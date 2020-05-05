Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) as an investment option. Financials is a sector I was cautious on at the beginning of the year, but I expected it to generally trend with the market in 2020. In hindsight, this outlook was much too rosy, as VFH has been pummeled much harder than the S&P 500 and has lagged in the recovery as well. While this is not great news for current investors, it does present opportunity for new positions. Simply, I see a better probability for upside in Financials, as the sector has more room to push higher than other sectors before it tests pre-crisis levels. Further, the banking sector went into the crisis with a lot of cash. Importantly, the biggest banks, which are the bulk of VFH's portfolio, had been accumulating new assets at a steady clip in Q1, before COVID-19 slowed down the economy. Finally, VFH is priced well below the broader market, and its income stream above 3% appears safe. While many sectors are seeing dividends cut, the major banks have recently maintained their payout rates.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and "seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector". The fund currently trades at $53.57/share and yields 3.08%. When I reviewed VFH at the start of the year, I was generally cautious on my outlook. Simply, I did not expect to see outperformance from Financials in the months ahead. While this turned out to be true, my error was not being bearish enough, as VFH has performed terribly compared to the S&P 500 in the interim, as seen below:

Now that we have begun to see a rebound in equities, I felt it was an opportune time to take another look at VFH to gauge whether the pain will continue, or if further upside is possible. After review, I believe the Financials sector as a whole has room for further upside, and I am upgrading my rating for VFH to "bullish", and I will explain why in detail below.

Why Now? Attractive Multiple, Relative Upside Remains

To begin, I want to mention that my broader outlook for equities is still cautious going into the second half of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to pressure business investment, consumer confidence and spending, and corporate profits. Our federal government is providing quite a bit of support, but that is raising issues of its own in terms of rising debt levels. Of course, markets have rebounded a bit in the short term. This has occurred on the backdrop of states beginning to reopen, as well as progress on vaccine developments for COVID-19. However, these positives are being pressured by the reality that our economy is going to face massive challenges in the months, and probably years, ahead.

With this in mind, I believe investors need to be especially selective about entry points right now, in terms of what sectors they buy, and at what price. With the rebound underway, I believe a look back at how different sectors have fared after the market reached multi-year lows in March is helpful. It is important to note that while some sectors have rebounded swiftly, others have struggled. A common theme that emerges when we look at sector performance is that some sectors that saw the worst drops have now seen the strongest rebounds. A couple of sectors that illustrate this well are Energy and Materials. However, this trend is not universal, and one sector that has bucked that trend is Financials. In fact, Financials saw the second largest drop during the sell-off, yet has been a laggard from mid-March to now, as seen below:

My takeaway here is this presents an interesting opportunity for investors looking to initiate positions in the market right now. Of course, investors could look at this two ways. One, sectors that are lagging could continue to lag, and those are areas to avoid. The other view, which I take, is that sectors like Financials have room to move higher, given that they are nowhere near their pre-crisis levels. I take this view because I am concerned about the pace of the broader rebound, and I'm concerned investors are getting a bit ahead of themselves. As such, I am looking for relative value, and Financials have it. Since the sector has lagged, its relative cost to own compared to the broader market has been falling since the beginning of the year.

To illustrate this point, consider the chart below, which illustrates the P/E ratios for VFH and the S&P 500, back in February and now:

P/E Ratio in February Relative Discount to S&P in Feb Current P/E Ratio Current Relative Discount to S&P Current Yield VFH 13.8 36% 11.7 45% 3.08% S&P 500 25.4 N/A 21.2 N/A 2.02%

The point here is not that VFH is going to automatically rally. The Financials sector will continue to be pressured if consumer spending continues to drop, loan activity stalls, and interest rates remain low. However, the sector is poised to outperform as economic activity gets back to normal sooner than expected, or if state re-openings do not result in large waves of new COVID-19 cases. Given its relative valuation discount to the S&P 500, I feel VFH has priced in quite a bit of downside. The current price to buy in to the Financials sector is not expensive, and if investors are as concerned about rising valuations across the market as I am, they may find merit to buying now.

Dividend Story Is Positive

My second point concerning VFH is something I view positively as a "dividend seeker". As I noted, VFH's yield bests the S&P 500 right now by about 50%, primarily driven by the lack of appreciation in the underlying share price values. However, another positive point is that the major banks have a relatively strong financial position, especially compared against other cyclical sectors like Energy. While revenues have pressured corporations across the board, major banks have yet to announce dividend cuts or deferrals the way companies in other sectors have done. Notable examples would are Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in the Energy space which cut its dividend, and Carnival Corporation (CCL) in the travel industry which suspended its dividend, both occurring over the past few months.

By contrast, some of the biggest banks in the country have recently maintained their dividends, which was great news for the sector. Examples over the past couple of weeks include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which are two of the biggest holdings in VFH, as shown below:

An extension of this can also be seen in VFH's actual distributions. While the full impact of COVID-19 will not have been reflected in the Q1 distribution paid in March this year, it is still reassuring that the fund saw an increase in its distribution, on a year-over-year comparison, as shown below:

Q1 Distribution 2019 Q1 Distribution 2020 YOY Gain $.359/share $0.369/share 3%

My takeaway here from an income perspective is positive. VFH is offering a dividend above the market average and, based on recent corporate announcements, it appears safer than the dividends in other sectors. While a relapse in COVID-19 cases or worse than expected economic figures could impact this thesis going forward, for now it appears to be a bullish reality.

Large Banks Had Been Accumulating Assets

My next point helps reiterate why I believe VFH will ultimately survive this current crisis. While the fund tracks the broader Financials sector, it is heavily weighted towards the biggest banks and lenders in the space. While this is not necessarily "good" or "bad" inherently (for it depends on an individual investor's preference and outlook), this strategy will help the fund manage the economic fallout because the largest banks in the country are in a sound financial position. Further, the biggest banks were all accumulating assets in Q1 this year. In fact, the accumulation was pretty substantial, except in the case of WFC, as shown in the graph below:

This story gives me some comfort in the sector, as well as funds like VFH specifically which is very exposed to the large banks in particular. This increase in assets helps put the banks in a stronger financial position to withstand market shocks, such as the current crisis. Further, it also supports the view that consumers and businesses are turning to the biggest names for their financial needs. While I will certainly be interested in these metrics over the next few quarters, for the time being it does give me some comfort.

Serious Headwinds Remain

Up to this point, my outlook has been a bit optimistic, but I must reiterate again that I am generally cautious on equities as a whole right now. As such, I believe investors need to manage their expectations about what types of returns they are going to see in the second half of the year, even in sectors that lead the market.

With respect to Financials, there are clearly some very serious challenges ahead for the sector. While I feel the risk-reward proposition is positive right now, there are very valid reasons why funds like VFH have performed so poorly. Trends such as declining interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies were a problem even before the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic likely accelerated these trends, which means corporate profits in the Financials space will come under pressure for at least the next few quarters.

To illustrate, consider that there had been a rise in serious delinquency rates in Q1 2020 over Q4 2019, which cannot be blamed on COVID-19. While the increases were modest, these are still metrics to keep a keen eye on:

Furthermore, total household debt has been rising for years, and recently reached a new peak in Q1 2020, as shown below:

Ultimately, this indicates the American household and consumer were feeling a bit of a pinch even before the outbreak began. This means the crisis has accelerated an already negative trend, which will make it difficult for consumers to "catch-up" even once the crisis abates. This could send delinquency rates to higher than expected levels, and will not just pressure the banks but also credit card companies such as American Express (AXP), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA), which are all included in VFH's portfolio.

My takeaway here is, while I am giving VFH a bullish rating, I acknowledge there are plenty of risks in our current climate. Investors need to consider their own outlook and risk tolerance and be willing to exit this space if economic data continues to disappoint.

Bottom line

VFH has had a rough 2020, but I see brighter days on the horizon. While global equity markets are going to face a difficult period in the second half of the year, I believe buying in to sectors, funds, and stocks offering relative value is the best way to prepare for this environment. VFH fits the bill, with a sharp discount to the S&P 500 and a higher income stream to boot. Further, the largest U.S. banks are in a much better position than they were a decade ago, which means they should be able to come out of the current crisis without permanent damage. Therefore, I am considering opening a position in VFH and would recommend investors consider the merits of doing so at this time.