Copper is an industrial metal that trades in the forward market on the London Metals Exchange and the futures market on the COMEX division of the CME. The world’s leading producer of the red metal is Chile, but many other nations worldwide produce copper. China is the leading consumer as the nonferrous metal is an essential ingredient in building infrastructure.

The last time I wrote about copper and the Invesco Base Metals Fund (DBB) for Seeking Alpha was on March 27.

At that time, copper was preparing to close Q1 with a bearish reversal trading pattern on the quarterly chart as the price was just below the $2.22 per pound level. The DBB product was at $12.28 per share. Since then, the stock market has recovered, and DBB rose. Copper settled at $2.4040 per pound level on the active month July futures contract on COMEX on May 18. Copper has made higher lows and higher highs since the March low.

Doctor Copper reflects some optimism

The price of nearby copper futures on COMEX fell to a low of $2.0595 during the week of March 16 at the height of risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the active month July contract fell below the $2 per pound level for the first time since 2016 when it traded to a low of $1.9795 on March 19. Since then, the price has been edging higher, reaching $2.43 per pound on May 8 and 11. On May 19, the price made a slightly higher high when July copper traded to a high of $2.4385. The next levels of resistance are at around the $2.50, and at the mid-February high of $2.6450 per pound.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral conditions but have not entered overbought territory. Daily historical volatility at just below the 28% level has increased to the highest level since early April as daily trading ranges have expanded. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market at 170,837 contracts as of May 18 remained near the low for the year. The open interest peaked at 287,000 contracts in January. It fell as market participants exited risk positions, so there is plenty of room for them to return if copper continues to trend higher.

The copper market reflects rising optimism that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel caused by the global pandemic.

Copper stocks are rising on the LME

While the price action in the copper market reflects optimism, the data on stockpiles gives reason to pause. Rising inventories tend to point to declining demand for the red metal and economic concerns over the Chinese and global economy.

The London Metals Exchange is the leading market for copper. The LME is a forward market, meaning that contracts between buyers and sellers can settle on all business days. The flexibility attracts consumer and producer hedging activity.

Source: LME/Kitco

The chart shows that the amount of copper in LME warehouses around the globe rose from just over 120,000 tons in February to 276,375 metric tons as of May 18. Stockpiles of copper at the LME have more than doubled over the past four months. The demand for the nonferrous metal declined.

Copper inventories have moved higher in COMEX warehouses

While the LME trades forwards, the COMEX division of the CME offers futures contracts in copper that expire during active months. Market participants can make or take delivery of copper only during the delivery period. Futures limit flexibility when it comes to hedging by producers and consumers. Meanwhile, the futures market tends to attract more speculative activity at times.

Source: Kitco/COMEX

The chart shows that COMEX warehouse stocks have also moved higher as they rose from under 28,000 tons on March 17 to 49,549 tons as of May 18.

The rising inventories on both the LME and COMEX are typically not a bullish sign for the price of the red metal, as it indicates that consumer demand is problematic.

The long-term chart reflects consolidation- Shades of 2008?

Before 2005, the price of copper never traded above $1.6065 per pound. It has not returned to that level since 2009.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that copper fell from $4.2160 to a low of $1.2475 in 2008 during the global financial crisis. At the low, copper hit the lowest level in four years since 2004. The stimulus during the 2008 crisis expanded the money supply. In 2011, the price of copper rose to a high of $4.6495 per pound from the 2008 low. From July through September 2008, the Us Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus.

The recent decline in the copper market that took the price to a low of $2.0595 in March was the lowest level for the red metal in four years since 2016. In May, the US Treasury told markets they are borrowing over five times the 2008 level to fund the current stimulus programs. The $3 trillion level will likely rise over the coming weeks and months. The House of Representatives voted in favor of another $3 trillion package last week, but the Senate and President will not support the legislation. However, some compromise over the coming weeks will likely result in substantial additional borrowing by the Treasury.

The bottom line is that the expansion in the money supply in 2020 is far greater than in 2008. Stimulus that weighs on the purchasing power of the dollar and other world currencies has the potential to ignite the prices of commodities over the coming months and years, and copper is no exception.

Meanwhile, the quarterly chart made lower highs and a higher low since 2016, which is a sign of consolidation in the market from a long-term perspective.

The DBB ETF product holds copper and two other base metals that tend to move with the red metal

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) moved from $12.28 at the time of my last article to $12.86 on May 19, an increase of 4.7%. The top holdings and fund summary of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $85.18 million, trades an average of 88,938 million shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBB rose from the March low of $11.91 to $12.86 or 8% as of May 19.

DBA holds a portfolio of the three most liquid metals that trade on the LME. Zinc and aluminum prices tend to follow copper. In the current environment, all of the industrial metals are likely to move together. A sustained break above the $2.43 per pound level on the July COMEX futures contract could lead to follow-through buying and higher prices for the base metals. A move above the technical resistance level will be another clue that there is light at the end of the Coronavirus tunnel.

