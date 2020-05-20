By 2021, Nike's metric growth in revenue or inventory year-over-year will be replaced by the relative pace of digital demand, re-opening of stores and flows of traffic.

With just 5% of its stores opened in North America, Nike will need to leverage on digital access to steer sales.

The US footwear industry has grown exponentially rising from a market revenue share of $79.86 billion in 2017 to be the biggest globally. In 2018, the industry spent $517.08 million on advertisement with projections showing that the expenditure would hit $578.9 million in 2020. However, the advent of the COVID-19 outbreak has curtailed movement, disrupted shopping sprees and reduced global sporting activities.

Nike Inc. (NKE) went public in 1980, with the stock trading at 18 cents at the time or 0.000004 cents in today's currency. Assuming you bought shares $1000 without reinvesting in dividends. Today, you would be worth a whopping $64.9 million bucks. The stock currently trades at $91.04 with a market cap of $141.57 billion.

Nike's Air Force 1

Thesis

While Nike's brand has been supported by sporting events over the years and with their stoppage seeking to derail progress coupled with reduced expenditures, the company can still rely on its strong innovation pipeline, digital growth and strategic partnerships to steer growth through this pandemic. This article supports a long position on Nike.

Third Quarter Earnings

In its 3rd quarter fiscal earnings report released on March 24, 2020, Nike announced that revenue had jumped to $10.1 billion (a high of 5% on reported basis). Digital growth enhanced by Nike Direct and the Nike App pushed sales up by 36% leading to a currency-neutral growth of 13%. While digital sales have increased in the EMEA region, North America and the Greater China by 30%, the company reported a decrease in the traditional (brick and mortar) retail sales due to store closures as a result of lock-downs. The postponement of the Olympics, basketball championships has also dealt a blow to the outfit's marketing strategy with investors worried about pipeline and demand creation.

Nike's revenue at the end of Q3 was $41.27 billion with cash reserves decreasing to $3.182 billion. Total current assets (TCA) fell to $15.744 billion from $16.525 billion in 2019. However, the TCA increased by more than 43% from 2010 when it stood at $10.959 billion. On the short term, Nike is able to spearhead its innovative pipeline and other activities as it waits for the business situation to normalize.

Innovation and brand power

Consumers have resonated well with Jordan brands such as Jordan-max-200, the Air Jordan 1. Of special note is that the Air Jordan 11 Bred (after its launch in Q3 2020) was sold out in just 28 minutes. Nike is seeking to harness more from the latest Lebron brand, the Lebron 17 Graffiti, set to be released on June 7, 2020 at a price of $200. This launch is expected to add impetus to the company's stock with its next earnings call on June 4, 2020.

It's not just the NBA or basketball where Nike finds its rhythm, it recently launched Alphafly NEXT%, for runners. Women runners have found the Infinity React most efficient as it makes them run longer. Demand has increased for Vaporfly NEXT% brand with the success of the Alphafly NEXT%. During this health crisis, most people will desire to keep fit by embracing options such as running and they will need the best shoes that will make them last longer. This NEXT% product line is unrelated to the Olympics and the company is expected to reap big. Increased sales will increase stock performance through 2021 when the impact of COVID-19 wanes.

In line with the global call to conserve the environment, Nike is set to launch the VaporMax 2020. According to CEO, John Donahue, this shoe will use the Space Hippie (waste recycling) design utilizing about 75% of manufactured waste. This product line believed to use waste yarns, recycled Zoomx foams and crater foams intended to reduce the carbon footprint. The company will wait until normalization to release these products which will revolutionize the footwear business.

Nike stated that their apparel business performed better than footwear after the latter recorded a double-digit growth. With the women business showing stronger growth signs, Nike admitted that the apparel business was spearheaded by the NFL games. While the stoppage of NFL, will reduce this business, Nike will rely on its more than 1000 designers to develop a competitive non-sporting brand.

Digital growth

Nike's market share in the Greater China was affected after the outbreak of the corona-virus forced stores to shut down. By mid-February 2020, about 5,000 Nike retail stores had been closed leading to plummeting of retail sales. The company resorted to engaging consumers on the Nike Training Workouts digital platforms including applications. The number of subscribers in China had increased by 80% by the end of Q3 of 2020. The company leveraged on the growth of the activity apps, by linking them with Nike's e-commerce platform. This idea increased the company's digital sales by 30% in China.

According to Market Watch Nike has opened about 5% of its stores in North America, with almost 95% of its stores are currently opened in China and South Korea. We foresee a situation where Nike will replicate the same strategy in North America and all regions of EMEA to spearhead growth. By leveraging on workout activities of consumers, Nike will increase sales in these locations that are opening up gradually.

Before the earnings call in March 2020, Nike activated the class-style workouts on its Nike Training Club (NYSE:NTC) Premium to free. Content in this streaming service has been developed by athletes and front-line health workers in America. Members will access more than 180 workouts, online to health improve their health. This strategy is profound and it is expected to attract a large following. By replicating the Chinese strategy in the US, Nike will increase sales through its wide distribution network.

The Nike App alone delivered triple-digit sales in Q3, with 20% of the overall revenue attributed to digital sales alone. The best way to increase demand for Nike is to advance online workouts that will in turn inspire consumers to purchase the company's brands.

In its plan to reopen amid the pandemic, Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) stated that consumers in retail stores will still be required to use apps, when stores open to reduce wait time and improve safe delivery of services. The old adage, necessity will still be the basis for further digital innovation in these trying times for retail sales.

Future Plans

By 2021, Nike's metric growth in revenue or inventory year-over-year will be replaced by the relative pace of digital demand, re-opening of stores (in locations) and traffic flows. This new measurement as occasioned by COVID-19 will prevent the company from looking at linear or intuitive growth patterns.

Based on the rapid decline of inventory levels and digital commerce, Nike's growth will soar in Greater China in 2021.

Strategic partnership

It is true to say that Nike has entered these challenging times on a point of strength. After teaming up with Michael Jordan, Nike's Jordan brand has generated billions, with the 2019 fiscal year recording $3.1 billion (8% of overall revenue). Since 1984, Jordan has earned $1.3 billion, with Nike paying him $130 million in 2019. Nike has gone ahead to sign impeccable players to its endorsement list.

Lebron James' lifetime deal is a gem on its own from Nike. It is reported that the sportswear manufacturer agreed to pay the NBA star close to $1 billion. Other key NBA stars on Nike's payroll include Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irvine.

The Nike Dunk brand has grown since Nike partnered with Comme des Garçons- Japanese fashion brand. This partnership is expected to foster the launch of new Nike Dunks. This brand will be essential in helping the sports company strengthen its lead in Japanese fashion especially since it is targeting women.

Technical View

Nike's 52-week range stands at a high of $105.62 and a low of $60.

It is expected to break out from this range due to the current success witnessed in fitness regimes. On the same point, COLM's 52 week range stood at a high $109.44 against a low of $51.82.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) rose 17% on 19th May 2020 to settle at $22.43. The 52 week range shows a high of $48 against a low $8.03. This range shows an exponential growth in shoe and apparel business year-over-year.

Conclusion

The sportswear business is riding on a major high, capitalizing on the need for healthy attitudes among consumers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Nike is expected to increase revenue in Q4 from $10.1 billion announced in the end of Q3. The company's digital sales in China rose by 30% after leveraging on training workout programs. Consumers have resonated positively with star-studded brands such as Michael Jordan and Lebron. Nike will launch Lebron 17 Graffiti in June after the Q4 earnings call. The company's revenue base is strong and will help in pushing the innovative pipeline through 2020. Nike's vision to replace the year-over-year growth patterns with digital demand creation and traffic flows is a commendable response strategy. With these reasons, we are bullish with the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.