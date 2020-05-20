Introduction

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax tankers. Most ships operated in the spot market, but the company does have 1 fixed time charter extending into 2021. The company had previously declared a dividend of $0.14 per share payable on June 5th to shareholders of record May 26th.

Recently, the Chairman and CEO, Herbjørn Hansson made an appearance on CNBC to talk with Jim Cramer. During the brief conversation, the CEO made comments about time charter rates being $60,000 per day for a 6 month period and break even costs of $8,000 per day. Additionally, Mr. Hansson said that NAT's customers were some of the largest oil companies, rather than short term traders or hedge funds capitalizing on the floating storage play.

Image: Nordic Zenith Suezmax Tanker from NAT.bm

This article is intended as a follow up to the article "Nordic American Tankers Contango Opportunity." As such, we will take a closer look at the company by reviewing certain items from the first quarter earnings release. As with previous articles on others in this industry, we will look at income statement items such as gross revenues, voyage, operational, and general and administrative expenses. We will reconcile net income to revenues by looking at non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization, net interest, other income, gains and losses, and depreciation/amortization. We will then calculate Time Charter Equivalent rates and discuss some forward looking statements made by management.

Review of Fourth Quarter

The last time NAT reported quarterly earnings was February 18th, 2020 for Q4, 2019. The company had reported EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $95.4MM. For the quarter, the company declared a $0.07 dividend. This was the 90th consecutive dividend the company had paid. For the year Nordic American reported a loss of $0.07 per shares on revenue of $317.2MM.

Overall, tanker rates had spiked at the end of 2019, but Suezmax rates did not garner the headlines of larger VLCC vessels. As the first quarter progressed, leading up to NAT's earning release, rates began to bottom out. However, management claimed to see "inefficiencies in the energy logistical chain which could increase demand for our ships." Shortly thereafter, rates across the board began to surge.

Image: NAT chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

NAT stock price began the year about $5.00 per share. As the quarter wore on and rates began to moderate, per share price began to slide, reaching a low point of $2.50. As rates began to climb, the stock rebound to end out the quarter just above $4.50 per share.

Numbers from the First Quarter

By the time the company reported Monday May 18th, bullish market sentiment had already abated. Analyst expected earning per share of $0.26 to $0.28 per share.

Image: NAT Condensed Statement of Operations

For the first quarter ended March 31st, 2020, NAT reported $0.27 EPS on revenues of $132.145MM. This is an increase year over year of $0.23 EPS on an increase of $43.862MM of revenue.

Voyage expenses for the first quarter were reported to be $45.966MM as compared to $36.571MM prior quarter. Meanwhile, operating expenses decreased slightly to $16.981MM from $17.933MM. On the other hand, administrative expenses increased from $2.98MM in Q4 to $4.483MM last quarter.

The company adjusts the revenue reported by voyage expenses, similar to what we do when calculating effective Time Charter Equivalent. Therefore, net voyage revenue reported in the earnings release was $86.179MM as compared to $58.821 in the prior quarter.

Starting with these numbers, we can make comparisons quarter to quarter and year over year within the company and calculate ratios to compare across companies. Next, we subtract voyage expenses, operational expenses, and administrative expenses from gross revenues, to get basic Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). For the first quarter, it was reported $64.715MM, an increase of $26.807MM from the fourth quarter.

When the company presents EBITDA, any additional operating income (in this case $0.23MM), any gain or losses, or impairment is included as well. For the first quarter, there was no reported gain/loss or impairment. Therefore, the company reported EBITDA of $64.945MM as compared to $37.745 in Q4.

Usually, the most looked at numbers from company earnings, aside from earnings per share are gross revenue and net income. We have already looked at gross revenue. To calculate net income, we adjust EBITDA for net interest, any gains and losses, any other fees or expenses, and depreciation and amortization. Then, comparing these individual adjustments quarter to quarter we can better understand why net income varies considerably quarter to quarter relative to gross revenues.

Aside from the items already listed above, the company reported net interest expenses of $8.312MM, and depreciation of $17.084MM. Either way you calculate it results in a net income of $39.549.6MM. That compares to $12.730MM in Q4. Taking a look at these values quarter over quarter we have:

Image: NAT Components of Revenue by Quarter

Now, if we break these individual components out and look at them separately over time, we can attempt to determine what actually drove results for the first quarter.

As with all shipping companies, voyage expenses are a variable expense directly related to operations, but this item is dependent on routes and number of voyages made. As such, it varies from quarter to quarter. On the other hand, operational expenses are determined by the number of days in the quarter and number of vessels in the fleet. So, as long as there are not major changes in the fleet, it should be fairly stable quarter over quarter. The same could be said about administrative expenses and depreciation, varying little quarter over quarter.

Looking through past quarterly releases, we find that contrary to what we would normally think, the largest variable over time has been operational and general and administrative expenses. For example, last quarter NAT had operating expenses of $17.933MM as compared to $16.981MM in this quarter. That was balanced out by G&A expenses which were $2.98MM in Q4 increasing almost 50% to $4.483MM.

The company disclosed last quarter that deferred compensation liabilities would be completely paid off in the first quarter, leaving only two credit lines on the balance sheet. These credit lines are subject to floating rate interest payments and could vary from quarter to quarter, however, the marginal drop in net interest over the quarter was not a driving factor in quarterly results.

Thus far, we have determined that variation in fixed costs have not had outsized influence in quarterly results, and changes in net interest have been marginal. So, to try and figure out what did drive results this quarter, we need to continue by calculating effective Time Charter Equivalent.

Time Charter Equivalent

Nordic American provided information in the earnings release on average time charter rates for both the current and prior quarter. However, they did not disclose total revenue days for the quarter. For our purposes, just like with EBITDA, we use a standard calculation across companies to calculate effective Time Charter Equivalent rates. Readers should remember that these values, while helpful looking across time within the company, should not be used as a comparison with other companies.

Most of NAT's ships operate in the spot market, meaning they are fixed for a single voyage. That means that for each voyage, there will be a different price. Also, with each voyage comes specific cost for fuel, insurance, berthing, port fees, and more. This is the reason companies separately report voyage costs from other costs.

To calculate the effective Time Charter Equivalent rate, only the voyage costs are considered. By taking the gross revenue earned by ships and subtract the voyage costs, we determine the adjusted revenue, which the company reports as Net Voyage Revenue. We then divide that amount by the number of revenue days ships operated for the quarter.

For the first quarter, NAT reported revenue of $132.145MM and voyage costs of $45.966MM. This gives us adjusted revenue of $86.179MM. We estimate revenue days by taking 91 days in the quarter (because it is a leap year) and multiply that by 23 vessels, resulting in 2093 revenue days. Here, we are assuming that every vessel was available every day. Calculating effective Time Charter Equivalent using these values, we come to $41,175 per day. That compares to $27,898 in the fourth quarter.

These numbers differ from the Time Charter Equivalents disclosed by the company in the earnings release. NAT stated that first quarter rate was $44,100 per day, up from $31,700 in the prior quarter. The difference in calculated values compared to reported values suggests fewer revenue days because of drydock, maintenance, or other reasons. Either way you look at it, it is impressive rate increases over the quarter.

Summary and Looking Forward

Overall, the NAT has seen an increase in effective Time Charter Equivalent rates quarter over quarter resulting in the company realizing greater revenue for the first quarter. And, although the company was able to reduce operational costs, general and administrative cost increase more than offset those savings. Additionally, interest expense was only marginally lower for the quarter with minimal effect on net income. Therefore, logically, the only remaining item that could drive results for the first quarter has to be rates the company received for spot charters.

In the earnings release, the company did provide some forward looking guidance. Notably, management commented on the orderbook and scheduled deliveries of new tankers in the industry. With few new Suezmax tankers scheduled to hit the water over the next two years, Nordic American Expressed long term optimism.

Additionally, management said they were seeing "encouraging signals of rapidly recovering Asian economies that bodes well for world economy and the tanker markets going forward." Nordic American is not the only one reporting increased demand from Asia. Recently OilPrice.com reported a surge in Chinese oil buying, amounting to more than 230 million barrels.

Finally, the company provided some updated guidance on second quarter rates:

So far in the second quarter of 2020, about 75% of the trading days of our fleet have been booked at an average TCE of about $50,000 per day per ship. This is an encouraging signal for dividend payments for 2Q2020. Our operating costs are about $8,000 per day per ship.

Conclusion

Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest spot market Suezmax fleets in the world. The company has a history of making cash distributions to shareholders since 1997, even when those distributions amount to a return of capital. However, this does not negate the systematic risks associated with ownership.

Potential investors should seriously consider both their individual risk tolerance and investment time frame before deciding to take a position in this company. As for me, I am neutral over the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.