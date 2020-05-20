Geo's debt is not an issue until at least 2024.

With investment news constantly hinting about a potential recession or even depression investors nervously look at their portfolio (whatever's left that is) and wonder if there is really any safe investment if the market goes to heck in a handbasket.

Here's what one economist thinks might happen:

“Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable,” Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. “Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming.”

Well, in case Mr. Sweeney is right one of those stocks that may do well in a post-apocalyptic world is Geo Group (GEO) the REIT specializing in prisons and other services for incarcerated people.

Here are 6 reasons why GEO may be a safe (safer) investment in a bad investment world.

1. GEO looks to be uncorrelated with the market.

Note that though SPY has gone up by about 120% over the last 3 years GEO is also up about 45% but just not as much as SPY.

And over 10 years there have been several time periods when GEO has outperformed the S&P 500.

So in a dystopian world being uncorrelated to the S&P 500 would be a good thing.

2. GEO's business is in an area people don't want to talk about much.

Let's face it, most people think prisons and ICE facilities are a necessary evil that costs taxpayers money because of failures either personally, politically or culturally. Out-of-sight out-of-mind seems to prevail.

But as investors that can be an advantage, it is a government function that gets funded no matter what happens to the economy.

Here's a GEO chart showing 12-month trailing earnings from the last recession which according to Wikipedia was Dec. 2007 through June 2009. Note ever-increasing 12-month trailing earnings right through the recession.

3. GEO's debt profile shows minimal payments until 2024.

Like any REIT GEO must borrow money to build and update their facilities. In GEO's case, they have managed their debt in such a way that big debt issues are 4 years away. We don't plan on holding GEO more than a year to 18 months so 2024 debt is a non-issue.

4. GEO's safe looking distribution is sitting at 16%.

Note that projected AFFO for 2020 comes in at $2.62 vs a distribution of $1.92

Also, note that quarterly revenue has grown by 25% over the last 11 quarters from $494 million to $622 million, pretty good for a REIT.

5. Government bodies will have little spare cash to build prisons in the future.

With governments large and small (federal, state, local) borrowing $8 - $10 trillion over the next couple of years or so, I don't think building prison facilities owned by the government will be a big infrastructure priority especially when it can be shown private prisons are cheaper to run.

Hospitals, medical supplies, bridges, roads, and clean rivers will be much easier for politicians at all levels to sell to the public than prisons.

This should bode well for GEO going forward.

6. Insiders are buying.

Insiders have purchased almost 1.5 million shares in the last 3 months including 250,000 by CEO George Zoley in just the last 2 weeks and more than 1 million shares in the last 3 months.

My guess is Mr. Zoley knows more about the long term potential of Geo than any of us.

Number of Insider Shares Traded

3 MO. 12 MO. # of Shares Bought 1,429,670 1,429,670 # of Shares Sold 202,234 215,365 Total Shares Traded 1,631,904 1,645,035 Net Activity 1,227,436 1,214,305

I like GEO's position in an uneasy market. Forces much larger than can be imagined are on the move and simple, cheap (relatively) and necessary assets will likely do better than most other investments.

GEO is a strong buy under $12.

The distribution gives some downside protection and you could enhance that by selling options as you go forward.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags.

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. If the government decides to release non-violent (or maybe even violent) prisoners as a way to save money then this could hurt GEO unless old, out of date government prisons are closed at the same time.

Meaning extraordinary caution is required.

And my reading of the results of a recession/depression on GEO could be wrong resulting in an investment loss.

As the current lexicon suggests "be safe" personally and investment-wise.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

