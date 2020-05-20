The groundwork over the past weeks and months has set the stage for a massive rally in the commodities asset class over the coming years. As one of the leading producers of commodities globally, BHP Group (BHP), stands at the forefront when it comes to benefiting from price appreciation in the raw materials markets. I believe we will see the share price of this company at least double by 2023. And, it could do even better.

The demand side of the equation for raw materials around the world is a function of the population. Each quarter, the world adds another twenty million people to its ranks. At the turn of this century, approximately six billion people were inhabiting our planet. According to the US Census Bureau, that number stood at over 7.65 billion as of May 19, 2020. More people around the globe require more raw materials each day. BHP is a company that extracts those commodities from the crust of the earth.

Moreover, commodities prices are highly sensitive to inflationary pressures. The world’s central banks and governments have unleashed a tidal wave of liquidity in response to the global pandemic. While the kneejerk reaction to Coronavirus was a deflationary spiral that took most commodities prices lower, the whiplash impact over the coming years may be just the opposite. At $41.35 per share at the end of last week, BHP shares were at a bargain-basement price for long-term investors.

The price action in commodities in 2008 looks a lot like 2020

The 2008 global financial crisis caused an initial deflationary spiral in many commodity markets.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby copper futures on COMEX fell from $4.2160 to $1.2475 per pound, a decline of 70.4%.

Source: CQG

Crude oil futures on NYMEX dropped from $147.27 to $32.48 per barrel or 77.9%.

Source: CQG

COMEX silver futures declined from $21.185 to $8.40 or over 60%.

Source: CQG

The price of gold moved from $1033.90 to a low of $681 or over 34%.

Source: Trading Economics

Iron ore moved to a low of $63 per ton in 2009 from a peak of $195 in 2008 as the price fell 67.7%.

Source: Barchart

Finally, coal for delivery in Rotterdam plunged from $224 to $54.65 per metric ton or 75.6%.

The price carnage in 2008 and 2009 in raw material markets was ubiquitous. Meanwhile, in 2011, prices came storming back:

Copper reached a high of $4.6495- over 3.7 times the 2008 low

Crude oil rallied to a peak of $114.83- over 3.5 times the financial crisis bottom

Silver reached $49.82 per ounce- over 5.9 times the low in 2008

Gold soared to $1920.70- 2.86 times the low from less than three years earlier

Iron ore traded to $188 or almost three times higher

Coal peaked at over $130 per ton or almost 2.4 times higher

The stimulus from central banks and governments in 2008 lit a bullish fuse under the commodities that sent them soaring to the 2011 peaks in a sector-wide rally. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. The global pandemic has caused the Treasury to borrow $3 trillion since March, and more borrowing is on the way. Central bank and government policies expanded the money supply in 2008 to stabilize the global economy. The monetary and fiscal policy decisions weighed on the value of fiat currencies, which lit a bullish fire under raw material prices. At the same time, the initial deflationary shock to the system caused some production cutbacks. As the demand came storming back, supply deficits caused prices to move appreciably higher.

History never repeats exactly, but it often rhymes. The tidal wave of liquidity over the past months is likely setting the stage for an eventual rally in raw material prices. Since the 2020 tidal wave is far higher than the one in 2008, we could see even greater price appreciation in the commodities asset class in the coming months and years.

BHP is a leader in output

I highlighted the price action in the commodities listed above because BHP is a leading producer of all of them. The company profile states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BHP has net assets of $108.528 billion at a share price of around $45 as of May 19. The stock is highly liquid, with over 3.9 million shares changing hands each day. BHP is currently paying shareholders a $2.60 per share dividend, which amounts to a 5.75% yield on the shares. While the current environment could threaten the dividend in the near term, BHP is a global leader in raw material products.

A higher low in BHP in 2020

So far, in 2020, BHP shares made a higher low than in 2008.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that the shares fell from a high of $95.61 in 2008 to a low of $24.53 that same year, a decline of 74.3%. In 2011, BHP shares reached a peak over four and one-quarter times higher than the 2008 nadir when they traded at $104.59.

BHP fell to a lower low in early 2016 as the Chinese economy slowed. China is the world’s leading commodity consumer, which weighed on the prices of most commodities in late 2015 and early 2016. After trading to a low of $18.46 in late 2015, BHP shares climbed to $59.02 last year. The global pandemic sent them to a low of $29.78 in March, which was a higher low than both in 2008 and 2015.

Stimulus is the company’s best friend

Liquidity from central banks and government programs to bail out companies and provide helicopter funds for individuals is, by nature, inflationary as it increases the supply of money. Central banks and governments can increase the amount of liquidity in the financial system to their heart’s content. When it comes to commodities that are essential products that provide energy, shelter nutrition, and the other requirements of people all over the world, a decline in the purchasing power of fiat money is bullish, as we witnessed in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.

The situation in 2020 remains fluid as vast sections of the global economy remain in a self-induced coma. The need for even more stimulus is not a debate of when governments will act, but how much they will add to the already staggering amounts. Stimulus is likely to be rocket fuel for BHP and other leading commodity producers as the company owns production, processing, financing, marketing, and transport logistics across a diversified portfolio of commodities.

Scale-down buying in BHP- In-the-money call options to protect capital

BHP shares are not expensive at the $45 per share level on May 19, but that does not mean they cannot go lower before it finds a bottom. If Coronavirus interferes with commodity production around the world, we could see the share price sink. However, it is impossible to pick a bottom during risk-off periods.

BHP is a leader in raw material output with an over $100 market cap. The company takes measured production, rather than significant trading risks. BHP has been in business since 1851. The company is likely to survive and thrive in the years to come.

I favor a scale-down buying approach to the shares. For those looking to protect capital and limit losses in case the shares drop, call options for expiration in January 2022 could be an excellent choice. The $42.50 call option for that expiration was offered at $6.50 per share on May 19. The call entitles the holder to purchase BHP shares at the $42.50 strike price for the next one year and seven months. If the price of the stock rises above $49 per share, the owner of the call option will participate on a dollar-for-dollar basis on the upside. The total risk on the long position would be $6.50 per share, even if the stock were to fall to zero. The spread on the option was wide, and I would only look to bid in the middle of the spread or lower when it comes to executing the call option position.

I believe the comparison between 2008 and 2020 presents a compelling case for appreciation in the commodities asset class. BHP is a company that will benefit from higher prices in the months and years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.