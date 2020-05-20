Days after writing my last article on XP Inc, I received feedback from Seeking Alpha members and some of my Brazilian colleagues. In this article, I will address some of their concerns. For those who do not know, I was born and raised in the United States, and in 2009, I moved to Brazil. My goal with my articles on Brazilian stocks is to help facilitate the spread of information and new ideas. The reason I like the SA platform is the possibility of spreading these ideas and getting direct feedback on them. My favorite comments on my articles are the ones that provide a counter-argument to my argument because this is the best way to learn. Below is the feedback from one of my readers, Russom, who inspired me to detail further my analysis of why I believe the company is overvalued. Thank you Russom!

The only difference is that in the USA there is a fierce competition, you have just mentioned 3 contenders and in Brazil, XP is by far the leader in its space. Second the FX is stretched on the devaluation side of the real, as situation normalizes a FX about 4,80 is a good bet. So I would say XP is undervalued.... a target price of 32,00 is more likely by the end of the year

In this article, I will cover demonstrate that XP also faces fierce competition in Brazil. I will also give my opinion on what this industry should encounter this year. Lastly, I will show my estimated alpha calculation. My alpha calculation takes into account the adverse effects of the exchange rate. In my opinion, the Real will appreciate, and if it does appreciate this will cause XP's stock price to increase therefore decreasing your short profits. Even though I believe XP is overvalued, the company has a good business model, and their trading platform is excellent.

Summary Of My Last Article

In my last article on XP, I used the relative valuation method to conclude that XP was overvalued compared to its US peers. The companies that I used as XP's peers were TD Ameritrade (AMTD), E*Trade Financial (ETFC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR). Below is the same table from my article, but it has been updated with XP's and IBKR's most recent financial results. I also updated the stock prices of each company and the Brazilian Real FX rate.

Source: Financials for each company and Seeking Alpha (stock prices)

Even with XP's 1Q20 results, the company is still overvalued according to my relative valuation. XP is trading at almost 63x its EPS while its US peers are trading at an average of 13x. Also, XP's EV to Sales and Price to Sales ratios are almost 12x higher than its peer average.

The Top Ten Brokers In Brazil

Source: InfoMoney, which is owned by XP, and the original source was from the Brazilian consumer protection agency.

Important details on the above table:

1. RICO is an online brokerage firm that XP purchased some years back, this is why both of these two companies are in orange.

2. Monthly trade cost estimates are based upon a minimum trade value (R$2,000; 5,000; and 10,000), and UX stands for user experience.

3. The brokers are in order according to their qualitative and quantitative ranking as measured by the Brazilian consumer protection agency (PROTESTE). Think of this ranking as a percent of costs divided by the user experience. The problem with the stars as a qualitative measure is that PROTESTE only shows a rounded up number. The home brokers that did not have five stars in security were deleted from this study, according to PROTESTE.

Analyzing only the 3 trades column, XP is the second most expensive trading platform, and RICO is the 2nd cheapest trading platform in Brazil. Under the same 3 trades column, Mirae is the most affordable, and Banco do Brasil is the most expensive. It is essential to point out that the average UX for the top 10 online brokerages is 3.8 stars, and both XP and RICO are rated above the average. In the 5 trades and 10 trades columns, XP is in the middle of the pack, and RICO is the 2nd cheapest of the ten brokers. Ativa and Bradesco platforms are very competitive with XP and RICO, according to the study.

As evaluated by its users, XP and Rico were in the top three of the best online brokers in Brazil. What will limit XP's future growth is Brazil's concentration of wealth, individuals' savings habits, and the large players with lots of resources to compete in a fee slashing battle.

Fierce Competition in Brazil

According to the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, there are 92 registered brokerage firms in Brazil. Of these 92 active brokerage firms, 43 of them offer their clients a home broker and mobile broker system. Unless the other 49 brokerage firms enjoy the thought of bankruptcy, soon they will have to provide their clients with a home broker system. Just like in the United States, these registered brokerage firms are a mix of banks and pure brokerage firms.

In the United States, there are over 3,600 broker-dealers, and in Brazil, there are less than a hundred. It doesn't seem like a lot of competition when you just analyze the number of firms. You have to go beyond the number of firms to understand how hard it will be to compete in this industry.

The current scenario is that five banks hold a little more than 80% of total assets, and these banks know that their "fee for every service" cash cow is being threatened. According to the above Reuters article, the big banks are lowering their fees and increasing the number of investment products that they offer to prevent competitors from taking their market share.

The above text was found in XP's prospectus, and they consider the Central Bank of Brazil's policies to be good for them, but this policy is opening up a flood gate for others to come in. Fintechs are coming out of the woodwork here in Brazil. China's Fosun International bought Rio Verde Investimentos, and private equity funds like General Atlantic LLC are investing in new Brazilian Fintechs.

In XP's prospectus, they mention that the Oliver Wyman report believes that AUC for independent investment firms will grow from 7% to 25% by 2024. According to the same report in 2018, there were almost 8 trillion reais in investments in Brazil. What it does not mention is at what cost will this shift in AUC have on this industry. In my opinion, these high net profit margins that this industry is experiencing will be significantly reduced over the next couple of years. Like I said earlier, the big banks have already lowered their fees to keep their clients. It is for sure easier to keep a client than get a new client, and by matching their competitors' fees, the banks should be able to keep their clients.

Overview, XP faces competition on two fronts.

The banks will fight hard to prevent independent investment firms from having 25% of total AUC. This will be easier for the banks as the clients are already theirs. Growth in independent investment firms will increase competition between themselves as they all will want their part of the 25% of AUC.

Savings Account Theory (Poupança)

In Brazil, at the same place where a person buys his lotto ticket, he can also open a savings account in Caixa Economica, or Banco do Brasil. All he needs is a government idea, and the next day his savings account is open. As long as he stays below a transactional value of about twice the minimum salary, his account will be without fees. An interesting article by Globo news said that 65% of the people who save money put it into a savings account because of fear of losing money or due to habit, and 25% of the people who save money keep it in their house.

In my opinion, a lot of the people who have money in savings accounts, treat these accounts as if it was a regular account. In this article, the people who responded to the survey say that they like how easy and quick it is to withdraw money. These savings accounts have debit cards, and cash deposits can be made into them from almost any city in Brazil. So the little interest that they do receive is just a bonus for them and not the reason behind why they have a savings account.

When interest rates decline here in Brazil, the highly concentrated amount of people who do invest their money tend to liquidate their decently liquid CDs or interest rate funds and invest that money in other higher-yielding assets. In your mind, treat these CDs and interest rate funds like savings accounts and that this is the money that goes into the economy when interest rates are low. I believe that people outside of Brazil get confused when people who live in Brazil use the term savings account. Because of that misconception, people imagine that all the money in savings accounts (in 2019, it was almost 800 billion reais) will get injected into the economy, and unfortunately, that is not true.

Overview of saving accounts theory misconception.

Savings accounts are used as if they were regular accounts by a large percent of the Brazilian population (at least 65%), and this percentage will not get invested into higher-yielding investments. The savings accounts that will get invested in higher-yielding investments are the CDs and interest rate funds. The issue with these assets is that they are usually in the custody of a bank.

High Concentration of Wealth

Brazil is a country with a high concentration of wealth. In the United States, the top ten percent of families held 76% of the wealth. In Brazil, six men, not six percent of families, have around the same amount of wealth as 50% of the population. One more fact, Oxfam international estimated that it would take Brazil 75 years to reach the UK's current level of income equality. The point is that Brazil's concentration of wealth is higher than what US investors are used to seeing. This means that there is even less amount of clients available to Brokers in Brazil, and the average AUC per client is a lot higher than it would be in the US.

4Q16 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 1Q20 Clients '000's 339 539 892 1702 2039 Clients g% 59% 65% 91% 20% Ave Qtr g% 15% 16% 23% 20% AUC billion's 65 126 202 409 366 AUC Per Client 191,740 233,766 226,457 240,306 179,500 g% 22% -3% 6% -25%

Source: XP's financials

XP has grown its active client base, on average, by 72% for the past three years. Their average quarter over quarter growth went from 15% in 2017 to 23% in 2019. For 1Q20, the company grew its client base by 20%, and its average AUC per client went from R$ 240,306 to R$179,500. Their current AUC per client is lower than what it was in 2016. It is too early to know if their client growth is decreasing and for how long the average AUC per client will stay at this level.

I would like to remind you of a strategy that some companies do before their IPO. When a tech company is going to go public, before going public, they grow their client base at unsustainable rates, and after the IPO, their growth rate begins to drop noticeably. I believe that Blue Apron used this pre-IPO strategy in 2018, and I have seen other companies use it too. When analyzing pre-IPO financials and KPIs, keep in mind that there is a high probability that past growth rates are not sustainable.

Valuation

The valuation technique that I decided to use is the Relative Company Valuation, but this time I am using the market dividend yield. I picked this method because I feel that XP will have to reduce its fees to compete for market share, just as its US peers have already done in the past. The consequence of reducing their fees is lower net income, which almost always means lower dividends.

To confirm my point that the market is overvaluing the company, I will use the market's growth rate for XP. This growth rate will be calculated by using a PEG ratio of 1, and with this information, I can calculate the implied EPS growth rate. I will also assume that the company will pay a dividend of 50% of its EPS, which is probably double what they will payout. In Brazil, 25% is the mandatory minimum dividend for a company that had a net profit for the fiscal year.

XP has been a publicly-traded company for less than a year, and there is insufficient data available to calculate its Beta. I deleveraged XP's peers' betas and used XP's current debt to equity leverage to estimate its Beta. Also, the company has yet to pay a dividend, so I calculated a theoretical dividend based upon a payout of 50% of 2019's EPS, which is the same payout I used to estimate their future dividends. The market average dividend yield for online discount brokers is 2%, as seen in the below table.

Source: Own estimates and the companies financial

2020 EPS R$ 3.4322 x 50% Payout = Div R$ 1.72 / Ave Div Yield of 2% = R$ 83.98

The current target price in reais is 83.98, and at a BRL of 5.81, the target price is $14.45.

Conclusion

My original article, in early May, on XP as a good short candidate did not take into account two issues. First, I did not analyze how tough its competition was, and the adverse effects of such a competitive environment. The effects of a highly competitive environment are now reflected in my analysis through the reduction of the XP's fee income. Also, my relative valuation only focused on the current financial state of XP and not the future growth of its financials. I have also included the company's future growth using the market's, in my opinion overly optimistic, EPS growth rate. I remain bearish on XP and still consider it a good short candidate.

A quick recap, I believe that XP will face stiffer competition as they will have to compete for an even more concentrated distribution of wealth. Though XP has fewer competitors in Brazil as its peers from the United States, these fewer number of competitors are dividing up an even smaller "pie." The following three reasons are why I feel that it is relevant to compare XP Inc to US Brokerages.

When you consider that there is a fewer number of Brazilian firms competing for a fewer amount of Brazilian Home Broker clients, the theoretical size of the "piece of the pie" is the same in Brazil as it is in the United States. I feel that the Brazilian Home Broker sector is only a couple of years behind its US peers. Home Brokers in Brazil are decreasing their fees, just like their peers in the US were doing a few years ago. The competition for new clients will become even more fierce if the concentration of wealth increases in Brazil due to the adverse effects of the pandemic.

I calculated a possible alpha of 11%, which takes into consideration a 14% appreciation of the Brazilian Real and a 44.5% decrease in its equity value.

XP r% RFR S&P R XP BETA ALPHA 30.57% 0.67% 18.50% 1.06 10.96%

When a company is overvalued, market participants like to short the company's shares. The risk in shorting XP is even higher than shorting an American based company as the FX rate plays a role in its price. The company's equity value could decline by a small percent while the exchange rate appreciates by a more significant percent causing the investor to lose money.

