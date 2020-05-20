Altair (ALTR), the engineering and construction software company, is running into very threatening near-term headwinds. As a company that focuses primarily on industries that are the most impacted by the pandemic, Altair - previously growing its top line at a ~20% y/y rate - is looking at growth dipping negative as soon as next quarter.

Shares are roughly flat since the company announced fiscal first-quarter earnings in early May - and considering how concerning Altair's fundamental headwinds are, I'm also surprised that Altair is down only ~7% for the year, better than ~10% for the S&P 500 and ~20% for the Russell 2000 index of small/mid-cap stocks.

Data by YCharts

In my prior article on Altair, I laid out a bearish case for the company, without seeing any coronavirus-related impacts that we can now see in Altair's Q1 results, based on the following factors:

Altair has 50% exposure to heavily-hit industries, threatening a company that had thus far been able to grow revenues at a ~20% y/y growth rate

threatening a company that had thus far been able to grow revenues at a ~20% y/y growth rate A units-based licensing model means that Altair customers who slow down their usage of Altair products (which is likely given the stoppage in many infrastructure and construction projects in the wake of the coronavirus) will also take longer to replenish their buys

means that Altair customers who slow down their usage of Altair products (which is likely given the stoppage in many infrastructure and construction projects in the wake of the coronavirus) will also take longer to replenish their buys Thin liquidity. Though Altair maintains moderately positive free cash flows, Altair maintains a cash less debts position below $100 million, which is fairly low for a company with a near-$500 million annual revenue run rate and about ~$75 million in quarterly cash operating expenses.

Considering Altair's weak near-term trends and a limited visibility to recovery, its current valuation strikes me as overoptimistic. At current prices near $34, Altair carries a $2.53 billion market cap. Netting off the $247.1 million of cash and $181.2 million in debt on Altair's latest balance sheet (a $65.9 million net cash position) gets us to an enterprise value of $2.46 billion. Versus Altair's latest FY20 revenue guidance of $440-$460 million (representing a growth range of -4% y/y to +0% y/y), Altair's valuation sits at 5.5x EV/FY20 revenues.

When we look at other companies that are trading at a ~5-6x forward revenue multiple, however, we find that most of these comps are growing at least in the ~10-20% y/y range - whereas Altair is projecting no growth at all.

Data by YCharts

For a company that is expecting carnage in revenue growth, shrinking profitability margins, and heavy concentration to pandemic-impacted customers, I'd say Altair's valuation leaves no further room for upside. Continue to steer clear of this name.

Q1 download: steep deceleration will continue into next quarter

Now that we have the benefit of seeing exactly how the pandemic impacts Altair's results, let's dive into Altair's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Altair 1Q20 results

Source: Altair 1Q20 earnings release

Altair's overall revenues grew only 3% y/y to $131.5 million, decelerating sharply from 20% y/y revenue growth in Q4. Meanwhile, Altair's core software license revenues were even weaker at 1% y/y growth to $77.5 million, decelerating twenty-six points versus 27% y/y growth in Q4.

As I posited in my prior article on Altair, Altair has specific industry concentration risk that is impacting it far heavier than many other software companies. Almost every software company, on their earnings call this quarter, have specifically mentioned their exposure to coronavirus-impacted industries such as retail, travel/hospitality, manufacturing, and oil/gas. For most "horizontal" software companies that service a wide range of industries, this concentration tends to be around ~10-15%, which is approximately the composition of these industries within the S&P 500. As a software company that is focused on computer-aided engineering, however, Altair unsurprisingly has much greater exposure (50%!) to companies that have heavily slowed down their activity in the wake of the global lockdowns.

Per CEO James Scapa's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

"We added 20% more new customers in Q1 of 2020 than we added in Q1 of 2019. Our software renewals are coming in as expected. However, we are experiencing elongated sales cycles and some weakness in new and expansion deals, especially in the automotive and aerospace markets, which comprise approximately 50% of our total revenue."

The remarks above confirm the thesis that as these auto/aerospace companies slow down their usage of Altair products in the midst of stalled projects, their need to replenish Altair "units" will also decline (versus a pure SaaS company that collects subscription fees based on seats, regardless of usage). As sales cycles for software products lengthen, Altair additionally expects "reductions in software-related services" throughout the rest of the year alongside "similar challenges for client engineering services."

Not adding any comfort is the fact that Altair's second-quarter guidance points to conditions worsening even further fall Altair. The company's software product revenue guidance of $76-$80 million represents a -5% to -10% y/y decline (up to eleven points for further deceleration); total revenues of $91-$96 million represents a -10% to -15% y/y decline. This, too, stands in stark contrast to many other software and technology companies that have announced they expected March to be the nadir of the pandemic, while April has recovered to pre-crisis levels (or even caught up with some portion of lost demand). Altair, by contrast, isn't offering us any timeline to recovery.

Figure 2. Altair Q2 guidance update

Source: Altair 1Q20 earnings release

We note as well that Altair's first-quarter billings came in at -4% y/y. As most software investors know, billings represents the best forward-looking indicator of growth for a recurring revenue software company, and confirms the validity of Altair's Q2 guidance going to negative revenue growth.

Altair's profitability isn't showing us any encouraging signals either. Normally we'd expect for a company that's seeing materially slower growth to make up for it with margin expansion, but for Altair, this isn't the case. Altair's Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell -10% y/y to $21.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA margins clocked in at 16.5%, 230bps worse than 18.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Altair adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Altair 1Q20 earnings release

Like Altair's revenue guidance, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to soften even further throughout 2020. Its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2020 calls for just $30-$35 million in EBITDA for the year (versus a prior outlook of $49-$53 million), or 7.2% margin for the full year - which is 340bps worse than a 10.6% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY19.

Key takeaways

It's unclear why Altair should trade at 5.5x forward revenues when the company is pointing to negative growth in Q2 and flat revenues for the year, amid a sharp decline in adjusted EBITDA margins. Competing SaaS companies in the ~5-6x revenue multiple range (I particularly like New Relic in this space), meanwhile, are showing much stronger fundamentals, with many indicating that April/Q2 will be far better than Q1. We note as well that for Altair's biggest end-industries in aerospace and auto manufacturing, it may take years for demand to recover - hence, why shares of stocks like Ford (F) and Boeing (BA) are still down so sharply for the year amid the broad rebound in the market since March.

Steer clear of Altair and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.