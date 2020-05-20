EBITDA = 'BS Earnings' - Magic Formula Underperformance, Part II

We test the Magic Formula with our new quality and value factors and find some very attractive results.

In this installment of the series, we review the “Earnings Yield” factor of the strategy and review the academic research on other earnings yield factors.

The strategy had an excellent run in the 2000s, but has been lagging the market for more than 10 years.

In part I of this series, we broke down Joel Greenblatt’s Magic Formula investing strategy in an attempt to find what has been contributing to its underperformance in recent years. Operating on the basis that quantitative strategies degrade over time as the markets evolve, we tested the hypothesis that the Magic Formula has had difficulty with the market transitioning to “asset light” versus more capital intensive firms.

We looked specifically at the quality factor (Return on Tangible Capital), and had found that if we isolate the testing universe to those sectors or industries with more stable or consistent returns on tangible capital over time, results improve considerably. While not enough to beat the benchmark in the last 5 years, it still provided an impressive result compared to the original strategy.

In this installment, we will break down the “value” component of the Magic Formula to see how the factor has fared over time, and if any tweaks are in order.

Magic Formula Basics

In part 1, I provided a summary of the original Magic Formula mechanics, testing universe and past performance. Feel free to refer to the previous article for the details, however I will sum up below.

The Magic Formula ranks stocks on two factors, quality (or profitability) and value (cheapness). Quality is measured by return on tangible capital, and value by earnings yield EBITDA/EV. The highest 30 ranked stocks are held for 1 year, and re-balanced. The factors have shown to have limited predictive value for financials, utilities and REITs, so these sectors and industries are excluded from the universe.

Our specific testing universe looks at the top 50% largest firms in the market, roughly equivalent to the Russell 3000.

Overall performance for the original strategy had a good run in the early 2000s, but has been struggling in the last 10 years. See rolling test basis here:

Results in tabulated form:

Earnings Yield, The Value Factor

One of Greenblatt’s key messages in his book was to use values on the financial statements that were less manipulated by accounting techniques or impacted by the effects of interest and/or taxes.

The traditional price to earnings (P/E) ratio uses earnings per share, EPS, in the denominator, which includes deductions/additions for taxes and interest payments. Where some firms are more leveraged than others (within the same industry or between industries), it is difficult to compare EPS across a vast universe of 1,500 to 2,000 stocks. In short, EBITDA is more representative of the earnings due to operating activities.

This was the basis for Greenblatt’s use of EBIT(DA) rather than the more conventional (at the time) EPS in the P/E ratio.

The ‘price’, P, numerator in the P/E ratio also has limitations, in that it is taken as market cap. In reality, the value of a company consists of more than just the stock equity. The enterprise value, EV, is largely considered a more accurate estimate of the value of the company, what an acquirer could purchase the firm for (plus a premium). Enterprise value is the equity plus total debt, preferred equity and minority interests, less cash.

Using EV/EBITDA has generally been considered the more superior metric for valuing companies compared to P/E.

That said, in isolation, the EV/EBITDA factor served very well in the early 2000s, but has struggled in recent years.

Even when compared to the Return on Capital factor, the EV/EBITDA factor has lagged considerably in the last 10 years.

So how can we approach the underperformance of the value factor in the Magic Formula? As we mentioned in part 1, for our attempt at improving performance, we will limit our changes to those that are still within the original spirit of the Magic Formula, buying quality companies at a discount.

As noted, Greenblatt used EBITDA in place of the more traditional earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) to measure earnings, in an attempt to obtain a “cleaner” value for earnings, less distorted by accounting changes.

The Oracle of Omaha on EBITDA

Like any factor or metric, EBITDA does have its limitations. Both Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger have clearly expressed their dislike for it and believe it to be a misleading and inaccurate value. As Buffet writes in his 2013 Shareholder Letter:

“Every dime of depreciation expense we report, however, is a real cost. And that’s true at almost all other companies as well. When Wall Streeters tout EBITDA as a valuation guide, button your wallet (p 14).”

Munger goes on to say that:

“The idea that depreciation doesn’t matter? … You have to replace the trucks all the time. It’s a real cost. As Warren says, it’s the worst cost, because you pay it way in advance, and get the benefit way later,”

And

“So it’s (EBITDA) absolutely insane. And of course, it was a bunch of investment bankers that invented it to make their trade easier. And it’s disgusting.”

Or very simply put, see Munger’s quote in the image at the beginning of this article, repeated here:

With such a mark against EBITDA by arguably the world’s two top investors, it would be prudent to re-visit our metric for value in the Magic Formula.

'Take me Higher'

Let’s keep Greenblatt’s way of thinking in tact (and take a cue from Diana Ross), and see if we can improve even further by using a value that is “cleaner” than EBITDA.

One can use values located even higher on the income statement. Gross profit, for example, simply takes revenue and subtracts cost of goods (or services) sold (COGS). While this does not take into account any of the other expenses traditionally used to determine earnings (through EPS or EBIT(DA)), it is the purest value of how a firm is generating returns, without any accounting factors or management discretion added.

The Academic Research

The idea of gross profit was explored in Robert Novy-Marx’ 2012 paper, “The Other Side of Value: The Gross Profitability Premium”, Novy-Marx used Gross Profit factor (defined as gross profit to total assets) and argues that the metric very cleanly identifies those firms with very productive assets. There is no other remaining accounting required to demonstrate profitability.

Recall that in the Magic Formula, our earnings yield factor is some form of earnings scaled by enterprise value. In their paper “Alternative Profitability Measures and Cross Section of Expected Stock Returns: International Evidence” (2017), Cakici, Chatterjee and Tang take Novy-Marx a step further by taking a comprehensive and international look at 12 different value and profitability factors, by scaling three forms of earnings (gross profit, operating income, and EBIT) by four different values of the firm (enterprise value, book value of assets, book value of debt & equity, and market cap). Their sample period is the 25 years from 1991 thru 2016.

Note: In academic and practitioner studies, there is some discrepancy between the term “profitability”. While many investors (myself included), use the term “quality” interchangeably with “profitability”, I’ve observed that academics use “profitability” more broadly to include our earnings yield metric in the Magic Formula. That said, “profitability” in the quotes below are referring to the equivalent of our earnings yield.

Cakici et al. hypothesized that “the cross-sectional predictive power for firm profitability is more pronounced when profit measured by gross profit (GP), the cleanest measure, operating income (NYSE:OI) and down to EBIT, the most polluted (p 12)”.

Through rigorous testing, they found

“…the results support the hypothesis that controlling for the scaling variable, profitability measured by gross profit has the strongest cross-sectional forecasting power. A hedged portfolio formed by a profitability variable with profit measured by gross profit generates 14 superior returns than that formed by a profitability variable with profit measured by a lower quality profit measure by an annualized margin of 5.26% to 7.44% in North America, 1.44% to 5.40% in Europe and 1.20% to 5.40% in Japan (pp 13, 14).”

And:

“the results suggest that profitability measured by the ratio of GP to ME (market cap) has superior return predictive power over the ratio of GP to EV as well as other alternative profitability measures (p 18).”

In short, Cakici et al. find that Gross Profit is the superior earnings metric, however find that this value scaled by market cap is more predictive than when scaled by enterprise value.

Practitioner and Investor Research

While academic research is generally very robust and can provide some very important insights, it is always important to validate, as practical, the results of academic studies to the specific set of stocks that you are looking at. Note that Cakici et al. looked at different countries, their market cap and liquidity requirements may be different than ours. Their test portfolios were also hedged, where our Magic Formula is long only.

I validate academic research as it applies to my strategies in Portfolio123, however I limit my research to US and Canadian stocks only, from 1999 thru today.

Let’s now independently test the theory that GP/ME is more effective than GP/EV on our Magic Formula universe.

Recall the EBIT/EV results are as follows, on a rolling 1 year period basis (1 month offset):

Now repeating for gross profit to enterprise value (GP/EV):

Now compared to GP/ME (market cap):

Note the spike of massive outperformance post financial crisis, an annual return of more than 300%! Exciting, but very localized, and will skew any average results.

In tabulated form:

Compared to just EBIT/EV, GP/EV and GP/ME outperform EBIT/EV over some periods, but generally are of the same magnitude under each period.

Note that the above results are for the specified factors in isolation. When our two new factors are combined with our other Magic Formula factor, return on capital, things start to turn around markedly:

While the GP/EV and GP/MC factors, in tandem with return on tangible capital, beat the base Magic Formula over the 21 and 10 year periods equally well, the GP/EV factor has outperformed both the base Magic Formula and GP/MC in the last 5 years (but still lagging the R3000 benchmark).

Gross Profit to EV has helped performance of the Magic Formula considerably in recent years, however it is still lagging the benchmark when using the entire Magic Formula universe.

Combining our New Value Factor with Sector Themes

Recall in Part 1 of our Magic Formula deep dive, we broke down sectors and industries into “themes” to see how our quality factor, Return on Tangible Capital Employed, has performed. We found that firms in the “Population Growth” (consumer staples, healthcare, telecommunication, etc) and “Innovative” (tech, biotech, etc) themes, have produced the most consistent returns on capital over time. We then found that top ranked Magic Formula stocks from these two themes have performed the best out of the entire stock universe.

With our new insight into our modified value factor, GP/EV, let’s see how our Population Growth and Innovative themes have fared.

Population Growth

From the top plot, the GP/EV factor with our Return on Tangible Capital has outperformed the benchmark fairly consistently, even in recent years (however has been hit hard by COVID earlier this year, but is also showing a decent recovery).

Innovative

Innovative has done well, but not as consistently as our Population Growth theme.

In tabulated form:

In summary, the Magic Formula strategy, consisting of our new GP/EV value factor and the Return on Tangible Capital quality factor, has achieved average positive alpha in all time periods, on a rolling 1 year period basis in the Population Growth theme.

Is the curse of underperformance finally lifted from the Magic Formula?

We have found that our minor tweaks to the Magic Formula would have resulted in superior performance to the original Magic Formula from 1999 thru 2020. For how long these findings will be effective is anyone’s guess, and there may be additional factors at play that we have not (or cannot) tested.

While the objective of the articles in this series has been to see how we can improve on the Magic Formula, the larger message I have attempted to convey is the importance of updating a quantitative strategy over time. An investor can do this in several ways, from frequent re-testing and performance monitoring, staying up to date on new academic research (as we have done in this piece), and then test those ideas on their own strategies and testing universe.

Remember, the market is always changing, investors get smarter, and the edge a model may have had will eventually get found out and get arbitraged away. Protect your edge!

Magic Formula v.2020 Stocks

Before we wrap up, here are the 30 top ranked stocks from our new Magic Formula v.2020, as of today, with some important metrics.

Ticker Name Price ($/share) MktCap ($M) Enterprise Value, EV ($M) Return on Tangible Capital Gross Profit to Enterprise Value (GP/EV) SectorCode IndCode MED Medifast Inc. 91.37 1,076 984 111% 56% STAPLE PRODPER DISCA Discovery Inc 20.47 10,481 26,824 89% 41% COMMSVCE MEDIA PINC Premier Inc 30.15 2,143 3,881 60% 44% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID TVTY Tivity Health Inc 8.65 419 1,465 70% 35% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID HLF Herbalife Nutrition Ltd 40 5,508 6,596 55% 40% STAPLE PRODPER AMCX AMC Networks Inc 27.58 1,454 4,235 55% 38% COMMSVCE MEDIA CARS Cars.com Inc 5.29 354 962 39% 46% COMMSVCE SOCIAL HUM Humana Inc. 398.22 52,647 43,444 86% 27% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID INMD InMode Ltd 24.06 789 588 217% 25% HEALTHCARE HCAREEQSUPP MSGN MSG Networks Inc 11.99 685 1,649 178% 24% COMMSVCE MEDIA ANTM Anthem Inc 278.09 70,084 66,967 54% 31% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID MD Mednax Inc 13.42 1,143 2,933 54% 29% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 181.42 10,704 8,180 53% 30% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID EPC Edgewell Personal Care Co 25.64 1,393 2,249 31% 47% STAPLE PRODPER NUS Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 33.93 1,802 2,011 26% 91% STAPLE PRODPER TRIP TripAdvisor Inc 15.66 2,100 2,027 27% 68% COMMSVCE SOCIAL LSXMK Liberty Media Corp SiriusXM Group 31.44 9,861 24,078 87% 23% COMMSVCE MEDIA CPSI Computer Programs and Systems Inc 20.89 303 408 37% 35% HEALTHCARE HCARETECH MDP Meredith Corp 11.57 525 3,824 28% 51% COMMSVCE MEDIA HMTV Hemisphere Media Group Inc 8.67 341 457 65% 23% COMMSVCE MEDIA VGR Vector Group Ltd 10.86 1,608 2,802 65% 22% STAPLE TOBACCO CRTO Criteo SA 9.36 577 336 23% 276% COMMSVCE MEDIA CETV Central European Media Enterprises Ltd 3.97 1,010 1,742 80% 21% COMMSVCE MEDIA JW.A John Wiley & Sons Inc. 35.46 1,987 2,846 27% 47% COMMSVCE MEDIA FOXA Fox Corp 26.06 15,733 20,133 57% 22% COMMSVCE MEDIA CI Cigna Corp 190.15 70,226 101,940 45% 25% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID TPB Turning Point Brands Inc 21.52 422 616 41% 26% STAPLE TOBACCO UNH Unitedhealth Group Inc 290.96 275,539 307,328 60% 20% HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID IPAR Inter Parfums Inc 39.33 1,240 1,221 26% 40% STAPLE PRODPER PSO Pearson PLC 5.22 4,083 5,721 23% 47% COMMSVCE MEDIA

Conclusion

In part 1 of this series, we reviewed the Return on Capital quality factor from the Magic Formula, and found that firms in the Population Growth and Innovative sector/industry themes have produced the most consistent returns on capital. It turns out that these firms have also produced the highest returns in the Magic Formula universe.

We then followed up on some recent academic research on the alternative earnings yield factor of gross profit to enterprise value (GP/EV). Through our own testing, we found that it has also been quite effective over time in place of the original Magic Formula’s earnings yield formula of EBIT(DA)/EV.

Combining these two important findings, we have found that the Population Growth (and Innovative to a lesser extent) themes have outperformed the original Magic Formula for all stocks, and has achieved market beating, positive alpha even in recent years, where value has struggled.

We have also managed to find this new performance without straying from the original spirit of the Magic Formula, i.e. we are still finding high quality firms at a discount.

I’ll be tracking this newer Magic Formula variation v.2020 periodically “out of sample” to see how it performs. Stay tuned!

Until then, happy investing.

