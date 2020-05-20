West Bancorporation's (WTBA) earnings increased by 6% in the first quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, on the back of higher net interest income and non-interest income. Earnings will likely remain high in the remainder of the year due to WTBA's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. The management's discussion shows that the company will gain a relatively large amount of loans under the program, which will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, higher than normal provision expense will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting WTBA's earnings per share to increase by 15% year-over-year to $2.0 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, I'm expecting the banking sector, including WTBA, to remain range-bound in the near-term due to the COVID-19 related uncertainties. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on WTBA.

Substantial Growth Under PPP to Drive Earnings

Loan growth will likely surge in the second quarter because of WTBA's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. The management's discussion in the first quarter's conference call shows that WTBA has done well in terms of gathering applications for PPP and getting them approved. As mentioned in the conference call, WTBA has funded 600 PPP applications worth $206 million in April and plans to fund another 150 PPP applications this quarter. The amount of PPP loans is quite large for a company of WTBA's size. The management expects most of the borrowers under PPP to apply for forgiveness after around six months. WTBA's expansion in Minnesota last year will also drive loan growth in 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting WTBA's loans to grow by 15% in the second quarter and then decline by 12% in the third quarter on a linked quarter basis. For the full year, I'm expecting loans to grow by 5.0% year-over-year in 2020.

The Minnesota expansion will likely boost deposit growth in the remainder of the year. Nevertheless, loan growth will likely outpace deposit growth in the second quarter; hence, I'm expecting WTBA to tap into the Federal Reserve's lending facility for PPP during the year. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, borrowings, and other balance sheet items.

WTBA's net interest margin, NIM, will likely decline in the second quarter due to the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. However, the impact will be subdued due to the loan mix that is tilted towards longer-duration loans. PPP will also affect NIM; however, its impact is uncertain because the duration is unknown. The yield on PPP will depend on how long these loans remain on the books. The fees will be amortized over two years, and in the case of early forgiveness, the unamortized amount will be recognized at the time of forgiveness. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 9bps in the second quarter and then by a further 5bps in the third quarter. For the full year, average NIM will likely remain above the average NIM for 2019 due to the increase in the first quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Hotel Industry Exposure Poses Risks

WTBA's provision expense surged to $1.0 billion in the first quarter from $300 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter's level but remain above normal for the remainder of the year. The company's exposure to the hotel industry will likely be the major driver of provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the conference call, loans to the hotel industry totaled around $151 million at the end of the first quarter, representing 7.6% of total loans. Apart from hotels, there is very little risk from other sectors. WTBA's loan portfolio is concentrated in commercial real estate, CRE, that is relatively safe in the current environment. The loan to value ratios for the different segments within the CRE range from 60% to 70%, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the low LTV ratio, I believe it is unlikely that property values will fall below the loan balance. Consequently, I believe WTBA has lower credit risk than some other bank holding companies. Considering these factors, I'm expecting WTBA's provision expense to increase to $2.1 billion in 2020, or 10bps of total loans compared with 3bps of total loans in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 15%

The expected loan growth and the increase in average NIM will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, the above-normal provision expense will likely pressurize the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting WTBA's earnings per share to increase by 15% year-over-year to $2.0 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Due to an uncertain economic environment, there are chances of a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead. If the average duration of PPP loans turns out to be longer than expected, then net interest income for the year can miss its estimate. Moreover, the provision expense can exceed estimates if the pandemic lasts longer than expected. These uncertainties have increased WTBA's riskiness. However, WTBA's loan book characteristics make it less risky than peers.

I'm expecting WTBA to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share in the remainder of 2020. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42%, which is in line with the five-year history. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Year-end Target Price Suggests 53% Upside

I'm using WTBA's historical average price to book ratio, P/B, to value the stock. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.88 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $13.0 gives a target price of $24.5 for December 2020. The price target implies a significant upside of 53% from WTBA's May 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

While WTBA's company-specific risk is relatively low, the riskiness of the overall banking sector is high. I'm expecting the market to continue to discount the sector due to the risks and uncertainties. Therefore, I believe that WTBA's stock price will likely remain range-bound in the near-term. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on WTBA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.