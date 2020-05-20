Ultimately, this is a high risk, high reward opportunity and this article's goal is to provide enough information and commentary to determine if it makes sense for you.

TPG is an established and successful manager but its mortgage REIT has struggled and is down ~66% YTD. At lows, it lost nearly 90% of its value.

We provided an in-depth analysis of TPG RE Finance Trust's (TRTX) Q1 earnings release for subscribers the day after the report was made available. The stock's performance year-to-date, widespread difficulties throughout the mortgage REIT sector, and notes made in TRTX's Q1 SEC filing concerning solvency concerns justified a deeper dive on this mortgage REIT. We are sharing an abbreviated but still comprehensive version of this article with our valued public followers.

Using The Right Lens Is Challenging But Necessary

'In the business world, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield' 'Price is what you pay. Value is what you get'

It is apropos to start with a few quotes from Warren Buffet. Many of Buffet's well known investing strategies focus on value, the pitfalls of hindsight, and avoiding overconfidence. These are points we've hammered home in many articles, including a few public ones.

In relation to TRTX, its intrinsic value is not derived from its current or past share price. It's not that this information has no value, it means we shouldn't let individual data points overwhelm or bias our analysis. Stocks that have declined by two thirds or more during a crisis inevitably spark an emotional reaction, and especially if it has been in your investment account. As difficult as it is, we must strive to evaluate investments based on today's risk-adjusted return profile.

This line of thought may be helpful: you aren't making the decision to buy or sell the stock in the past, are you? If you could do that, you'd be researching collectible Ferrari's or real estate walking distance from Monte Carlo, not reading WER's articles on mortgage REITs (probably not, anyways).

Source

Crises and other unpredictable events impact "real" life in the same manner as investing. Control is an illusion; all we can do is maximize the probability of success. That applies to marriage, raising kids, career paths, and investing. Human nature, however, despises uncertainty.

People would rather use an incorrect explanation for why an event happened than admit they don't know why (side note: this reminds of the latter portion of the book 1984, you can't just lie, but must believe the lie). Along the same lines, humans prefer to selectively remember certain data points then conflate that to mean they knew the outcome in advance.

That might sound obscure, but do any of these sound familiar?

"I knew malls were dead money all along." "Anyone who saw how much leverage this firm uses knew they were a scam" "Of course oil is going to zero, that's been obvious since this crisis started" "Chinese stocks are for suckers, of course this one lost value" "I always knew my ex-wife was no good"

Ironically (unless you know investing psychology), these are usually made by people who did the opposite of what their comment suggests. These individuals invested in Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) or Washington Prime Group (WPG), and when the dividend is slashed and the stock finally teeters on bankruptcy, run to the comment sections to point back to data they "knew" but didn't react to.

This is designed to make them feel in control when they know deep down they were not. It's identical to the statement about the fictitious ex-wife; the man would rather say he knew better but didn't act (surprise alert: he didn't actually know) than admit he didn't know. We all commit this type of fallacy on a regular basis.

Source

"See Steve, you knew this stock was bad all along but just didn't follow your own advice. You are still a great investor, you just need to listen to yourself!"

Steve's mental gymnastics are common. The better approach is to acknowledge 1) what you didn't know, 2) what you still don't know, 3) incorporate that into your analysis of the firm, then 4) come to an unbiased conclusion independent of your previous experience or emotional attachment to the company. It's not easy, but we are going to do just that.

1) There is always lot to discuss for this section but we'll stick to a few key points. We didn't know an official pandemic would spread across the world in Q1 2020 resulting in government mandated shutdowns of many economies globally. Up until about a month ago, data on the virus's lethality, transmission rates, and actual global infection rates was incomplete at best and usually misleading. We didn't know which sectors governments would choose to bailout or subsidize (e.g. Airlines saved, commercial mortgage companies not saved), how those programs would impact the impacted companies financially, nor how the market would respond to any of these variables in terms of changes in stock prices.

2) We still don't know some key characteristics of all the variables included above. We have more data than previously, but uncertainty remains. We still don't know how the government will react in Q2 and Q3 though we see many states reopening their economies and a few determined to remained closed as long as possible. This directly impacts equity and mortgage REITs' tenants' cash flow and solvency. We know a myriad of data surrounding rent collections and which industries appear to be holding up better (e.g. self-storage and fast food good, movie theaters and gyms bad), but there is great uncertainty on how Q2 will play out. It seems more probable than not that Q2 will be the worst of 2020 and hopefully the decade, but it's possible prolonged shutdowns or another "black swan" event, such as a complete collapse in high yield debt, could spark another stage to the crisis.

3) TRTX has exposure to areas that have turned out to be mostly well positioned for the crisis. It survived the period in which many mREITs suffered damaging margin calls though it finished Q1 with 77.1% portfolio leverage, or about 10% higher than its best of breed peers and its historical average. Now that we've studied a tremendous amount of information from Q1 earnings releases, we know TRTX also held up reasonably well from a book value and revenue perspective compared to its peer group. It also had CECL reserves (more on this later) in line with its peers. We also know that its miss-matching of assets and liabilities has caused a "going concern" issue that most of its peers have avoided signaling unique risks with this mREIT.

4) For this segment, we'll include our complete analysis on where TRTX stands today, where it's potentially headed, and what valuations make sense in the current environment.

Latest Developments

According to the very recent conference call, 99.5% of interest payments were received during the quarter. While we expect Q2 to be the worst followed by a recovery in Q3, the fact TRTX collected effectively all payments at the end of Q1 is positive.

We took a close look at the loans likely to be more problematic. Consisting of hotels and one retail loan, approximately 13% of borrowers asked for some kind of deferral. Rent collection data coupled with requests for deferrals give us valuable insight into how Q2 and Q3 will perform. If all the borrowers indicating financial stress were to completely stop paying all rent, TRTX is looking at a 10-15% decrease in interest payments. This is a painful but manageable level of losses, and even more so if a good portion of those borrowers enter into a repayment plan.

Balance Sheet

Throughout Q1 and April, TRTX likely made more changes to their balance sheet and portfolio than in any other time in their history. Our focus here is in two areas: status of non-loan securities and the CECL expense.

Non-Loan Securities

We know those two categories sound obscure but we'll break it down into easy-to-understand language. Regarding the non-loan securities, think of this as everything besides traditional loans made on and supported by commercial real estate.

TRTX liquidated the entire non-loan portion of their asset base in Q1 and April, creating positives and negatives. From the positive end, the sale of the firm's commercial real estate ("CRE") debt securities, and payoff of all associated liabilities, has de-risked the portfolio considerably. Changes in these securities' value can result in margin calls and liquidity crises for mortgage REITs like TRTX. It also makes TRTX less complex and easier to predict going forward.

On the negative side, TRTX took a sizable $203.5 million loss by selling those commercial real estate debt securities. Management was very transparent and noted that $36.2 million were realized losses in Q1 with the rest realized in April. The Q1 financials show the $167.3 million as unrealized but a thorough survey of all available public information confirmed these losses are in fact "in the bag" with no chance of reversing. This is very different than BDCs and other companies we've discussed recently in which the unrealized losses are primarily-accounting related and unlikely to be fully realized.

CECL Reserve

GAAP accounting does not require mREITs to discount their loan values, assuming they are current unless there are major problems with it. Regulators were cognizant of this and recently introduced a new standard requiring mortgage REITs to record allowances for probable credit losses called the "CECL Reserve." Think of this as forcing mortgage REITs to "mark-to-market" their loans each quarter. That's not exactly what it does, but it gives us a rough estimate. If the loans decline markedly in quality, the company has to increase the reserve proportionately.

TRTX recorded an initial allowance for credit loss of $19.6 million upon implementation of ASU 2016-13, the aforementioned new accounting rules. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") reserve totaled $83.0 million as of the end of Q1, producing a net expense of $63.3 million. That equates to $0.83 per share.

Key Metrics

GAAP income figures aren't meaningful given the impairments but net interest income of $43.3 million was up 4.6% compared to Q4. For those less familiar with mortgage REITs, given their core business is loaning money against commercial real estate assets, net interest income is an important if not the most important revenue oriented metric.

TRTX's book value of $16.06 per share means it is currently trading at a 60%+ discount which is among the highest in the sector. That's beneficial if the sector generally recovers but won't mean much if TRTX fails to withstand the current environment. Portfolio leverage rose moderately from 65.7% in mid-2019 to 77.1% after absorbing write-downs in Q1. The portfolio is 100% floating rate and 99.6% first mortgage loans. Office and multi-family comprise 72.3% of the portfolio with 13.1% and 0.6% in retail.

This is a reasonably favorable portfolio for the current crisis though we can expect additional challenges in the hotel segment. Exposure to primarily office and multi-family has the potential to work out well but we will continue to scrutinize all aspects of the portfolio.

Source: TRTX

This is an important slide for TRTX and provides a good visual for what we discussed previously. As noted, TRTX was in the process of reducing its holdings of commercial real estate ("CRE") debt securities at the end of Q1, and by the end of April, had completely eliminated those exposures.

Total liquidity was $358.3 million at the end of 2019 but was reduced significantly (53.2%) to $167.6 million at the end of Q1. Management stated that figure has increased to $240.6 million as of May 8th.

Let's connect the dots on the changes in book value and to the CRE debt securities. We know the ($2.18) per share loss due to impairments and increase in the CECL reserve brought TRTX's book value down from $18.72 to $16.06 per share. We also know that is mostly a one-time event because the CRE debt securities are fully liquidated. If the book value declines in the future, it won't be due to the CRE holdings. During the conference call, Bob Foley confirmed that the unrealized losses were realized in Q2. The CRE impairments won't get worse but they will not reverse. I expect a similar situation with the CECL reserve though Q2 could see another spike.

TRTX has reduced margin call risk to near zero and stated they had not experienced any margin calls to date.

Source: TRTX Q1 Earnings Release

The firm's risk ratings have increased modestly since June 30, 2019, but are effectively identical to top peers at a weighted average of 3.1.

"Going Concern" Language

The major announcement in Q1's earnings was the "going concern" language in the SEC filing. This is required when there is a known or anticipated mismatch in assets and liabilities. This describes a firm that has debt it might not be able to satisfy.

On one hand, it's never good to see this language in the quarterly/annual filing. Period. That said, most mREITs experienced a form of this due to issuing press releases about challenges meeting margin calls. TRTX recently renegotiated and extended their borrowing facility with Morgan Stanley (MS) by one year to May 4, 2021, and has a similar one with Goldman Sachs (GS), an unnamed institutional investor, Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C). Due to current market conditions, TRTX disclosed that if certain real estate loans in their portfolio are extended, it could cause timing problems with paying down liabilities.

We'll put this into simpler language. Companies that invest in loans generally time their bond or credit facility payments to when their loans come due plus a margin of error. If you see "matching assets with liabilities" in a quarterly presentation, now you know what this is referring to. This isn't much different to an individual timing a direct deposit into their checking account prior to their monthly mortgage payment being withdrawn. It can create a problem if the direct deposit were to hit the account a week too late. In TRTX's case, it wants to retain flexibility with its borrowers which may include structuring a new repayment plant. If market conditions force that to apply to many loans, it's possible TRTX wouldn't have sufficient liquidity to satisfy the entirely of the Goldman borrowing facility if Goldman decides not to renew/extend it.

The liability in question isn't a bond, which would be more serious. In a normal market environment, I don't think the going concern language would have been included in the SEC filing even if the actual financial situation was identical. Given the lack of liquidity in this sector, coupled with higher than average uncertainty over Q2's interest collections, management thought including the language was necessary.

Management projects that the Company will not have sufficient liquidity to repay maturing debt balances of $432.2 million and meet its obligations as they become due to sustain operations

This is the number cited by management in the "Going Concern" section of the 10-Q. Let's better understand where that number comes from.

Source: SEC.gov

We noted the total outstanding balance of any liability with a maturity date in 2020 on the right side of the above image. Timing matters here. Nothing matures in Q2 (they've already been refinanced or paid down), $355 million will come due for payment or extension in Q3, and $77 million will need to be dealt with in Q4.

What can we learn from this data? TRTX has two more months before the piper must be paid which gives it ample time to work with creditors. Second, Q3 is likely to make or break the firm. If developments about securing new capital haven't occurred prior to Q2's earnings release, existing investors are taking on major risk that TRTX will not survive 2020. Lastly, if TRTX is able to navigate Q3's liabilities, there is a good chance the firm will withstand the crisis as Q4's liabilities are immaterial and economic conditions or at least liquidity is highly likely to improve by 2021.

Available information does not signal a high probability of TRTX not being able to satisfy its liabilities, but it's still a risk and one we take seriously.

Dividends, Buybacks, & Equity Issuance

TRTX issued 600,000 shares via the at-the-market ("ATM") equity program throughout Q1 generating $12.9 million. Fortunately for management and current investors (not so much those that purchased the shares), this took place at an average weighted price of $20.53 before dealer commissions. TRTX was able to raise equity prior to the crisis at favorable levels.

TPG agreed to defer its base management fee and Q1's dividend to investors until June 15th. In line with other REITs, TRTX withdrew guidance concerning dividend payments beyond Q1.

GAAP figures aren't meaningful given the impairments but net interest income of $43.3 million was up 4.6% compared to Q4. TRTX's book value of $16.06 per share means it is currently trading at a 60%+ discount which is among the highest in the sector (up next is an mREIT with an even higher discount). Portfolio leverage is mostly unchanged and still favorable at 65.7%. That's in line with best of breed peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). The portfolio is also 100% floating rate and 99.6% first mortgage loans. Office and multi-family comprise 72.3% of the portfolio with 13.1% and 0.6% in retail. Overall, this is a favorable portfolio for the existing crisis though we can expect additional challenges in the hotel segment.

Source: TRTX

This is an important slide for TRTX. The firm was in the process of rapidly reducing its exposure to commercial real estate ("CRE") debt securities at the end of Q1, and by the end of April, the firm had completely exited all its CRE debt securities. Total liquidity was $358.3 million at the end of 2019 but was reduced significantly (53.2%) to $167.6 million at the end of Q1. Management stated that figure has increased to $240.6 million as of last Friday. The $2.18 loss due to impairments that brought book value down from $18.72 to $16.06 per share is a one-time event; we know this because the CRE debt securities have been reduced to zero. Within the conference call, Bob Foley confirmed that the unrealized losses were then realized in Q2 as the rest of the portfolio was liquidated. On the plus side, TRTX has effectively reduced margin call risk to zero. TRTX had not experienced any margin calls previously either.

The major announcement in Q1's earnings was the "going concern" language which is generally required when there is a sufficient mismatch in assets and liabilities that there is concern a material liability will not be met. On one hand, it's never good to see this language in the quarterly/annual filing. That said, as it just did with Morgan Stanley (MS), the facility in question is with Goldman Sachs, and due to market conditions, TRTX thought it prudent to note that if certain real estate loans are extended, it could cause timing problems with Goldman's facility. Stated differently, companies like TRTX generally time their bond or credit facility payments to when their loans come due plus a cushion. In the current environment, if forced to extend an unusually large number of loans, those principal/maturity payments might not be received in time to pay off TRTX's liabilities. In a normal market environment, I don't think the going concern language would have been included at all even if the actual financial situation was identical.

Valuation & Conclusion

TRTX has historically traded at a small premium to book value. My how things have changed. The current stock price of $6.69 means TRTX is trading at a mere 41.7% of 3/31/2020's $16.6 book value. Similar to how institutional investors underwrite investments, we'll share the setup and outcomes of several stress tests we conducted on TRTX.

Stress Tests

Source. We initially selected an image of a fit young women on a treadmill but know some readers would claim that symbolized TRTX performing well and cause them to experience their own cardiac stress test.

The first scenario we ran assumes that the CECL reserve underestimated losses due to the crisis by a factor of three. This reduces book value by another $2.49 per share to $13.57 or 102.8% upside from 5/19's share value. This is severe negative revision to not only TRTX's assumptions, but all mREITs we cover given their CECL reserves were similar relative to their loan sizes adjusted for sector exposures.

The second scenario discounts 1) retail loans to zero, 2) hotel loans by 50%, and 3) condominium loans by 25%. As we've reiterated in many BDC and mREIT articles, this does not mean hotel real estate falls by 50%, it means all equity is erased and 50% of the loan value disappears. In other words, this is akin to the property being sold for one third of its value the day the loan was made. As someone with access to substantial commercial real estate transaction, occupancy, and rent collection data, there is no indication there has been anywhere near this level of losses. We published an analysis of the current real estate market for subscribers based on leading data from Green Street and other institutional investors.

Source: TRTX

This stress test results in a 7.55% decline in the value of TRTX's loan portfolio. Applying this loss rate to the $5.1 billion portfolio results in $385.1 million in lost equity value. 76.7 million shares outstanding as of 3/31/2020, coupled with the $16.06 book value, equates to $1.232 billion in accounting firm value. The $846.9 million in remaining equity value corresponds to an $11.04 in book value per share or 64.8% higher than current levels.

Our final stress test applies a 5% loss rate on loans with a Risk Rating of 3 (functioning normally), 25% loss on loans rated 4 (functioning normally but increased risk of principal or interest payment defaults), and 100% loss rate on loans rated 5 (high probability of principal or interest payment defaults, some of which may already be occurring).

The math works out to (.05)($3.4023 billion) + (.25)($1.0174 billion) + (1.0)($74.7 million) or $346.1 million in loan losses. That puts book value per share at $11.52 or 72% above current levels. A relatively small change in loans rated 4 on the risk scale results in a big difference in equity and book value. Specifically, a 5% decline in this segment corresponds to $50.9 million in losses or 4.1% loss in book value. This exercise highlights the risks of leverage.

Source: Yahoo! Finance and Williams Equity Research ("WER")

We reserve buy target ranges and risk ratings for subscribers, but these stress tests provide a good indication of where the stock trades compared to several pessimistic scenarios. We consider this opportunity speculative and for obvious reasons for anyone who read the article. TRTX is paying dividends for now (~25% annualized yield) but we expect them to drop to the minimum required level to maintain REIT tax status in Q2. It's possible Q1's delayed dividend will be most of 2020's cash distributions. Although TRTX is facing serious challenges, it trades at an eye-watering discount to NAV of approximately 60% and we consider its risk-adjusted return profile compelling provided the right entry point.

Likely thanks to its backing by TPG, TRTX's situation has improved with recent news about discussions to obtain additional liquidity with Starwood, Oxford Properties Group, and Neuberger Berman's Almanac Realty Investors. The fact TRTX has generated material interest from these three giant players is promising but no guarantee a solution will materialize.

With the information in this article, we hope and expect you'll be able to put any future news surrounding more liquidity into better context and gauge whether it will be enough to return TRTX's reputation to its former status and its share price to previous levels three times today's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTX, GS, BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.