Without a doubt, COVID is hitting certain companies harder than others. Those that rely on office workers have largely switched to work-from-home and have seen only moderate declines in business activity. Those that rely on consumers leaving their homes (i.e restaurants) are seeing a nearly complete decline in business activity.

One company that has been hit particularly hard by the virus is the golf course Drive Shack (NYSE:DS). Due to the ongoing decline in golf's popularity, Drive Shack has been struggling with negative cash flows and growing leverage over the past few years. It has made an effort to transition to a sports-oriented event/restaurant business that is best described as a "High-end Dave & Busters" (PLAY) but has yet to see an increase in earnings.

Today it is actually its core golf operations that are leading since a growing number of areas are allowing outdoor courses to be reopened. It will still be a long time before its food & beverage business is operating at full capacity. If states allow golfing before other activities, it may see a resurgence as people flock to the few activities they're allowed to do. Still, the company was in a difficult period before the virus and it seems the current situation may be its final straw.

Drive Shack's Response to COVID

Like most companies, Drive Shack has made defensive efforts in order to stop the bleeding. The company had to close nearly all of its venues and the majority of its golf courses. It has responded by furloughing nearly all venue hourly associates and managers as well as a significant number of corporate executives. The majority of its 4500 employees are hourly so it will see most operating expenses decline with revenue in Q2.

Regardless, Drive Shack is an asset-intensive company with high property-related overhead. Most of its traditional golf operations are in New York and California where shelter-in-place efforts have been stricter. It may still be months before the company can return to full-operations in those areas. Unfortunately, the best of the summer golfing season may be over once it can reopen.

The company has also deferred capital spending and prolong some of its development projects. This will likely impair its profitably down the road as some of these "venue" projects such as those New Orleans, Dallas, and Charlotte have been delayed. These projects are oriented toward its new "eatertainment" business that in normal times is more profitable than golf. However, Drive Shack has yet to prove that its "urban box" venues will be profitable over the long-run.

A Look at Drive Shack's Financial Situation

The reality is that Drive Shack has been in secular decline since the 2008 recession when golf's popularity never recovered. It has not made a profit since 2017 and has been reliant on its remaining cash to survive.

As you can see below, the company only had $16M in cash on its Q1 statement with high leverage and negative working capital:

Data by YCharts

The company currently has $96M in current liabilities with accounts payable being the largest segment. Of its remaining $360M in liabilities, $185M is in lease obligations, $97M in membership deposits, and $51M in subordinated notes.

Of these, its lease obligations will be the most important and have the highest default risk. According to its Q1 report, it had $24.2M in remaining non-cancellable lease payments this year. Given its hourly workers are unlikely to be paid, this will be the largest chunk of its expenses. Quite frankly, I do not expect the company to see a loss too much greater than its $18M loss last quarter. The reality is that the company is so unprofitable even while operating that its margins cannot fall much lower. See margins below:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, Drive Shack's traditional golf business is not profitable, but nor is its entertainment golf business which reported a $5.7M operating loss last quarter. "Entertainment golf" is supposed to be the company's savior, but high operating and administrative expenses seem to make that impossible.

The Inevitable Can Be Delayed, But Not Stopped

For years, nearly everyone new that JCPenny (JCP) was eventually headed for bankruptcy. Its core business has been in secular decline due not too cyclical economic changes, but societal changes that made its core business defunct. However, investor hope is high and enabled JCP to sell equity and raise enough cash to stay in business for years. It was not until the virus came that it was forced to declare Chapter 11.

Drive Shack's position is very similar. It has been in secular decline for over a decade and has been trying to swim uphill. The company has promoted its new venues which make a higher but still generally negative, profit. The reality is that Drive Shack was slowly headed to zero before the virus came and the virus has only brought it closer.

After the Great Recession, Drive Shack relied on equity financing to stay in business and was initially able to turn a profit. Over the past few years, it has refrained from diluting shareholders. Indeed, with a market capitalization of only $75M it cannot raise sufficient capital to stay in business long-term.

The company lacks sufficient high-quality assets to make for a positive liquidation sale to equity shareholders. On its current track, its golf and even "urban box" venue business will not be profitable. Without a miracle, I doubt the company will survive over the coming months without large equity dilution. I doubt it can get public debt financing (at least at a profitable rate), though it was able to receive a $5.3M PPP loan that it had quickly repaid. Government financing may allow it to survive to reopen, but its long-term recovery potential remains bleak.

Golf is an outdoor activity that can easily be social-distance friendly. This means Drive Shack will likely be able to open many of its courses soon. Since many people are idle, it is possible that demand will be abnormally high when courses are reopened. Possibly high enough that Drive Shack can make a profit on its traditional golf business. While I believe this is unlikely, I would not short the company until it is more clear how customers will respond to reopenings.

Regardless, my base case is still that it is headed to zero and it seems to be a clear value-trap today.