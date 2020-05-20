The Shape of the Recovery

CDC says a second wave is coming. WHO says we can be infected more than once by COVID-19.

Winter is Coming

No, I am not predicting a swarm of White Walkers rising up from the dead and led by the Night King (a la Game of Thrones). What I am saying is that as bad as the economy seems now with so many businesses closed, it could get far worse and nobody seems to believe it. The market is supposed to be forward looking but all it sees is the end of the pandemic in a month or two. I do not think that is realistic.

"A resurgence of COVID-19 next winter could hit the United States health care system even harder than the original outbreak has, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned."

LiveScience.com reported the CDC warning but it seems that the market disregarded the message. How is that? It requires an understanding how the market really works rather than how it should work. The market is supposed to aggregate all information available and incorporate it into market prices on each stock and on the market as a whole. That would be how the market works in theory but, in today's world, that is not how it works.

HFT (high frequency trader) algorithms and day traders (mainly big bank trading desks) are responsible for somewhere between 60% and 90% of all shares traded on any given day. The study linked is dated (from 2017) but still holds true and estimates that only 10% of stock picking is done based upon fundamentals, the rest is done based upon any number of algorithms, technicals, momentum, etc. In other words, it really doesn't matter what the intrinsic value of a company, or stock, is to those making up most of the volume of trading on any given day.

The crazy thing is that stock investing is not necessarily a zero-sum game. When stocks go up year after year almost everybody wins (except the short sellers). The same can happen within a single trading session. The more volatility in the market, the more profitable trades the HFTs can carve out of the market. A stock or ETF may fall but that doesn't necessarily mean that everyone is selling. It may just mean that there are no buyers (or more sellers than buyers). Likewise, a stock may rise because of a dearth of sellers and a surplus of buyers.

The machines that do most of the trading perform their analysis (techincal, tweets, headlines, momentum, buy/sell order ratios or otherwise) in the space of nanoseconds and can place orders with lightning speed; in and out before a human being can blink an eye. These traders are buying and selling huge quantities of shares with the goal of making a very small profit on each trade for the majority of shares traded in any given trading session. The position could be held for a split second, several hours a few days or any length of time in between depending on how the share price reacts.

During the first quarter, the major banks reported much higher than usual trading profits. The banks also reported additions to reserves for loan and credit card losses, 2-3 times the normal level for an average quarter. And most indicated in their guidance that we should expect more reserve increases in coming quarters. What does that mean?

To the market? Apparently, absolutely nothing. To the economy? It means that banks are seeing a strong trend forming of missed payments increasing by companies and individuals on everything from cars and credit cards to mortgages and business loans. What those reserve increases are telling us is that the worst is yet to come. And that does not even include anything about a 2nd wave of infections and deaths that, if it materializes, could be far worse than what we have already experienced thus far. I'll get into the logic about the CDC announcement later in the article.

Problems with Opening Up Too Fast

Instances abound around the globe where countries or localities tried to re-open their economies too soon and experienced spikes of infections and deaths.

Japan's experience overall has been good, but at least one island is not a paradise. Hokkaido, a popular tourist destination, has experienced a resurgence in infections. That could spell trouble for the whole of Japan because the tourists come from everywhere and then take home what they pick up on vacation, in some cases it could be a virus.

Germany reported an increase in infections after opening up. Only time will tell if a second wave will require more lockdowns.

People are getting Infected More Than Once

Bloomberg reports that catching COVID-19 and surviving may not shield against getting infected again. It is very unclear if all people who survive an infection develop immunity or, if so, how long that immunity may last.

It may be that COVID-19 acts similar to other coronaviruses such as the common cold which abates during warmer, more humid weather and then comes back again when conditions are more favorable for it to spread as temperatures drop and the humidity dries up during the fall and winter seasons.

Where does a virus go when it is not active? This has been a mystery to science for hundreds of years. There are theories, though. Spores may cling to surfaces, plants or other animals, become dormant for months and then become activated by changes in the weather. Or, a virus may take evasive actions like malaria, a relatively severe malady, which is only transmitted via the female anopheles mosquito, at least in Vietnam where my personal experience lies.

I contracted two strains of malaria at once, Vivax and falciparum. I was hospitalized 7 times over the course of a year due to relapses. Falciparum is supposed to occur once and then it's done, but that did not hold true in my case because, as the doctors explained to me, I contracted both at the same time and they combined somehow with Vivax, the one that is supposed to recur, dominating. Each time my temperature would spike to 105 degrees or higher once or twice a day for 3-5 days. At some point, I became curious and began to ask doctors about malaria, especially how it recurs.

The answers were always consistent: it is cyclical and surges out of the liver into the bloodstream to the bodies extremities for a few days and then recedes back into the liver where it becomes dormant until the next time the body weakens in some way that the virus recognizes and then begins its cycles of surging receding again. A full cycle was 12 hours for me, broken into three mini-cycles of 2 hours of freezing chills, 2 hours of intensely high fevers (during which I invariably passed out) and 8 hours of nausea and so many other symptoms it would take too long to list.

The point of my recounting my infliction is that malaria is a virus that lives in a person's liver undetected until it identifies optimal conditions for it to thrive outside of the liver. I have no idea if COVID-19 has the potential to survive inside the body for a long period of time, but it is now known that a large number of infected people are either asymptomatic or experience very mild symptoms, similar to a mild cold. It's in there somewhere but who knows where? Of course, the idea that it could be lying dormant in people and undetectable by current testing techniques is only one more theory to add to the list of possibilities. But, if it is true, it would explain how COVID-19 tests do not detect the virus in the bloodstream of a previously infected individual and then that same person becomes infected again. Once again, it is only an unproven theory just like all the others. We just don't know enough about this virus yet to be certain of anything.

And that may be why we need to remain cautious. A second wave may be coming that would be far worse than what we are already experiencing. How could that be? Consider the facts. If a 2nd wave were to hit as temperatures fell in the fall, the virus would already be starting from everywhere at once rather than having to be seeded into a handful of locations requiring it to spread to the rest of the nation and world before it could really take hold. There would not be just 1 or 2 hot spots per country to start off, there would more likely be dozens right from the start.

If commerce, travel, trade, and mobility were all completely restored during the "off season," the virus would spread like wildfire and probably mutate many more times to become the best possible version of itself. There are already 14 known strains of COVID-19 and the original dominant strain from China (upon which all the current vaccines are being developed) is no longer the dominant strain today in the U.S. and Europe. The more it mutates the less likely it is that the vaccines already in development will work on the newer strains. Viruses want to survive and they adapt very well and very quickly.

A few Fundamental Reminders about the Economy

First quarter GDP contracted at a -4.8% annualized rate. According to the Wall Street Journal, 2nd quarter estimates are for GDP contraction of -27.5%.

This article explains that the first quarter contraction is the worst drop since 2008 and how the second quarter contraction will be the worst on record.

Unemployment claims are at record levels having risen to the highest levels since 1940, when records began being tracked and at the fastest rate ever, with more than 36 million already having filed unemployment claims and millions more yet to come. I expect more than 40 million unemployed before this is over. Who knows how high that figure could get if we are hit by a second wave?

In addition, more companies continue to announce more layoffs coming. A partial list from just this last week is compiled below, compliments of the Wall Street Journal.

Company New Job Layoffs or Furloughs Announced Virgin Atlantic Airways 3,150 United Airlines 30%, or 3,450 Administrative Positions Uber Technologies 14%, or 3,700 jobs Sysco Systems 1/3 of staff, permanent and furloughs TripAdvisor Additional 22% of workforce, after original 23% Spirit Aerosystems 1,450 jobs General Electric 13,000 jobs Nordstrom Permanently Closing 16 Stores Cox Automotive 10,000 jobs Raytheon Technologies Announced unspecified number of job cuts Mohawk Industries Cutting costs through layoffs and furloughs Mattel 4% of corporate staff, or about 350 jobs MGM Resorts Many of 63,000 furloughed could be laid off Lyft 17% of workforce, 982 layoffs, 288 furloughs Glassdoor 30%, or 300 layoffs Airbnb 25%, or 1,900 layoffs Boing 10%, or about 16,100 layoffs FireEye 6% of workforce to be laid off

The wsj.com article linked above was about a 2nd wave of jobs being lost as the recovery appear elusive.

Just last week, the unemployment claims weekly number was almost 3 million. I expect that the economy will continue to shed at least 2 million more jobs per week through the end of May and continue above 1 million job losses per week throughout June, even with many states opening up their respective economies. Why?

I'll give you 600 reasons. Not enough people want to work when they can receive more from unemployment by staying home on the couch than if they worked. There are millions of workers who will not want to give up those benefits of an extra $600 per week on top of the regular unemployment benefits offered by states. The reason is simple: most of those in the leisure and entertainment industry make far less than $15 per hour. $600 per week equals $15 per hour for a 40-hour week. Some of those workers couldn't even get a full 40 hours of work when they had jobs. The couch is very comfortable right now. What was Congress thinking? Did they not want the economy to be able to recovery? That's a political discussion so I won't go down that path, but what is clear is that if they wanted the economy to recover quickly, they weren't thinking when they passed the Cares relief bill.

Also, as companies have decided to continue with layoffs, it is becoming very apparent that CEOs around the country are not buying into the V-shaped recovery theory that Wall Street is selling. I don't either. If there is one thing I have learned over my decades of investing and research, it's that when CEOs decide to protect their companies from a recession by cutting costs and laying employees off, it becomes self-fulfilling and a recession is inevitable. Of course, we already know that a recession is coming, but the questions are how deep will it be and how long will it last?

Most epidemiologists seem to agree that the COVID-19 virus will be with us for many years, very much like influenza, commonly called the flu. It is, after all, a member of the coronavirus family, which also includes the common cold, of which there are three variants, or strains, that currently circulate among humans on a seasonal basis. There is no cure nor effective vaccine for the common cold, even though pharmaceutical companies have tried to develop them for decades. So far, the best we can do is treat the symptoms. Maybe that will be all we can do for COVID-19 in the end. Hopefully, modern science will come up with both a cure and a vaccine to build up immune systems to reduce its impact on humanity in the future.

The problem is that there is no sure thing that either of those efforts will be fruitful before we could be hit again with another, stronger wave of infections. How bad the economic impact and death toll will be is in the hand of our elected officials. That, to me, is a scary thought.

In my opinion, we need to develop herd immunity and a vaccine before we are really out of the woods. In the meantime, I believe the prudent course would be to protect the most vulnerable, at risk groups, while allowing most other the choice of working. Unemployment benefits should not be juiced so much as to disincentivize working, but I would argue the high-risk population might require more assistance than those who are not at risk. But, not to worry, I'm not in charge of anything, so my opinion in the matter doesn't hold any sway.

The Shape of the Recovery

First, I want people to understand that this virus is nothing like the flu we experience every year; if is far worse. Study after study, based upon facts of the pandemic rather than fuzzy math, conclude that COVID-19 transmits (is more infectious) more rapidly and widely than the flu. Those same studies also agree that COVID-19 is far more dangerous (much higher fatality rate) than the flu.

This video interview contains more information about COVID-19 than any that I have seen to date. It is not emotional or attached to any agenda; just the facts and opinions from a Stanford Doctor who knows his stuff and offers a more practical, measured approach that I wish politicians would consider. It is filled with valuable information about what we now know and what we yet do not about this Coronavirus pandemic. He's just honest and uses his knowledge to offer common sense advice.

In short, while the virus is not extremely harmful to most adults or children, we are probably nowhere near being done with it. It may be seasonal; it may not be. The population is a long way from herd immunity and an effective vaccine in less than a year is unlikely. The fatality rate is somewhere between 1 and 5 per thousand but that is because only about 3 percent of the total population has been infected, including those who were asymptomatic. NYC and a few other locales were higher but more rural, less densely populated areas were well under 1%.

So, if we need to reach 70% infected and recovered to attain herd immunity, as the doctor suggests, that would indicate that the disease will need to infect many more before we can be safe through that process. If the fatality rate is between 0.1 and 0.5 for the entire population while only an average of about 3% has been infected, that translates to a fatality rate of somewhere between 3.33% and 16.67% of those infected. 3%, or 30 per thousand have been infected so far; an average of 2 deaths per thousand would mean that 2 out of 30 die from the disease, or 6.67%.

That 1-5 per 1,000 number (deaths) is from the entire population, not just the infected. Since only 3% have been infected (which amounts to 30 people per 1,000) the calculation is deaths per 1,000 divided by infected per 1,000 as I have shown in the previous paragraph. We don't know what the actual fatality rate will be in the end since so many people are still infected with no permanent outcome; some will recover, and some will die.

If we look only at the closed cases, it is much worse. Globally that number works out to be a 14% fatality rate, while in the U.S. it is 21%. If you click on the link for closed cases, you can scroll down and check data for each country by clicking on that country.

What does all this mean for the shape of the recovery? I wish it were a simple answer. While more is known about the virus now than 2 months ago, there is still much more to learn. We do know it is mutating rapidly since there are already 14 different strains identified in just a few months. If it becomes seasonal, we are going to experience a worse 2nd wave in the coming fall and winter.

But don't listen to me:

Warren Buffett has sold stocks to raise cash. He is a long-term investor that uses cash flow and fundamentals in his analysis, as we do. He seems to also believe that stocks will crash again to offer even better bargains than he saw in March. I agree.

David Tepper says this is the most overvalued stock market he can remember with the possible exception of 2000. He expects fundamentals to weigh down the market before long as reality sinks in for participants.

Another legendary investor, Stanley Druckenmiller says "the risk-reward for equity is maybe as bad as I've seen it in my career."

The shape that I expect will be something similar to what I have drawn below; a right leaning W with a Nike Swoosh at the end. Not only do I believe, as my more famous counterparts do, that we will not have a V-shaped recovery, but that the S&P 500 (SPY) will experience a series of lower lows and lower highs before returning to a very slow path of economic recovery similar to what we experienced after the Great Recession of 2007-09. Examples of what different recoveries look like can be found here.

My Reasoning

Yes, the stock market has rebounded strongly. In case you haven't noticed, though, the economy has not. We still lost jobs last week at a rate far faster than ever before in history since weekly employment numbers have been tracked starting in 1940. Three million initial claims were filed in the latest week reported. Before the virus hit our nation had never experienced a weekly job loss of more than 795,000 in one week. The worst month for job losses during the Great Recession was January 2009 when the country lost a mere 818,000 jobs. In April of 2020, the Employment Situated Report showed a loss of 20.5 million jobs. In one month! And the May report is going to be bad, also.

By the time the economy stops losing jobs, we could have over 40 million unemployed. That works out to about 26% unemployment. And it gets worse because many companies that have merely furloughed employees are now beginning to announce that many of those will turn into permanent job cuts. Other companies are expected to close for good.

China has claimed victory over COVID-19 but is struggling to get everyone back to work and the economy back to full steam. The recovery in China is very uneven, with pockets of inflation, such as pork prices rising 96.9% Y/O/Y, while deflation is hitting other areas of the economy.

Airlines in the U.S. and globally do not expect travelers to come back quickly. Most airlines have announced that permanent job cuts will happen on October 1st of as much as 30%. These are jobs that were "saved" by the Cares Act that required the airlines that accepted government assistance to keep employees on the payroll through September 30th.

Even though most states are opening up their respective economies most are doing so gradually. It could take several months before the entire country is fully opened up again. In the meantime, the economy will continue to shed more jobs; millions more each week. Does that sound like a quick recovery? I don't think so.

We are probably looking at a 90% economy once a vaccine is created and available. Supply chains are being re-calibrated and redesigned, trade is likely to be slower for many months after lockdowns are fully removed, and as many as 10% of the workforce will still be on the sidelines waiting for jobs to created.

The markets are not considering what really lies ahead. The markets are not really considering any fundamental data at all. The stock market today is a voting machine as participants "want" and "hope" that a V-shaped recovery will happen. It isn't. The market today thinks we are already in a recovery because the economy is only losing 3 million jobs a week instead of 6 million. I'm sorry, but that is not a recovery. States slowing opening up is going to be a process that takes several months. And then there is the strong possibility that we will face a second wave of infections far worse than what we have already gone through. I am truly sorry to be the bearer of such bad news. Reality is a hard pill to swallow, but the sooner investors come to their senses the sooner we can get the next big down draft over with and start searching for some bargains again.

When that day comes I'll be relying on Stock Rover to screen for the best values on my terms and on Friedrich for my final selections.

At Friedrich Global Research we are searching for what we believe will be the safest and best-performing companies in which to buy stocks when the bottom has been achieved. We focus on free cash flow, efficient capital allocation, and consistently superior results to identify the highest quality management teams. Of course, we also look at debt levels, solvency issues, potential dividend cuts, and other analysis that we believe could hinder recovery. Interested? Go here to sign up today.

