It’s been just under a year since I wrote my cautious piece about GATX Corp. (GATX) and much has happened at the company that’s worth writing about. The shares are down about 17% since then, against a gain of 4.4% for the S&P 500. Since a stock trading at $59 has much different risk characteristics than one trading at $73, I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it’s now worth the price. I’ll make that determination by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying company. I’ll also look at recent insider buying activity as I think it offers a valuable clue for investors. Finally, I’ll offer an update about the options trade I recommended, and I will also recommend another one. I now think that GATX is a reasonable buy, and I’ll offer my reasons for this change of view below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is interesting in my view. Revenue is actually in slow decline, as the glut of railcar supply overhangs the market. In spite of that, net income has actually grown modestly over the past six years and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increase in EPS is a function of the fact that the company has retired shares at a CAGR of about 4%.

A significant component of earnings over the past several years has been asset dispositions. In fact since 2014, the company has averaged 36% of net income coming from asset sales. This has ranged from 42.5% of net income in 2014 to just under 11% in 2017. Thus, an investor in this company should be aware of the fact that this company doesn’t just lease assets, but opportunistically sells those assets. A significant portion of earnings, therefore, depends upon the buoyancy of the rail car market.

The relative importance of asset sales was on display after the company released its latest quarterlies. In spite of a 2.5% decline in revenue in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, net income rose 11.6% as a result of a gain on asset disposition. Specifically, the company recognized a $27.4 million gain in Q1 2020 relative to an $8.9 million gain in Q1 2019. This $8.9 million gain in Q1 2019 was the cause of net income cratering relative to Q1 2018 when the company recognized a $56.1 million gain on asset disposition. This drives home the point that earnings are relatively volatile here, and therefore comparing one quarterly period to the next has the capacity to cause investors to make incorrect inferences.

Dividend is (Reasonably) Safe

I think many investors buy this company for the dividend, and for that reason, I need to spend some time writing about whether I think the dividend is sustainable or not. In order to do that, I’ll compare the company’s upcoming obligations with their resources. In order to help facilitate this analysis, I’ve included the timing of upcoming obligations. Over 2020 alone, the company is on the hook for just over $1.3 billion in spending. Offsetting this obligation somewhat is the fact that the company recently received regulatory approval for the sale of its Steamship Business. This transaction will net the company ~$260 million. According to the CEO the proceeds will be used to pay down debt. So, the net obligations outstanding this year is just over $1 billion. I think it’s also worth noting that the obligations decline dramatically in future years, suggesting that the company faces a short term “hump” for financing.

Source: 10-K

Against this obligation, the company has about $570 million cash and equivalents on hand. Further, over the past three years they have generated an average CFO of about $490 million. This suggests to me that there’s plenty of resources available to meet obligations, and I think the dividend is safe. In addition, the dividend is a relatively small payment, and I consider it to be somewhat of a rounding error.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

A great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays. For that reason, investing involves more than simply finding a great business and buying. Valuation is very important, in my view, and it’s perhaps the most important single variable. For that reason, I need to write about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business. In my previous article, for instance, I wrote very positively about the company itself but didn’t like the fact that the crowd drove the share price to unreasonable levels. So, I want to buy the stock when it’s reasonably priced. I determine whether something’s “reasonable” in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow and the like.

In my previous article about GATX, I made much of the fact that the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of about six times, and in the past stock price underperformance followed this valuation. At the moment, the shares are about 31% cheaper than when I last looked in on the name, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to the ratio of price to some measure of value, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about the future, given the current price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they might isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. Applying this methodology to GATX at the moment suggests that the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of about 2.5% for this company, which I consider to be a reasonably pessimistic forecast. For these reasons, I’m comfortable buying the shares at $58 that I avoided at $73.

Insider Buys

I’ve written it, said it, and shouted it before, and I’m sure I’ll do it again. Not all investors are created equal. Some people are good at this because they have the perfect emotional and intellectual temperament. Some people are good at this because they have teams of analysts at their disposal. Some people are good at buying and selling particular companies because they are insiders at that company, and they know more about its workings than any Wall Street analyst ever will. It’s this last group that I want to focus on. In the month of May alone, various insiders have invested just under $396,000 of their own capital to acquire shares. I’ve outlined the specifics of each transaction below for your enjoyment and edification. I’m struck by the large number of individuals who bought at that price. In my view, if people who know this business better than anyone else buy at these prices, the rest of us should at least take note.

Source

Options As Alternative

On the one hand, I can understand why someone might be hesitant about buying in the current environment. The world is going through unprecedented change and, therefore, history offers us little insight about the possible futures facing humanity. Such an investor has a choice in my view. They can wait on the sidelines for shares to drop to a level that they would like. The problem is that the shares may not drop to a level that makes the investor comfortable. Said another way, if buying at $59 in the current circumstance causes palpitations, would buying at $55 or $50 or $48 be comforting, when there’s a good chance the world will be “scary” for some time to come? The reasons that keep people on the sidelines at the moment will linger for some time, and if “the world is scary” is enough of a reason to pull the investor away from the market, that person should probably eschew stocks altogether in my view. There are always reasons to be uncomfortable investing. In my experience, though, the most successful investments I've ever made were when I was most anxious.

On the other hand, selling put options allows investors the opportunity to generate a credit in their account today by taking on the obligation to buy the shares at a lower price in future. I prefer this approach because I like generating credits in my account and because waiting for a price drop that may never come is interminably boring in my estimation.

In my previous article on GATX, I eschewed the shares, but I recommended people sell the December 2020 Puts with a strike of $65. At the time of my last article, these were bid-asked at $2.65-3.20, and they expired worthless, which is a great outcome. At the moment, my favourite puts are the December 2020 with a strike of $55. These are currently bid-asked at $6.70-$7.80. I consider selling these puts to be a “win-win” trade because the investor does well no matter what happens in my view. If the shares remain above $55, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor may buy this stock at a net price of ~$48.30. Holding all else constant, this represents a dividend yield of just under over 4%. Even if dividend growth stops, this represents a great long-term yield in my view. In addition, this net price would be about 17.5% below the price that insiders have recently aggressively bought.

I hope you're somewhat excited about the profit potential of put options, dear reader because I'm about to splash metaphorical cold water all over the place. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no risk-free option. There's risk A, and there's risk B. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. If you are considering this strategy for yourself, you should think hard about whether you are in it to collect premia or whether you want to sell puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Since I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, allow me to drill this into your head even further using GATX as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$58.70. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 18% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think there are many reasons to buy the shares at current prices. Insiders have just purchased large numbers of shares at these prices. The shares are trading at a very nice valuation in my estimation. The dividend is reasonably well covered in my view. That said, I can certainly understand why investors would eschew this stock, as well as many others, at the moment. For such people I would recommend selling the puts described above. Under the "worst" case scenario, the investor would be obliged to buy the shares at a net price about 17% below the current level. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they will inevitably meet. I think investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GATX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts described in this article.