International Game Technology (IGT) is not an easy stock to analyze. The disparate parts of the business — lottery, slot machines, significant operations in Italy — have idiosyncratic risks. There's a relatively significant non-controlling interest related to the Italian lottery business (to which $130 million in net earnings were attributed in full-year 2019). Peer comparisons aren't great: Scientific Games (SGMS) is the most logical comp, but is over 6x levered even against 2019 EBITDA, which inflates its multiple. Other slot manufacturers are much smaller and more-focused.

IGT's own leverage is substantial: at Monday's close of $7.34, the equity slice is about 17% of enterprise value. Adjust the chosen EV/EBITDA multiple (based on 'normalized' Adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.7 billion the past few years) by half a turn and equity fair value moves more than 50%.

But even with all those moving parts, the case I made in buying IGT early last year was that the slot business was the true hinge. The lottery business is relatively stable over time. The Italian operations had been more defensive than an investor might think. It was the slot business, where IGT was trying to reverse years of market share erosion, that provided the key catalyst for growth.

That case didn't play out. IGT stumbled after disappointing 2019 guidance given with Q4 earnings last March, and then traded in a surprisingly tight range for nearly a year. From there, the COVID-19 crisis sent the stock plunging, and though IGT has doubled from its lows, the stock still is off ~45% from the midpoint of 2019's range.

Despite my past bullishness, I don't see the decline as a buying opportunity. I took my loss in IGT after this year's Q4 release, in which guidance — which included no impact from the coronavirus — again disappointed. Meanwhile, the short-term effect of the crisis creates significant potential repercussions in the mid- to long-term.

I do think there's still some potential value in the gambling sector, particularly for macro bulls. But IGT wasn't performing all that well to begin with — and is set to face accelerating headwinds in whatever the 'new normal' turns out to be.

The Problem Before The Crisis

Since the 2015 merger of Italy's GTECH and the legacy IGT, the broad issue has been a lack of growth. In the roadshow presentation, the companies cited combined 2014 Adjusted EBITDA over $2 billion, with over $200 million in cost synergies on the way.

But pro forma Adjusted EBITDA in 2015, per the Q4 2016 release, was $1.704 billion. Weakness in Italy, a big fall in the installed base for IGT slots, and the divestiture of Double Down Interactive all contributed to the decline. And from there, IGT's growth has simply stalled out.

That's why I argued in February that the company's fourth quarter release was so important. The midpoint of full-year EBITDA guidance after Q3 suggested almost exactly zero growth ($1 million) over four years. Guidance for 2020, should it suggest another year of ~zero growth, seemed likely to do little but, at best, keep what was a high dividend yield (~6%).

Meanwhile, it was difficult to see exactly why IGT couldn't drive the growth it kept promising. Continuing tax pressure in Italy was one factor. Multi-state jackpots drove some volatility in the U.S. lottery business. But to listen to IGT management, most everything was consistently heading in the right direction — yet that optimism didn't seem justified by stagnant EBITDA and missed free cash flow targets.

Even ignoring the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, it's hard to see the longer-term story changing all that much in the past two quarters. Full-year 2019 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA both declined 1% as reported, while climbing 2% in constant currency. Actual results were basically flat to 2015 pro forma levels.

For 2020, operating income was guided up ~mid-single-digits ex-FX, but Adjusted EBITDA growth was expected to be slower. CEO Marco Sala said on the Q4 call that the figure, too, would grow mid-single-digits in constant currency — but except for a conversion of units in Oklahoma and lower lottery incentives in the first half. Including those effects, growth was expected to again be minimal.

Once again, those "one-time" hits repeated, even if the individual hits change from year to year. Coming into 2019, it was Italian gaming taxes and jackpot comparisons and the loss of the contract in Illinois.

At a certain point, IGT has to deliver. Even before this crisis, it wasn't. With Italian taxes creeping up again this year and the installed base (even excluding the impact of that Oklahoma deal) stagnant, there wasn't a lot of reason to suggest that was going to change.

The Crisis Matters for IGT Stock

Meanwhile, the crisis has an enormously negative impact for IGT, in the short term and beyond. And that impact should be amplified in the equity by the $7 billion-plus in net debt.

The effect of casino closures, Italy's lockdown, and sharply lower lottery sales likely will cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars. Sala said on the Q1 call that it was possible EBITDA would turn negative in Q2. IGT obviously is going to burn cash in the quarter, and pressures are likely to linger into the second half as well. $500 million in opex and capex savings won't offset all of the pressure, meaning the short-term impact is material against what was a ~$3 billion market cap in mid-February. Lost profits alone explain a chunk of the ~$1.5 billion erosion in equity value since then.

The mid-term impact can't be ignored, either. Italy already was tapping IGT operations for increased tax revenues, and raised rates on gaming winnings as well. Sala said after Q1 that at the moment the government "is realizing that the increased taxation is bringing their revenues down." But it remains to be seen whether that realization holds as the country tries to recover from the crisis and deals with a budget deficit nearing 10% of GDP. Betting that politicians won't kill the proverbial golden goose seems a risky wager (pardon the pun).

There's going to be pressure on the slot business as well. The merger of Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) still seems likely to close, and that "represents a challenge" to IGT, as Sala put it after Q4. Every other operator worldwide is going to be watching capex for years to come as demand slowly recovers.

Indeed, Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg spent his company's first quarter conference call detailing the 'new normal' for his industry. And as he pointed out, the slot business took a hit during the financial crisis that's lasted to the current day:

You’ve got a disciplined group of operators generally that have all had their eyes open and I would speak to it akin to slot replacement. Back then, slot replacement back then was much more — there was much more velocity in slot replacement pre-crisis. What happened was people didn’t have the money to replace slots and then they realized, well gee, we didn’t read to replace it as often as we thought we did. And that lesson was never unlearned.

COVID-19 almost certainly disrupts some modest recent progress in the slot machine replacement cycle that has disappointed for the past decade. The need to replace slots is going to be even less pronounced this time around, given that some machines are going to be turned off to promote social distancing. In addition, slot play may move online as customers remain cautious toward visiting facilities and states perhaps legalize iGaming to fix their own budget problems.

IGT does have a presence in iGaming and sports betting, but the categories drove an incremental ~$16 million in revenue in the U.S. in all of 2019 per the 20-F. That's about 2.6% of total revenue in the North America Gaming and Interactive Segment, a good chunk of which will be at risk. Competition will be intense in that growing market, with SciGames and Kambi Group (OTCPK:KMBIF) the big rivals. In its SPAC merger, DraftKings (DKNG) acquired SBTech to run its back end.

The concern operationally is that IGT wasn't driving much growth when times were good. And now it's facing significant, multi-year, potentially secular headwinds.

That creates a financial problem as well. The bull case for IGT pre-crisis was based at least in part on the potential for deleveraging. But net debt probably increases over the next three quarters. And, unsurprisingly, the company's bond prices have weakened. The 6.5% senior secured notes that mature in 2025 have seen their yield to maturity more than double from 3.4% in January to over 7% at the moment.

IGT has suspended its dividend until at least next year (it needs to get leverage back below 5x to be permitted to reinstate it) in a bid to help the balance sheet. But it's less than a year from looking to refinance its first significant maturity, of 6.25% senior secured notes due in February 2022. That begins a four-year stretch in which $6.3 billion in debt matures:

source: IGT Q1 presentation

A significant increase in the expected interest rates on refinanced debt itself should have a material effect on the equity. And it would seem unlikely that true normalcy returns fast enough for IGT to be seen as anything as a higher-risk credit as it deals with the 2022 and 2023 maturities.

Look To The Operators

It's truly anyone's guess as to what the casino industry is going to look like in 2021 or even 2025. But it's going to look quite different, as even Reeg argued on his company's call last week.

It's difficult to see how that can be good news for IGT (or any of the slot manufacturers). Few places in modern society have been less touched by technology over the past twenty years than the casino floor. Operators have been frustrated by the lack of innovation, with former Caesars CEO Gary Loveman calling the product "antiquated" in 2015 and MGM Resorts International (MGM) head Jim Murren saying two years earlier that "the traditional model of selling boxes to operators is obsolete."

As those operators look to pinch pennies in a new normal, those $25,000 boxes are going to be a logical target. IGT can recapture some lost revenue through gaming services or its PlaySpot, which allows casino customers to play real-money games on mobile devices while on property. But the net impact still is negative, and a company with over $7 billion in net debt can't manage declines in a key segment. Meanwhile, if the industry does seem an overdue sea change, one would think that smaller equipment manufacturers like Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF) or Everi Holdings (EVRI), who have been taking market share from IGT and SciGames for years, will be more nimble and more willing to deviate from the status quo.

It's true that IGT stock is cheaper. I'm not sure it's that much cheaper given the short-term impact of the current crisis and the levered balance sheet. (IGT's enterprise value is down only ~15% from mid-February levels.) There is a case that normalcy of some kind will return in a few years, in which scenario IGT should be able to double.

But I'd much rather own an operator as a bet on normalcy, with ERI and Penn National (PENN) as the two names with likely the highest potential rewards. iGaming/sports betting bulls have DKNG (though valuation is a significant concern at this point) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), among other options.

Indeed, before this crisis, investors were much better off owning the operators than the suppliers. IGT and SciGames shares both have struggled for years now. Going forward, the same relative performance may repeat. The ballast of both companies' lottery businesses does provide some level of defensiveness, but for IGT the balance sheet, slot business, and exposure to Italy offset that risk.

More broadly, this is a business that didn't live up to expectations before this crisis. The effects of COVID-19 are going to be significant both in the near- and mid-term. And yet, including the debt, valuation is maybe 15% lower. That's simply not a great combination — and it suggests that the bounce in IGT probably has run its course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.