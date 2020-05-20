We expect platinum to be the next precious metal to follow at a “catch-up” phase after silver. We are bullish over the next three months before turning cautious in Q4.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

We expect platinum to be the next precious metal to follow a “catch-up” phase after silver. While gold initially led the pack in Q1 due to its better liquidity/safe-haven characteristics, silver has begun to outperform since the start of the second quarter.

Given the increased price divergence between platinum and gold/silver, we think that it is time for platinum to enter its "outperformance" phase.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The tight supply backdrop due to supply disruptions in South Africa, combined with a possible rebound in autocatalyst demand as lockdown measures are being eased in most economies, could platinum prices still higher in the near term.

That said, we stress that the rebound in PLTM is unlikely to be sustainable considering the bearish posture of platinum’s fundamentals in 2020 as a whole. Consequently, we expect renewed weakness in Q4, in light with platinum's negative seasonal patterns.

For Q2, we forecast a trading range of $6.00-$9.00 per share for PLTM.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community left its net long position in NYMEX platinum broadly unchanged in the week to May 12, according to the CFTC.

The net spec length has materially declined since the start of the year, to the tune of 2.2 million ounces. This represents 27% of the annual platinum supply.

However, the net spec length is not light and remains pretty long, as our chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As you can see, the net spec length represents 36% of open interest, which is significantly above its historical low of -40% of open interest.

Having said that, we contend that platinum’s spec positioning is cleaner than at the start of the year.

Implications for PLTM: The current positioning suggests there is some room for renewed spec buying in the short term in case of a positive shift in sentiment. When this happens, the NYMEX platinum price could push strongly higher, thereby exerting upward pressure on PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 24 koz of platinum in the week to May 15, according to our estimates. This was the 8th straight week of ETF selling.

In contrast to gold and silver, ETF investors did not reinforce long positions in platinum, reflecting a still negative sentiment.

We expect the sentiment among ETF investors to shift positively due to 1)a positive change in the price momentum of platinum and 2)a transient improvement in platinum’s fundamentals because the reopening of some economies should produce a boost in automobile production and thus autocatalyst demand.

Platinum ETF holdings have slumped by 289 koz or 8% since the start of the year.

Implications for PLTM: A resumption of ETF buying for platinum could push the NYMEX platinum price higher, which, in turn, could pressure PLTM higher.

Johnson Matthey refuses to forecast the refined platinum market balance due to extreme uncertainty about fundamental dynamics

In its latest insightful PGM report, Johnson Matthey (JM) acknowledged that both supply and demand for platinum will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 shock but elected not to publish forecasts due to the quasi-impossibility to quantify changes in supply/demand as a result of the unprecedented health crisis.

On the supply side, JM expects mine output in South Africa to contract by “at least” 20% in 2020.

The impact of lost production is likely to be the greatest for platinum and rhodium, with palladium being somewhat less affected.

In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak, South African supply will be hindered by the prolonged outage at Anglo American Platinum’s converter plant (NYSE:ACP). This came after an explosion at its Phase A converter plant in February, which led the mining company to declare force majeure on March 6 and temporarily halt refined PGM production.

On the demand side, JM expects a “steep fall” in autocatalyst demand for platinum for 2020, to the tune of 21% compared with 2019, based on current auto industry forecasts (which are likely to change markedly in the course of the year). To wit:

Auto industry forecasts allowed for a contraction of around 20% in annual light vehicle production this year, with output of diesel vehicles in Europe particularly badly hit, and production of gasoline vehicles in some Asian countries less severely affected. Based on our current estimates of regional average pgm loadings, this would imply a decrease of 21% in autocatalyst platinum demand compared to 2019.

Source: Johnson Matthey, LMC Automotive

Implications for PLTM: As we wrote in previous notes, the platinum market is likely to post a substantial surplus this year, especially if ETF investors continue to liquidate their holdings (resulting in negative investment demand). This should greatly undermine the sustainability of the rebound in PLTM.

Closing thoughts

PLTM continues to move higher toward our target of $9 per share, validating our near-term constructive thesis.

We expect the rebound in PLTM to continue a little longer due to persisting supply disruptions and a likely acceleration in autocatalyst platinum demand due to a recovery in automobile production.

However, we stress that the platinum market is likely to post a significant surplus this year, which could lead to renewed weakness in PLTM later this year. We are therefore cautious for Q4, especially considering the negative seasonal price patterns in the final quarter of the year.

