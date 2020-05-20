A couple of months ago I wrote an article on Cedar Fair, LP (FUN) titled, Cedar Fair Yields More Than 15%, But Don't Expect It To Last. The market had already decided that the distribution was going to be cut, and the units (as a publicly traded limited partnership, Cedar Fair trades units instead of shares) had already cratered to their lowest price since the Great Recession - $13 - and had rebounded to $22.21 at the time that article was published.

The premise of that article was summed as follows:

"Could they be closed for an extended period of time, forcing the company to enter bankruptcy? It's certainly a possibility, although I see bankruptcy as somewhat unlikely. The company could find alternative financing available, albeit at a high interest rate. Or perhaps the $2.2 trillion virus aid plan that recently passed in congress will have provisions for loan guarantees that could help Cedar Fair. Unfortunately, we probably won't know much about anything for close to six weeks. That takes us into the second week in May, the time when the company should deliver its results for the first quarter and an update on the park closures. It's also the time that the company historically announces its quarterly distribution, a distribution that I expect to see cut."

Two weeks after that article was published, we found out that the company began taking steps to conserve cash, including several cost-cutting measures:

Eliminated nearly all of its seasonal and part-time labor costs until its parks prepare to reopen.

Suspended all advertising and marketing expenses, and reduced general and administrative expenses and other park-level operating expenses.

Reduced the CEO’s base salary by 40% and the base salaries of all other executives by 25%, effective April 27, 2020.

Deferred base salaries for all other salaried employees by 25%, subject to minimum thresholds or other statutory limitations.

Reduced scheduled hours for full-time hourly employees by 25% to 30 hours per week.

Suspended cash retainer fees for its Board of Directors until business conditions improve.

And, it didn't stop there. Cedar Fair also:

"...reduced its capital spending for calendar year 2020, including the suspension of at least $75-100 million of non-essential capital projects planned for the 2020 and 2021 operating seasons."

(Note the referenced planned spending this year also includes projects targeted for the "2021 operating season". Cedar Fair begins certain capital projects following the cessation of its prime operating season that ends with the Labor Day weekend. Those "2021 operating season" projects would be started in 2020 and completed before the beginning of the 2021 season.)

We now know that the company did find alternative financing:

"CEDAR FAIR ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF $1.0 BILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES SANDUSKY, OHIO (April 20, 2020) -- Cedar Fair Entertainment Company [NYSE: FUN] (the “Company” or “Cedar Fair”) today announced that it, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Magnum Management Corporation (“Magnum”), Canada’s Wonderland Company (“Cedar Canada”) and Millennium Operations LLC (“Millennium” and, together with the Company, the “Issuers”), has upsized and priced $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), an upsize of $125.0 million over the amount previously announced."

My initial impressions were:

It seemed a relatively attractive interest rate. Surprise that there was sufficient interest in the offering for Cedar Fair to upsize the offering by 14% from $875 million to $1 billion. It looked like enough money had been raised to avoid a bankruptcy.

The company has also amended its credit agreements so that the base period used to determine applicable leverage ratios through the end of 2021 has been fixed as the four quarters ending March of 2020. This means that the company will have fewer constraints while waiting for North America to return to "normal". And, of course, the Distribution was cut.

Looking at other details in the recent announcements, we find that the company has made some additional moves to improve liquidity. For instance, it halted the $0.935 quarterly distribution, and considering the amount of the company's debt, it would seem unlikely that the distribution would be resumed before 2022. We also learned that Cedar Fair has increased the borrowing capacity under its revolver by $100 million to a new limit of $275 million.

We also found out that a large portion of the $1 billion of new debt, or $464.0 million, was to be used to repay a portion of its senior secured term loan facility. Still, that's going to be more than half a billion dollars of new cash left over, and that's in addition to the increased borrowing capacity under the revolver.

The near-term liquidity is not only coming from cost cutting and incurring additional debt. The company's 2020 season pass sales were ahead of the prior year's pace before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of those parks that were already operating and had delayed the openings of its other parks. To placate those customers that had already purchased these passes, Cedar Fair sweetened its season pass offer by extending the expiration of the passes through the end of the 2021 season. The extended expiration also applies to customers buying season passes under the company's installment payment plan, and has permitted those using the installment plan to suspend their payments until the parks re-open. And, it's not just the past sales that were adjusted. The company's website is also promoting new season pass sales to include both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. This potentially brings in more cash this year, but it also has the potential to reduce revenue and earnings for both 2020 and 2021.

Revenue Recognition

Those that understand Revenue Recognition need no further explanation and can skip the next few paragraphs. For those that have questions, the following is a brief explanation. Even though cash from the 2020 season pass sales has already been received (the portion that hasn't already been spent would show up on the balance sheets as cash), it can't all be recognized as revenue until it has been earned. In the past, Cedar Fair would have earned that revenue over the course of each park's 130-140 day operating season. With the extension of the season pass expiration, it now won't be fully earned until the end of 2021.

As the next two years progress, a portion of that deferred revenue will be recognized, or earned, each quarter and be moved into the income statement's revenue line item. In the interim, it will be offset by both a short-term liability identified as "deferred revenue" and a long-term liability labeled "non-current deferred revenue". The "deferred revenue" figure at the end of Q1 2020 was $30.4 million for 2020, and the remainder, or $155 million, can be found as "non-current deferred revenue". The surprise is that such a large portion - $155 million - is considered "non-current" and won't be recognized until 2021 vs. the $30.4 million (to be earned in the last three quarters of 2020).

Are you wondering about the $9 million difference between the $164 million that actually appears on the balance sheet at the end of Q1 and $155 million referenced above? It represents the remaining balance of a payment from the San Francisco 49ers football team to Cedar Fair. That payment was for use of the parking facilities at Great America for the 49ers' home games over a 25-year period, and is obviously not part of the season pass program.

And, if all of this isn't confusing enough, the company has also allowed those customers that "bought" season passes using installment payments to delay the remaining installments while the parks remain closed. The bottom line? While an aggressive season pass program has a negative impact on revenue, it will be pulling a significant amount of cash forward into 2020, and that's going to increase the near-term liquidity for the company.

Cash Requirements

In his opening remarks on the Q1 earnings call, CEO Richard Zimmerman discussed the the liquidity and cash burn:

"Collectively, our proactive measures provide us with financial flexibility and sufficient liquidity to meet our cash obligations through the end of 2021, even if we remain in a minimal revenue environment."

It wasn't quite clear what Zimmerman meant by "a minimal revenue environment", although CFO Brian Witherow added this information a few minutes later:

"Based on the cost cutting and cash saving measures taken to-date, as well as additional measures we are prepared to implement in a more prolonged disruption to operations, we estimate our average cash burn rate going forward will be between $30 million to $40 million per month through the end of 2020. This includes a base level of operating costs, while our park operations are fully suspended. Some level of runoff related to capital projects and process are wrapping up and interest payments on outstanding debt. Once given the green lights to reopen our parks, startup costs to do so would push this monthly burn rate up."

What happens beyond 2020? What happens with staffing at the parks this year? Historically, the company has brought in foreign workers; will they be allowed in for seasonal employment? Will the company be able to bring back those workers that have been laid off at Knotts, the only park open year round? Or the workers that that had been working at other parks that had just started weekend operations? Or, will they be reluctant to return because of the risks or because they are making more money by remaining on unemployment when one considers the extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program? Will the company have to increase the compensation?

And, even when the parks are allowed to re-open, what measures will they need to take to protect their employees and customers? During the call, Zimmerman noted some of the measures:

"When we do reopen our parks, we will have all aspects of our operations fully prepared to meet or exceed the health and safety expectations of our guests and the requirements of local authorities. We are actively working on new mandatory health and safety COVID-19 training for all employees and we are introducing protocols to conduct wellness checks of employees each day. We are also committed throughout our properties to implement enhanced and expanded sanitization measures to ensure confidence that our properties are safe to visit and enjoy without undue concern. Incremental cleanliness measures will be consistently applied and pervasively visible. This includes facilitation of social distancing on rides, inside restaurants and in the common areas of our parks. Regular cleaning of rides, handrails and restrooms, disinfection of tables, chairs and other common surfaces in our dining facilities and along our midways, and added locations and equipment for our guests to wash and sanitize their hands."

Even limiting the number of guests each day won't address many of the social distancing issues, including spacing of visitors waiting in line to get on the more popular rides or or spacing out the number of customers allowed on each ride. How will visitors react to the waits as lines lengthen and the rides are stopped for "regular cleaning of rides"? How will it work at the waterparks?

And this doesn't even address the issue of getting people to return to the parks. Zimmerman didn't appear to be overly concerned, as he concluded his prepared remarks:

"When our parks do finally reopen, we should be excited about the chance to regain some of our lost momentum by tapping into pent up demand for an experience that few can offer and that no one does better than we do. Unlike most businesses, our parks offer what our friends and families have been missing most while being stuck at home, the opportunity to finally bring some excitement into their lives again. ...Collectively, I believe our portfolio properties represents the strongest family of parks in the business, which means we have a lot going for us when we can resume operations. Our mission is to make people happy, which has been at the cornerstone of our growth and success over many decades. I am confident that our industry and Cedar Fair specifically can develop and execute new operating procedures to address sanitization and social distancing best practices. I am also confident that we can create a guest experience that will be a welcome relief from what most have experienced over the last few months."

Maybe Zimmerman's correct. I'm certain that there will be those that can't wait to go. However, I'm also fairly certain that there will be those that have gone in the past but will decide not to go in order to avoid crowds. There will also be others that can't afford to go, having lost their jobs. More than likely, I expect that Cedar Fair will be able to bring enough customers through the gates to avoid bankruptcy.

The Distribution

However, I doubt that the distribution will be resumed any time soon. And, it will take quite a while to get the debt and leverage down to a level that will allow the distribution to return to its $3.74 annual rate. For several years, the company had been increasing the distribution by 4%/year, in line with their expected growth in EBITDA. That growth hadn't materialized in recent years, and a debt-fueled acquisition spree last year had over-leveraged the company and resulted in a one cent increase in the quarterly distribution.

The company also reduced its long-term outlook for growth from 4% to 3.5% before COVID-19 forced the park closures. It will be years before the company can sufficiently repair its balance sheet and resume a reasonable payout.

Summary

Cedar Fair has taken steps to cut costs and increase cash reserves. Steps that appear to be sufficient to avoid a bankruptcy. Much of the rest will be outside their control, including a looming recession, social distancing mandates, fear to go to crowded places and finding enough people willing to work at the parks.

Whether it is a decent investment at this time remains to be seen, but I just can't recommend it at these prices. This is not the same company that I recommended a decade ago and recovered quickly from the Great Recession. That company didn't have nearly the level of debt, and the new management that was brought in introduced all sorts of revenue enhancements like meal plans, Fast Lane, sports complexes, and improved hotel accommodations. It also extended the season with Winterfest.

Zimmerman has been dealt a difficult hand, but nothing that was covered at the conference call convinced me to buy some units.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.