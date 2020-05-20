In 2019, Papa John's has made strides in turning its business around. Despite the pandemic, sales continue to improve in 2020 so far.

Like most pizza delivery business, Papa John's (PZZA) has been doing relatively well during this pandemic. The company has had a rocky few years but seems to have started to turn things around. This industry-wide tailwind along with the prospect of a turnaround has caused the stock to trade close to its 52-week high. In this article, I will examine if the stock is worth your consideration.

Papa John's has made strides turning the business around

The company was steadily growing sales year after year becoming the 3rd largest pizza chain in the country before a controversy involving the company's founder hit. The company made a serious effort at rebranding but sales continued to slump. This then begs the question of whether the controversy was the sole reason for the decline or was there another underlying business reason as well. While I believe the controversy had a major role to play, business factors such as price, outdated looking stores, and lagging technology have kept the brand from rebounding quickly.

In early 2019, the company received a $250 million investment from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP with the intent to revive the fledgling business. The reforms that were needed are 1) fix the brand's image 2) update the technology and logistics, and 3) drive operational improvements to lower pizza prices.

I would say the company has made strides in all of these departments. Papa John's has tapped Shaquille O'Neal to be its brand ambassador and face of the company replacing founder John Schnatter. The company also seems to have reworked its menu and managed to get its pizza prices lower. While still more expensive relative to other chains, they are much more competitive than what they were previously. Papa John's has also made strides in the digital front with its pizza delivery app and its partnerships with third-party order aggregators. These efforts seem to be working as the company has halted the sales decline in 2019.

Investor Presentation

In Q1 2020, the company continued its turnaround as comparable sales in North America rose by 5.3%. International comparable sales increased by 2.3%. The company had a positive EPS of $0.15 vs. a net loss in the same period last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has seen its strongest month in sales in April. Comparable store sales in North America grew by 27% that month. While I think the spike in pizza sales in the US is temporary, this still gives Papa John's opportunity to introduce the brand to new customers.

Papa John's dependency on third-party apps is a long-term strategic disadvantage

As I've mentioned earlier, Papa John's has entered into a deal with third-party aggregators in order to make its pizza available on their various platforms. These aggregators are DoorDash (DOORD), Grubhub (GRUB), and UBER Eats (UBER). I have mixed feelings about this deal. In the short term, it seems like the right move as it boosts the delivery capability of Papa John's. This deal had to be made because Papa John's and its other competitors are currently playing catch-up to Domino's (DPZ) in the delivery front. This agreement is also especially important now during a pandemic when there is a surge of orders due to people being stuck in their homes along with a driver shortage. The deal allowed Papa John's to easily and quickly expand its delivery capabilities without much upfront investment.

Note that I do not necessarily believe that third-party aggregators help restaurants gain new customers. At best, I consider it a breakeven proposition. There is just as much of a chance that someone scrolling through Grubhub casually to find and decide on Papa John's as there is a chance of someone going to Grubhub with the intention of buying a Papa John's pizza but then be tempted by something else.

I believe though in the long term, Papa John's partnerships with third-party aggregators are a bad strategic move for two reasons. First is the cost aspect of it. Third-party aggregators typically charge anywhere between 15% and 30%. Now, while I suspect Papa John's is paying a much lower rate, this still goes against the concept of economies of scale. In simple terms, economies of scale mean that the more units you have, the more you can spread out a fixed cost. So, while a small local restaurant would see value giving up a percentage of revenue, it may make more sense for a larger firm to actually build delivery in-house. Papa John's has roughly 3,100 restaurants in the US, so it certainly has the scale to expand out its own delivery logistics. At a certain scale, the costs of these apps and delivery are not efficient.

Number of Papa John's in the US from Statista

The second and more important reason is that Papa John's might lose the customer relationship to these third-party aggregators. It is important to own the customer relationship as that is what builds loyalty and brand engagement. Having customer data is a big piece of that.

Papa John's needs to hit a balance where the company gets the advantage of the delivery capability of these third-party order aggregators while ensuring its clients do not become overly reliant on these apps. I feel as though Little Caesars has a better strategy of achieving this balance. Little Caesars, historically, went the opposite direction of Domino's and did not offer any delivery at all. The company was take-out only. That all changed with the company's partnership with DoorDash in what the company is calling a "hybrid strategy". This allows Little Caesars to maintain the customer relationship because all orders go through the company's own website and app. I feel as though that this was the proper strategic direction that Papa John's should have pursued.

My guess is that Papa John's will continue to build its own logistics in an attempt to eventually replace these third-party aggregators. It will end up being a tug-of-war between Papa John's and the third-party aggregators in who will win the customers' loyalty in the end.

The current leader in the pizza market, Domino's is well aware of its competitors attempting to catch up with it with regard to delivery. As a response, Domino's is pursuing a "fortressing" strategy in order to reduce delivery time and keep costs low. As the market leader enacts strategies to keep one step ahead, the harder it will be for competitors like Papa John's to grab market share. In this regard, I feel Papa John's is still playing catch-up to Domino's.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Papa John's, at a share price of 78.5, is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 57. The average EPS of 1.36 means that analysts expect Papa John's earnings to be at the 2013 level. To truly highlight how devastating Papa John's 2018 and 2019 were, in 2017, EPS was 2.86 and that fell to 0.08 in 2018 and ended up negative 0.24 in 2019.

It's hard to take Papa John's current P/E at face value due to the fact that the company is currently undergoing a turnaround and seeing sales rise rapidly. The way I would like to estimate a reasonable valuation for this stock is to forecast where Papa John's could have been earnings wise if the controversy and business missteps did not hobble the company.

Between the 5-year period from 2013 to 2017, Papa John's revenue grew at 3.5% CAGR. The company's average net income margin in that time period was 5.3%. Forecasting the 2021 revenue by taking the 2017 revenue of $1.7 billion and growing it 4 years at the average CAGR, we arrive at 2021 forecasted revenue of $1.9 billion. This is the forecasted revenue trend Papa John's would be in 2021 if it did not get mired in controversy.

Using the average net income margin, we arrive at $103 million net income or $3.25 EPS. Looking at the P/E ratio of comparable firms in the restaurant industry (excluding outliers), I believe a P/E ratio of 20-25 is reasonable for an established restaurant franchise. At a forecasted EPS of 3.25, this gives me a price range of 65-81.

Author's calculation using financial data

Restaurant Industry P/E ratio

I would say the main risk to my bearish valuation is if Papa John's is able to sustain its April growth rate of 27% for the next two years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants could be shutting down permanently. Many of the restaurants that shut down could be small local pizza restaurants. The customers of these restaurants would then be up for grabs. Using its partnership with third-party aggregators, Papa John's would be able to service these new customers. Under this scenario, the growth rate could be much higher than I calculated. I believe that this is unlikely though as Papa John's actually has fewer stores now than it did in 2013.

The actual 2019 revenue for the company was $1.4 billion. The company would need to grow yearly revenues by 16.8% to reach my forecasted valuation of $1.9 billion by 2021. My estimates already price in a "turnaround", and I believe a growth rate higher than 16.8% is unlikely given the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Given the execution risks highlighted above and the fact that the current price is at the upper end of that range, Papa John's is a pass for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.