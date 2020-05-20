When things go back to normal, Cumulus should go back to its previous valuations, producing attractive returns along the way

Liquidity may seem low, but it should be more than enough. There is also a good chance Cumulus will be able to raise a substantial amount of cash through asset sales.

After analyzing Cumulus's cost structure, we believe the company will likely be much more profitable than most people believe.

Despite good execution in the past, investors have discounted Cumulus during this pandemic due to its high leverage and low liquidity.

Sometimes a company can execute very well, but its stock will still perform extremely poorly. This is the case with Cumulus(CMLS). After coming out of bankruptcy with substantially less debt, management has made very impressive progress on everything from expanding the digital and podcast business to growing profitability to deleveraging. Despite this, after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cumulus, like other highly leveraged companies, saw its stock price plunge precipitously. We once again started to look at the company, and after our review, we believe that the risk-reward is very compelling.

Past performance

Despite emerging from bankruptcy just around 2 years ago, Cumulus has accomplished a lot. It has paid down $275mil of debt, which for perspective is $13.75 per share, increased its digital business to 10% of revenues from 3% a few years ago, built a leading podcast network with 85mil in downloads per month, completed several asset sales at high multiples, and grew adjusted EBITDA for the 3rd year in a row.

The strong execution is a key reason why we were so bullish on the company in the first place, but with COVID-19, everything changes. The focus has now shifted to Cumulus's cost structure and liquidity.

Cost structure

There are many costs on Cumulus's income statement, but for now, we'll focus on 3 main cash costs - Content costs, SG&A, and corporate expenses. If you include just these costs in the income statement, you'll find that the operating income matches very closely to the adjusted EBITDA reported by Cumulus.

According to the 10K, content costs consist of all costs related to the licensing, acquisition, and development of programming. We believe content costs are fully variable as Q1 declines in revenues almost perfectly correlated with the decline in content costs.

SG&A costs, which consist of expenses related to sales efforts, content distribution, as well as overhead, are more complicated. The expenses related to sales efforts and content distribution should be variable, but some of the overhead expense is likely to be fixed. After doing some calculations using Q1 results, we now estimate that around $42mil of SG&A costs are fixed in the short term, while the rest should be variable.

Lastly, corporate expenses, which consist primarily of compensation and related costs for executive, accounting, finance, human resources, information technology and legal personnel, and fees for professional services, are likely to be fixed. After all, these employees will get paid regardless of how much revenue the company brings in.

On the fixed cost side, our actions taken to date plus reduced sports fees will reduce expenses by approximately $60 million over the entire year when compared with 2019. Source: Q1 2020 call

According to management, they have managed to lower fixed costs by $60mil for the full year, which we believe will be seen in Q2-Q4. In the end, our modeling reaches a very surprising conclusion - Cumulus will be adjusted EBITDA profitable as long as revenue declines don't surpass around 58% for Q2, 54% for Q3, and 52% for Q4. If you're interested, here's the forecast:

Considering pacings are down only in the lows 40s for the full quarter so far, things are looking quite good for Cumulus right now. Of course, results in May and June are far more relevant, so do take the current reported results with a grain of salt. From what we've heard from other advertising companies though, April is the bottom in terms of cancellations, so there is certainly reason to be optimistic.

Also, you should note that this pretty much represents adjusted EBITDA, which is the most optimistic measure of profitability. To estimate FCF, capex and interest expense have to be added, and after doing the calculations, we believe FCF for the last 3 quarters should be -$42mil.

Liquidity

At first glance, Cumulus doesn't seem to have much liquidity. At the end of Q1, it only had $100mil in cash, and that was after drawing $60mil on a $100mil revolver and generating $22mil of cash flow in Q1. Doing the math, this means Cumulus only has around $140mil in total liquidity.

This liquidity actually should already be more than enough for Cumulus to survive through this year, especially if our cash burn estimate is correct. However, there is actually an additional margin of safety, as the company is on the verge of completing several cash generative transactions. The most important of these transactions is the sale of Maryland real estate to Toll Brothers for approximately $75mil. While the sale has already been pending since 2015, in Q4 2019 management mentioned that they had already crossed the main hurdles.

On the last call we noted that there were some court – there was some court action in our favor is one of those appeals was dismissed. We're pleased to announce that not only has the court now ruled on the other outstanding appeal in our and Toll's favour, that the appellants have chosen not to file a third appeal. This is a great outcome for us, as these two approvals were the most significant remaining hurdles to solidifying a deal with Toll. Source: Q4 2019 call

In Q1 2020, management mentioned that the sale had been delayed yet again due to the closure of the courts, but when the courts start to reopen the sales process should be able to be completed fairly quickly.

In DC, our land sale closing was delayed because of the government shutdown in Montgomery County. We expect to be able to close that once the courts open back up. Source: Q1 2020 call

In addition to this particular land sale, Cumulus is also planning to complete a variety of other transactions, including sales of more property in Nashville and a potential sale-leaseback of its tower portfolio. Overall, despite the horrible economic conditions, we believe there is a very good chance Cumulus will make it through alive.

We should probably note that while the company does have a substantial amount of debt, most of the debt is due within 5-6 years and there are practically no near term maturities.

Valuation

Currently, Cumulus's market cap is just $50mil, representing an EV of just around $1bil. Admittedly, that's not a massive discount to its previous EV of $1.2bil, but considering the high leverage involved, there will still be incredibly high returns for equity holders if Cumulus just reaches its old EV.

Honestly, we don't see any reason for Cumulus to trade at a lower EV after the recession. Radio listenership continues to grow, even amidst this pandemic, and according to Nielsen radio is one of the top ways to reach more "risk takers" that should spend more after the pandemic.

There are certainly risks when investing in Cumulus, the main one being a potential second wave of the pandemic, which could cause the advertising decline to get worse. Investors should keep an eye on how the coronavirus situation continues to evolve in the US and how the US government continues to respond - If lockdown begin again the risk of another advertising slowdown would increase drastically. We could also be wrong about our financial projections, so do your own due diligence.

Takeaway

Overall, after a detailed analysis of Cumulus's liquidity and cost structure, we now believe there is a high chance that Cumulus will survive. Considering the low valuation and good chance of strategic asset sales in the coming month, we believe the risk-reward for buying Cumulus equity is very attractive.

