to diseases and try to reduce this risk by installing robots. Yaskawa's strategy, and the fact that it is one of the pioneers of mechatronics, should attract new and returning customers. Their strategy should produce positive results for shareholders by increasing the company's operational efficiency.

