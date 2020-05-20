The intrinsic value of Honeywell's stock is ~$156, i.e., it is currently undervalued by 20%. I rate Honeywell a buy at $125, though not a strong buy.

The short-term volatility in Honeywell's business is a certainty, but demand recovery in the economy post-COVID-19 and organic growth will drive Honeywell's revenues higher in the next decade.

Source: honeywell.com

Investment Thesis

The turbulence caused by COVID-19 led to a sharp sell-off in Honeywell (HON) stock in March. During the latest earnings call, Honeywell's management guided for a significant impact on second quarter results. Honeywell and the whole Industrial sector may remain affected in 2020, but longer-term prospects are still intact for the company. Honeywell's balance sheet strength and low payout ratio insure the strength of its dividend. Additionally, the company already completed the majority of its share repurchase plans for 2020 in the first quarter. Honeywell is currently trading below its fair price, while offering a secure 2.7% dividend yield. Thus, long-term dividend investors should add Honeywell to their portfolios at about $125 per share.

To be clear, Honeywell's business has not grown in a decade. Its free cash flow per share has grown at about 10% annually over the last 5 years, but that has been solely the result of its operating and gross margin expansion strategy.

Honeywell is another mature titan, struggling to find growth by which to power its share price higher. By purchasing the company at about $125, one will likely outperform the S&P 500 Index Fund, but not by much. Further, when we implement a margin of safety, the company struggles further to clear our required rate of return.

With that being said, the company is a stalwart dividend payer with a management team that has proven itself capable of growing free cash flow per share through the strategies it's decided to execute.

In a nutshell, my investment thesis is based on the following points:

Honeywell stock is significantly undervalued based solely on free cash flow per share and the growth thereof

Honeywell's dividend yield of 2.7% is secure, and

The short-term negative impact on business due to coronavirus disruption is already priced into the stock, and long-term business prospects remain intact.

In today's article, we will analyze long-term trends in Honeywell's financials, determine its fair value, and discuss near-term headwinds.

Let's get straight into financial statement analysis.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, over the last decade, Honeywell's revenues have increased from $31 billion to $36 billion (down from $43 billion(2018) due to spin-offs and some organic revenue decline). While the revenue growth rate is low, the company has managed to expand its gross margins from low-20s to mid-30s. Higher gross margins can be attributed to an increased focus on industrial software business at Honeywell. The primary business segments for Honeywell include Aerospace, non-residential Buildings, etc. Let us look at the revenue breakdown to get a clear view:

Source: statista.com

As we're all aware, the coronavirus pandemic has triggered an economic downturn, and if you look at Honeywell's business segments, most of them are going to be walloped. For example, in the aerospace segment, where Honeywell JetWave provides satellite communication services on airplanes, the revenue stream will be hurt by reduced airline budgets (which have been reduced by the evaporation of airline passengers).

In the building segment, deferred construction of non-residential buildings will cut into Honeywell's top line. In the near term, i.e., during the second quarter, Honeywell's management expects a significant impact on the overall business with guidance for >15% drop in sales.

Source: honeywell.com

Such a massive drop in sales is scary. But on the other hand, during this torrid time, Honeywell took up the baton and helped our frontline workers (i.e., doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others) fight the coronavirus by quickly scaling up its PPE manufacturing (e.g., N95 respirator masks). The demand for Honeywell's safety & productivity solutions should be higher going forward, and the management is chasing these new opportunities to generate sales.

Source: honeywell.com

Short-term volatility is almost a certainty with several headwinds for Honeywell, but the long-term prospects of the business are intact. Further, Honeywell is in a strong financial position and should be able to weather the impending economic downturn and emerge more influential on the other side.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Source: YCharts

As of March 2020, Honeywell had cash and short-term investments worth $8.8 billion along with financial debt of $16.11 billion, leaving it with a very reasonable net total long-term debt of $7.3 billion. Over the last several years, both cash and debt have fluctuated in lockstep, maintaining a tight range in net debt position. But with an economic crisis in front of the world, how well is Honeywell prepared to weather the storm?

Source: honeywell.com

On top of the $8.8 billion in cash, Honeywell has undrawn credit lines of $11.5 billion. The current portion of long-term debt, i.e., bonds maturing in one year, stand at only $4.3 billion. Thus, Honeywell's balance sheet is certainly strong enough to weather the recession.

Cash Flow Analysis

Honeywell's ability to consistently generate free cash flow over $5 billion serves as the foundation of its dividend and buyback programs. In the last twelve months, the company paid out $2.44 billion in dividends and repurchased stock worth $5.154 billion.

Source: YCharts

Rising Dividends

As we can see in the chart above, the total dividend payout has been increasing, but can it continue in the current environment? The answer is yes. Honeywell's cash dividend payout ratio is only ~42%, thus even if free cash flow for 2020 were to halve, Honeywell could still cover its dividends. In the last four years, Honeywell's dividend per share grew from $2 to $3.44 at a growth rate of 11.46% CAGR.

Source: YCharts

Even in a recessionary environment, I fully expect Honeywell to continue to pay its dividend, as in a worst-case scenario of 20% or 30% revenue declines, the dividend will be very safe.

Buyback Analysis

Source: YCharts

In five years, Honeywell reduced its outstanding shares at a rate of ~2% per year (from 793 million to 717 million). During this time, the size of the buyback program has increased from $0.8 billion to $5.15 billion. Hence, I think Honeywell's management is committed to enhancing shareholder returns via buybacks. With that being said, buybacks have been suspended for Q2, but the company may restart the program in the second half of 2020.

Finding Honeywell's True Intrinsic Value

To deduce a fair value for Honeywell's stock, we will employ my proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Accounting for the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model answers two questions:

Is the company under or overvalued? What should I expect in the way of future returns?

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $7 Free cash flow per share growth rate 7% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Honeywell's fair value is $156, i.e., the stock is currently "Undervalued" by 20%.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Expected Returns

So you will find DCF calculations all over the internet and in many other articles here on Seeking Alpha. While useful, those calculations do not define specifically where the share price will move over the long term (e.g., a decade), and by extension, what we can expect in the way of future returns from share price appreciation.

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model streamlines the process of calculating share price appreciation (and ultimately determining expected returns) by automatically calculating current and future share prices based on the growth of free cash flow per share (which is what ultimately will drive a stock's price).

Here's the result:

The expected CAGR on investment in Honeywell for ten years at the current price of $125 is 7.76%, which is lower than our hurdle rate (9.8%, i.e., 90-year annualized return on S&P 500).

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Honeywell's dividend continues to grow via modest organic free cash flow growth and through share repurchases. So we must consider the impact of dividends to determine the total return on the stock.

Total Return Without Reinvestment 9.7% Total Return With Reinvestment 10.43%

Therefore, if one were to buy at today's price of $125, they should expect an annualized total return of about 10.43%, which is just above our "hurdle rate," which is our "next best alternative," i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Hence, I would say that you'd beat the SPY, but not by much of a significant margin. But rising dividends at Honeywell make it a good investment for long-term dividend investors at today's price of $125.

Conclusion

Honeywell is an industrial sector giant suffering from coronavirus induced downturn. Still, if you are an investor with a long-term view who is looking to buy a quality business at a great price, then you should jump in at this price. The stock is undervalued, and demand shall return in the second half of this year.

In the next five years, we should see a revenue growth rate of low single digits, and management's continued commitment to return excess cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks should generate value for shareholders. In the short term, Honeywell's dividend is safe, and thus, I recommend our readers looking for dividend investments, with a potential for capital appreciation, to buy Honeywell.

Key takeaway: Honeywell International is a buy at $125 and below.

Please feel free to provide your feedback in the comments section. Let me know what you think about Honeywell.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

