Bright Prospects For China's Express Delivery Sector

Large players such as ZTO Express are poised to benefit from possible consolidation as the sector transforms from a labor-intensive industry to a technology-intensive one.

China is expected to become the largest express delivery market by value driven by increased e-commerce spending, rural e-commerce penetration, and growing cross-border e-commerce.

China's express delivery sector suffered a 12% decline in revenues in January this year according to data from the State Postal Bureau, and in February some 65% of China's express delivery businesses expected losses this year due to operational difficulties as a result of the COVID outbreak which caused road closures, flight cancellations, and workforce restrictions.

However, China's express delivery sector is gradually returning to normal; in April more than 6.25 billion parcels were delivered in China, a 27% increase year on year according to data from China Post Bureau. In terms of revenue China's express delivery sector registered 20.2% year-on-year increase to RMB 71.2 billion in April.

Although the sector may suffer some short term hiccups as a result of the COVID pandemic, the long term outlook remains bright driven by growing e-commerce market penetration in rural areas, greater e-commerce usage as incomes rise throughout the Mainland, and rising cross-border e-commerce.

Accounting for more than 50% of the world's express delivery parcel volume according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shopping Index, China, the world’s largest express delivery market in terms of volume since 2014, has been growing steadily over the past decade, driven by the country’s booming e-commerce market. China’s express delivery sector expanded at a CAGR 42% by volume and 32% by revenue during 2009-2019.

Source: Wall Street Journal

China’s express delivery sector handled 63 billion parcels in 2019, up 24% from the previous year according to data from the State Post Bureau (NYSE:SPB), helping the country maintain its position as the world’s biggest express delivery market by volume for the sixth consecutive year. In terms of revenue, the sector generated RMB 745 billion in 2019, up 23% year-on-year.

The growth momentum is expected to continue. In terms of parcels per capita China trails countries such as Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States according to data from Pitney Bowes.

Source: Pitney Bowes

Furthermore, China's e-commerce sector (which the express delivery sector depends on for growth) is expected to maintain its upward trajectory. China is the world’s largest e-commerce market, accounting for more than 50% of global e-commerce sales. With an annual growth rate of around 35%, China is also one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets.

Source: Oberlo

E-commerce penetration hit 78.6% in March 2020 (amounting to 710 million users, an increase of 100 million compared to 2018) according to a report published by the China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC) on internet development in China.

Source: Global Times

With e-commerce penetration almost nearing saturation point, China’s e-commerce sector is expected to continue growing but at a slower rate. EMarketer foresees China’s e-commerce sector growing from US$ 1.9 trillion in 2019 to US$ 4 trillion by 2023, representing a CAGR of about 20%.

Source: EMarketer

Looking deeper into China’s e-commerce penetration rate reveals that much of China’s e-commerce users are concentrated in urban areas such as Beijing and Shanghai where internet penetration is above 70% whereas rural areas have an average internet penetration rate of below 45%.

With China’s internet penetration standing at 64.5% in 2020 (compared with Japan, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom which range over the 90% mark), there is potential for this to increase going forward, much of it likely to come from rural areas. Rural netizens accounted for 28.2% of China’s internet user base, up from 26.7% in 2018 according to the latest report by CNNIC. As an increasing number of rural residents come online, e-commerce is poised to benefit.

Income disparity has been a limiting factor to e-commerce usage in rural areas, where resident incomes are half that of urban residents. However, rural residents’ incomes have been on the rise and are expected to continue rising which should help rural e-commerce usage and spending in the years ahead.

For express delivery companies, rural areas represent an attractive expansion opportunity; unlike in urban areas, land acquisition costs are lower, and unmanned vehicles such as drones are easier to deploy in rural areas.

Apart from increasing online spending by rural Chinese, there is tremendous potential for increased e-commerce usage and spending among China’s existing e-commerce users. According to a report published by the China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC) on internet development in China, about 72.5% of China's internet users (which amounts to about 650 million people) earn a monthly income of around RMB 5000 (approximately US$ 715) and below, and 14.3% have an income between RMB 5,001-8,000. Just 13.3% have an income of more than RMB 8,000 (about US$ 1,144) monthly. Rising incomes and spending are expected to push China ahead of the United States to become the world’s largest consumer market, and the world’s largest retail market. This should drive e-commerce spending as well and thereby contribute to China’s express delivery sector growth in the future.

Ripe for consolidation

Driven by continuing urbanization, rising e-commerce penetration in rural areas, and an ongoing shift to a consumption-led economy, China, already the world's largest express delivery market by volume, is expected to overtake the United States to become the world's largest express delivery market by revenue according to projections by Fitch Ratings.

As competition heats up in the burgeoning express delivery sector amid a climate of rising labor costs and scarce human resources (partly as result of an aging population), China's express delivery sector is expected to transform from a labor intensive industry to a capital and technology intensive one as major players look to cut costs through economies of scale and technological advancement. This suggests the possibility of market share gains for large players as smaller companies fall out of the market. According to China's State Post Bureau, the concentration index of the top 8 express delivery companies increased by 1.3 percentage points year on year to 83% in 2019, and is expected hit 84% by 2020.

The fiercely competitive industry is ripe for consolidation; China’s express delivery market is highly competitive and fragmented with the three largest Chinese delivery companies together only having about 40% of the market.

Source: LD Investments

This compares with the United States and Japan where the top three players together control more than 90% of their local market according to Bernstein.

Major players such as market leader ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) are among those poised to gain market share at the expense of smaller players. According to Chinese business newspaper the 21st Century Business Herald, in 2019 ZTO Express led China's express delivery market with a market share of 19.1%, followed by Yunda (15.8%), YTO (14.3%), STO (11.9%), and Best Express (11.6%).

Riding on the country’s rising express delivery market, ZTO Express's revenue has grown consistently over the past few years reaching RMB 22.1 billion in fiscal year 2019, up from RMB 13 billion in 2017, representing a growth rate of more than 25% annually. The rapid growth has also helped reduced package delivery costs. According to Lai Meisong, chairman of ZTO Express, the company's transportation cost per kilogram of goods was RMB two in 2010. By 2019, this had dropped 70% to just RMB 0.6 per kilogram.

Falling costs have helped improve the company's profitability with net income margins on an uptrend over the past few years reaching 25% in 2019.

Source: finbox.com

With ZTO Express being well positioned to expand thanks to market share gains amid a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive express delivery market, the company is poised to benefit from top line growth as well as improving profit margins in the future.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) also stands to be a beneficiary (albeit indirectly) of China’s growing express delivery market. Alibaba and its subsidiary Cainiao Network owns stakes in the top five express delivery companies in China i.e, ZTO Express, YTO Express, Best Inc (NYSE:BEST), Yunda, and STO Express.

The bigger opportunity lies with Cainiao Network; unlike Walmart (NYSE:WMT) -backed JD.com (NYSE:JD) which pursued a strategy similar to that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by building and maintaining a self-owned logistics network, Alibaba emphasized an asset-light business model, and co-founded a logistics affiliate Cainiao Network with a consortium of Chinese logistics companies to provide logistics services to Alibaba.

One Platform to Rule Them All: 5 Pillars of Cainiao Business Model | eIQ

However, over the years Alibaba increased its stake in its logistics affiliate and Alibaba is now a controlling shareholder in Cainiao Logistics with a 63% share. Revenue from Cainiao logistics services more than doubled to RMB 14.8 million 2019 accounting for 4% of Alibaba's total revenue, up from 6.7 billion in 2018 when it accounted for 2.7% of the company's total revenue. However, part of the increase was driven by Alibaba consolidating Cainiao's financials under its own books.

While Cainiao Logistics contributes positively to Alibaba's top-line, it does not have the same impact on the company's bottom-line; Cainiao is unprofitable, and the loss to Alibaba amounted to RMB 518 million according to its latest annual report. Although Cainiao has a plan to eventually become profitable, so far no time frame has been provided. Much like Amazon, Cainiao is taking a long-term view and is willing to incur short-term losses to build scale as well as extend its current global logistics network to reach countries such as Russia, Brazil and Spain.

Two months ago I was talking with Jack Ma and asked him if he wanted me think of how to turn a profit next year. He said ‘don't you dare think like that, because if you do you'll definitely make Cainiao small’. - Judy Tong, CEO of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network

The goal is reportedly to build a global logistics network and thereby facilitate China's burgeoning cross-border e-commerce sector. The potential is enormous; Internet Retailer estimates cross-border e-commerce sales are set to reach US$ 627 billion by 2022 with Asia Pacific growing the fastest. China, the world cross border e-commerce trade leader recorded a 49.3% year on year growth in 2018. That year the express delivery sector supported annual e-commerce sales of nearly RMB 6.9 trillion and cross border e-commerce sales of over RMB 350 billion, creating more than 200,000 new jobs in the process according to data from the State Post Bureau. With cross-border e-commerce accounting for just 2.2% of China's total online retail sales, there is significant growth potential in this area which in turn should propel the express delivery sector as well.

China’s third largest e-commerce firm Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reportedly has plans to establish its own logistics network rivaling Cainiao. However, given Cainiao's first mover advantage, it may take several years for Pinduoduo to catch up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please take note, this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.