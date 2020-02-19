Last September I covered the boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in "Houlihan Lokey: The Bank To Buy In A Recession". Now the recession has arrived and HLI's stock has delivered 40% in gains. This comes as most bank stocks are down 40% or more. Even many less-cyclical investment banks are seeing losses due to the current recession. See HLI's performance compared to its peer banks below:

This includes Moelis (MC), Evercore (EVR), Greenhill (GHL), PJT (PJT), and Piper Sandler (PIPR).

Data by YCharts

The outperformance of HLI may seem like an anomaly to many, but the reason is very simple. Houlihan Lokey is, by far, the largest restructuring advisor in the world. It has been the advisor for 12 of the 15 largest bankruptcies over the past decade, including Lehman Brothers, Washington Mutual, Worldcom, General Motors (GM), Enron, and PG&E (PCG).

This quarter, real GDP is expected to decline by 42% and the crisis has already led to the bankruptcy of numerous big names such as J.C. Penney (JCP), Frontier Communications (FTRCQ), and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ). With corporate leverage at an all-time high with heavy concentrations in low-quality debt, it is likely bankruptcies will rise possibly higher than they had in 2008.

COVID-19's Expected Impact on Houlihan Profits

Houlihan Lokey will be among the very few companies to gain from the economic fallout of the situation. Immediately, it may struggle as corporate finance revenue declines as operational efficiency due to work-from-home orders. Over the past twelve months, the company generated $180M in segment profit from corporate finance, a $107M profit from financial restructuring advisory (up 29% from the prior year), and a $35M profit from financial and valuation advisory.

Importantly, Houlihan was not public during the last financial crisis, so we cannot know specifically how much they generated from restructuring. However, it has been the top bank for restructuring deals for years, above Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and other more well-known firms.

The company has managed to gain substantial market share and profits during a relatively poor period for financial restructuring. Since 2015 when the company went public, total U.S. commercial bankruptcies were over 60% below peak recession levels. See bankruptcies below:

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, there has been a slight increase since 2019 with a 4.3% YoY gain from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. This was, of course, pre-COVID and bankruptcies are expected to skyrocket this quarter. So far, industries that were on the verge of collapse have been the first to fall. In some instances, this is resulting in complete liquidation as in the case of Pier 1 Imports (OTCPK:PIRRQ). A similar wave is being seen in energy producers with the once-giant Chesapeake Energy (CHK) admitting that it will likely default soon and may be planning to declare Chapter 11.

These two sectors have been on edge for years, so it is logical that they will be the first to fall. After that will come perhaps the restaurant/"eatertainment" industry, with firms such as Dave & Buster's (PLAY), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), and Drive Shack (DS) at high risk as they struggle to meet leasing costs. I also believe many industrial companies such as Boeing (BA) and General Electric (GE) are at high longer-term risk due to a substantial decline in business capital expenditures that will last for over a year.

The bankruptcy wave has already been extreme and will likely accelerate going forward and spread into other sectors of the economy. Unemployment is expected to rise over 20%, and while many governors are looking to reopen the economy, that does not mean businesses will immediately re-hire and re-start CapEx projects.

All businesses and most individuals are rushing to cut costs as low as possible. One company/person's expenditure is another's revenue, so there will be long-lasting deep reverberations that make many highly indebted companies unable to meet obligations.

I believe this will cause bankruptcies to rise to at least 2008 levels which is over twice as much as 2019 levels. All else being equal, this should cause HLI's net income to rise $50-$150M (given its net profits on FR last year) which would likely bring HLI's EPS to the $4-$5 range. As in 2008, this would likely last for a few years.

A Look at Houlihan's Financial Situation

Despite a dearth of bankruptcies, Houlihan has managed to grow substantially over the past few years. This has been mainly due to its expansion into M&A and other more cyclical deal segments. As you can see below, the company has doubled its revenue and expanded its EPS by over 150%. The company has no debt, and has been a stellar steward of capital with an ROIC of 19-20% over the past few years. See below:

Data by YCharts

On Tuesday, HLI fell about 7% as the company announced that it planned to raise capital via a stock offering. They plan to sell 3M shares which should net around $180M to be used for business expansion or acquisitions. By itself, this will only cost a 4.5% reduction in EPS, so it seems the market may be overreacting.

While the market did not take the news well, I believe it is great news. It implies that the company is seeing a substantial increase in business activity and is looking to grow operations while many investment banks are in retreat. This is the beauty of a counter-cyclical business. Not only do its profits rise during recessions but also its long-term growth since it can raise capital at a lower cost when most cannot and therefore deploy capital at a much greater return on investment. Indeed, the company has been able to deploy capital with a 20% return which is far higher than most allocators.

Houlihan can also shift its workforce from cyclical to counter-cyclical revenue segments. Additionally, it will gain from a weak job market that will allow it to hire new employees at a potentially lower bonus rate (considering there will likely soon be an excess supply of unemployed financiers). This will have a long lasting positive impact on the company that I expect to enable it permanently higher EPS, likely at or above $5.

Now, the stock's current valuation is toward the high-end of its range at a TTM P/E of 21.4X. It is also worth pointing out that the company has a strong working capital stash of $136M that will likely rise to around $300M after it sells equity. See below:

Data by YCharts

Current consensus earnings estimates place the company's 2021 EPS at $2.75 and $3.5 in 2022. If true, the company would be roughly fairly valued today, but I believe these estimates fail to account for its substantial dominance in restructuring advisory that will cause a large increase in revenue over the next 12-36 months. As I mentioned earlier, I believe $4-$5 is more likely which brings HLI's forward P/E to 12-15X. Considering the company has no debt, this is a low valuation.

The Bottom Line

Because of my bearish economic view, I believe HLI continues to be a strong long-term "buy". It has exceptional counter-cyclical strength and has demonstrated its ability to grow in both bearish and bullish markets. The wave of bankruptcies has finally come, and preliminary evidence (such as debt levels and expected GDP declines) suggests it may be akin to or even greater than 2008 wave. I expect this to boost HLI's revenue and earnings substantially.

I also believe that its coming share sale will be highly accretive to investors due to the favorable labor market (if used for traditional expansion) and/or falling valuations (if used for acquisition). Given this, the stock appears to be undervalued today.

In my opinion, the biggest risk to HLI is simply its lack of capital intensity. As an investor, your main asset is the relationships between workers which constitute "the business". However, you do not own much physical capital as is the case in a factory or mining company. This is true for many public companies today, but a managerial misstep that causes key employees to leave could quickly cause the entire business to fail. This is highlighted by the ongoing declines in Deutsche Bank's (DB) and UBS Group's (UBS) advisory businesses.

Management seems to be great at HLI, so this risk is low in the immediate term, but it is important to keep in mind when considering a longer-term investment horizon.