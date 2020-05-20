Since my last bullish article on Albemarle (ALB), the facts have materially changed, and as Mr. Keynes would say, "When facts change, I change my mind." COVID-19 has proved to be a game-changer to the near-term case for owning ALB, and as things stand, I think the company is poised to be free cash flow negative for the year, with net leverage also likely to rise beyond the 4x threshold. Note that I haven't lost faith in the long-term thesis -- I still do believe that the EV adoption curve is intact -- but considering ALB's earnings profile has not yet troughed, it makes sense to hold off on ALB for now, as at current levels, I think ALB shares are richly valued.

A Pessimistic Read on The Quarter

ALB reported adjusted EBITDA of $196 million for fiscal Q1, above the previously communicated guidance of $169-$181 million. The company also provided a wide Q2 adj. EBITDA guidance range of $140-$190 million, reflecting the uncertainty amid COVID-19.

The bad news is that Q2 is not the trough; COVID-19 will have a lagged impact and be more pronounced in the second half of the year. Nonetheless, the Q2 guide should offer comfort to investors expecting a worst-case scenario in light of exceedingly cautious commentary by similar chemical companies within the auto supply chain.

Management commentary on the Q1 call also confirmed my belief that Q2 will not be the bottom. The battery-grade lithium business, for example, generally experiences volume lags 1-2 quarters behind EV production, which would entail a likely Q3 or Q4 bottom, instead. Similarly, bromine and HPC catalyst demand also generally experience a slightly longer lag considering ALB's positioning in the supply chain and its broad exposure to end-markets such as automotive, consumer electronics, and construction. By segment, lithium and bromine look set for bigger challenges in Q3 than in Q2, while the outlook for the catalyst business will depend on the extent to which miles driven improves in Q3.

Status Quo on Strategy Despite the New CEO

I do not expect any material changes to Albemarle's strategy despite the new Chairman, President, and CEO, Kent Masters taking charge. Not only is he already familiar with ALB and the lithium industry through his time on the Board, but it is also worth mentioning his prior role on the Rockwood board prior to the ALB acquisition in 2015. The choice to elect an internal candidate (as opposed to an external one) points toward the preference for continuity amid a challenging time for the industry and the global economy at large. Coupled with former CEO Kissam's continued presence on the ALB Board for the next three years (at least), investors who bought into the initial ALB strategic direction should rest easy. I also expect the ALB portfolio composition to remain evenly balanced, with the planned sale of non-core businesses likely to be on track as well.

Leverage is a Risk

Post-Wodgina and amid unprecedented COVID-19-led macro weakness, management seems to be caught between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, the Kemerton and La Negra expansions would boost volumes longer term, yet on the other, the balance sheet is strained with leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) already at 3.2x as of Q1. Considering ALB is already dangerously close to its 4x covenant, management's push for covenant flexibility and a deferral of the c. $430M 2021-end debt maturity is timely. Assuming the current run-rate holds, I see ALB reaching a c. 3.9x leverage ratio by the end of the fiscal year.

To be fair, it isn't all doom and gloom as ALB does have a stable liquidity position at c. $1.7 billion to manage through the coming downturn. The company also drew down $250 million in Q1 as a precautionary measure, which, coupled with a short-term cost savings plan ($25-40 million per quarter), leaves the company well-positioned to weather a worst-case COVID-19 scenario. Thinking longer-term, any delays in the Kemerton hydroxide and La Negra III/ IV carbonate expansions beyond the original 2021 timelines could prove material to the outlook, and in a more prolonged bearish scenario, Kemerton could even be stopped. Nonetheless, as ALB management believes it may be more short hydroxide in 2022 than carbonate, I have not factored this into my base case.

Preparing for a Q3 Trough

Following the Q1 results, I have lowered my estimates for 2020 recurring EBITDA to the $780-800 million range, followed by a gradual recovery in 2021 toward the c. $850 million levels. This is subject to change, as uncertainty around the macro outlook, stay-at-home orders, and lower oil cloud the outlook for ALB's underlying businesses. ALB's balance sheet also looks to be strained in 2020, as the current run-rate would drive leverage to c.3.9x gross debt/EBITDA (c. 3.4x net debt/EBITDA). Inherent in the 2020 forecast is that ALB's revenue will trough in Q3 as both lithium and bromine inventory work through the channel amid depressed demand.

Assuming the Lithium business commands a valuation of c. 8x (a slight premium to the c.7x typically commanded by its Australian peers), this leaves c. $7.5 billion of EV for the rest of the business (bromine, catalysts, others, less corp expenses), which implies a still pricey c.15-16x EBITDA multiple. As such, I would hold off ALB shares for now, though I do think ALB is worth a revisit at lower valuations. The pace of industry capacity additions will be a key risk to monitor; above-trend additions could create excess supply, which will weigh on pricing dynamics going forward.

