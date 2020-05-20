With the Chinese FCEV market largely remaining in its infancy, the joint venture's initial MEA uptake might be slower than expected.

With the new joint venture anticipated to commence commercial operations soon, margin and revenue impact from the transition to MEA-only supply remains to be seen.

Material cash burn continues but management wisely decided to take advantage of the company's elevated share price by raising additional capital at very little dilution to existing shareholders.

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On May 5, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power reported Q1/2020 results slightly below expectations and withdrew its previously issued 2020 revenue outlook due to COVID-19-related uncertainties.

As expected, elevated cash usage continued with negative free cash flow of $16.9 million for the quarter partially due to the requirement to provide additional funds to its new, all-important Chinese joint venture, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. ("the Weichai JV").

That said, management has clearly learned from past shortcomings when capital raises were mostly conducted at times when both liquidity and investor sentiment were running quite low thus causing very substantial dilution to existing shareholders. This time, the company wisely decided to ride the ongoing wave of alternative energy investor enthusiasm by selling new shares into the open market. Until the time of the earnings report, Ballard Power had raised $66.7 million under its $75 million at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) by selling 8.2 million new shares into the open market. As of the end of Q1, the company had $181.6 million in cash. Should the company's largest shareholder, Chinese conglomerate Weichai Power elect to exercise its anti-dilution rights with regards to the ATM program, Ballard Power would receive another $18 million.

Clearly, the company is not going to run out of funds anytime soon, particularly not with the capital markets being wide open for fuel cell companies as evidenced by Plug Power's (PLUG) most recent convertible notes offering as well as the massive rally in shares of blank check company VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) ahead of its upcoming reverse merger with zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation.

Photo: Ballard-powered Kenworth T680 Day Cab Drayage Truck - Source: Company Website

The company's gross margin performance remains disappointing with the Q1 number of 24% roughly in line with recent quarters. On the conference call, management projected a slight improvement for the second half of the year mostly due to higher fixed costs absorption at increased revenue levels. With more than 55% of Q1 revenues derived from the new Weichai JV, investors better prepare for gross margins to remain in the current mid-20% range, particularly as Volkswagen subsidiary Audi AG ("Audi") contributed $5.8 million of higher margin revenues during Q1. The contract with Audi is scheduled to end in August 2022 and given Volkswagen's stated intent to focus on battery-electric vehicles ("BEVs"), an extension appears highly unlikely at this point.

In aggregate, the Weichai JV and Audi contributed roughly 80% of Ballard Power's Q1 revenues while sales to the Synergy JV dropped back to zero from $6.5 million in Q4/2019.

For the past couple of quarters, revenues derived from the Weichai JV have been a mix of technology transfer and product sales but once the JV will be fully ramped up (still expected by mid-year after some COVID-19-related delays), Ballard Power will mostly supply membrane electronic assemblies ("MEAs"). But in contrast to the company's legacy joint venture in China, Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co. ("the Synergy JV"), there's no firm take-or-pay contract in place which will likely cause additional lumpiness in the company's quarterly revenues. Even worse, the Weichai-JV's MEA demand might be subdued for at least a couple of quarters as Ballard Power already commenced initial MEA shipments ahead of commercial production and the Chinese FCEV market remaining very much in its infancy.

On the conference call, management was optimistic about China releasing new FCEV support schemes by Q3:

In terms of what the scheme might look like, our understanding is that there likely will be five or six key regions that are identified as regions where there will be significant policy support and subsidy support. And these regions are clusters will have kind of special fuel cell and hydrogen recognition and a lot of subsidy support that will support not only the adoption of fuel cell vehicles particularly in heavy duty motive bus and truck but also hydrogen refueling infrastructure. So, that we're going to need to wait to see to see this come out. But I believe it will be highly supportive of long-term growth in this market. And I believe there'll be long-term visibility. I don’t think this is something where every six or twelve months we need to wonder what the policy is going to be. I think they'll provide sufficient visibility so companies can make the appropriate investments. So, I think it's going to be highly supportive and I'm quite excited about it. I think you'll also see following that a number of provinces also come out with cascading subsidy announces as well.

Frankly speaking, I am having some problems sharing management's optimism after five consecutive years of subsidy confusion which has been one of the main reasons behind the country's disappointing progress in terms of hydrogen infrastructure build-out and FCEV adoption in recent years.

While Ballard Power continues to expect "a good finish to 2020 with the JV as well as a very strong 2021 with the JV", I wouldn't be surprised to see overall sales to the JV stagnate or even come down a bit as the transition to MEA-only supply might not fully offset the reduction in technology transfer and product revenues. In addition, with lower or even no higher margin technology transfer revenues from the Weichai JV going forward, consolidated gross margin could experience additional pressure.

Order intake during Q1 was nothing to write home about either with both the company's 12-month ($105 million) and total backlog ($169 million) down sequentially for the second quarter in a row. Clearly, Ballard Power needs to secure a substantial amount of new business to come even close to the current consensus revenue estimate of $168 million for next year.

On the conference call, management was asked an interesting question by JMP Securities' analyst Joseph Osha about Nikola Corporation and other companies "that seem to believe they can do everything from the fueling to the heavy truck to the power train to the fuel cell":

Randy MacEwen Yes. I won't comment specifically on Nikola but just that overall model we are seeing others potentially talk about these models where you basically offer transportation that is based on our per kilometer driven or a lease rate and then they say we'll take care of designing and manufacturing the vehicle, we'll take care of supply in the hydrogen refueling infrastructure and we'll take care of the financing. But it takes a lot of capital and a lot of business complexity to deal with all those variables. And partnering is a very key way to mitigate that risk and I think a very important driver of whether or not that type of model is going to be successful. And I think as companies look at this space, the technology on fuel cell is not easy. If it was easy, it would have been commercialized a long time ago. And so, Ballard is in a leadership position on the technology front and I think as companies scratch more at the surface and invest time understanding where the challenges are on that really commercializing high durability, high power density, and high performing fuel cell technology. I believe they're going to need partners and going back to the vehicle OEMs whether it's trucks, busses, pass-cars, and going back to the Tier 1 suppliers for all of these market and within the commercial vehicle market, a number of them I think are going to be looking at Ballard as a company that has technology, it would make sense to partner rather than for to try and do it in-house. And particularly as they look at trying to invest in autonomy and connectivity and electrification, the battery side shared mobility and even continued investments in internal combustion engines. So, I think companies are going to recognize like I believe Daimler and Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group, the collaboration is perhaps a more powerful model than trying to do it all yourself.

While management is obviously talking its book here to a certain extent, the concerns raised with regards to Nikola's approach appear very much valid, particularly as the pro-forma valuation of Nikola Corporation is already double that of all major US-exchange listed fuel cell stocks combined:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite Ballard Power trading at a lofty 12.5 times FY2021 EV/Revenue ratio, the stock now appears almost like a bargain compared to Nikola which still needs to develop the technology required to execute on its aggressive business plan.

Bottom Line:

Ballard Power's Q1/2020 results came in slightly below expectations but kudos to management for its decision to take advantage of the company's elevated share price by raising additional capital.

With the new Weichai JV expected to commence commercial operations soon, Ballard Power will transition to MEA-only supply over time with the resulting margin impact yet to be seen.

With previously announced European fuel cell bus programs delayed even further due to the impact of COVID-19, the Weichai JV will be, by far, the company's largest revenue source for the foreseeable future. With the Chinese FCEV market still in its infancy, the joint ventures' initial MEA uptake might be lower than currently expected by management and market participants which would put current analyst consensus estimates for FY2021 at risk.

In sum, the moment of truth for Ballard Power's Chinese business is slowly approaching. Should this already third Chinese endeavour disappoint again, expect valuation to deflate considerably.

That said, with the company just having pulled FY2020 guidance, managing short-term investor expectations shouldn't be a major issue for the remainder of the year.

Personally, I expect Nikola Corporation's stock to take the lead in the fuel cell space going forward with peers Ballard Power and Plug Power likely to trade in close correlation absent individual, fundamental news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.