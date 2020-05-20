With uncertainty in the market, investors can sell the October $15 puts and earn a 10% return in seven months.

Store Capital (STOR) focuses on single tenant net lease assets around the country. As of Q4 2019, the company had 2504 properties spread out among 49 states.

Store is a fundamentally sound REIT for the following reasons:

The company has consistently maintained a payout ratio of 70% for the past five years. This has given them a strong margin of safety by reserving cash.

They have an average occupancy of 99.5% since they focus on long term single tenant leases with little rollover.

The median fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.2x (as of 12/2019). This means that the individual operator's EBITDA covers rent and debt related charges by more than 2x. While this is pre-Covid, this is an important metric since it means that operators were covering fixed expenses with no issue.

Store has maintained a diversified industry base where 65% of the tenants are service related, retail is 19%, and manufacturing is 16%.

I have always been an advocate of selling puts. A strategy that allows you to earn income while you wait. The truth is nobody knows what the future holds post-Covid. I found STORE Capital to be an interesting play on a recovery. The company has been doing well on collecting rent payments given the current climate. Based on the latest earnings call, STORE has collected 68% of all base rents plus interest. However, they have reached agreements with 97% of the tenants on various payment plans. While April may obviously be an early look, May will give a better picture.

With that being said, the stock currently had a yield of 7.6%. Its tempting to buy, but with the market rebounding, its always hard to find a good entry point. I love income yielding companies like STORE, but finding the right entry point is even better. A 50% discount YTD may seem attractive, but we don't know how collections will progress over the next few months or even year. This is why I suggest that investors interested in opening a position consider selling puts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The $15 puts currently are averaging a range of $1.40 to $1.70. Investors should be able to sell puts around $1.50 per contract. So essentially if the stock drops below $15, investors would be required to purchase 100 shares of STORE at a price of $15. However, with the premium you earn, the total average cost is $15 minus $1.50, which equals $13.50 per share. That's a great entry point compared to the current $18.38 price.

The other scenario is that the stock stays above $15. In this case, you will earn a $1.50 per share of $150 per contract. This would be a 10% return in seven months.

The one final point I will make about this strategy is that investors should not feel if they miss out on a rally. If you feel this stock could run significantly, then this may not be the best strategy. This strategy is for investors willing to be patient, but also accept the fact that STORE's stock could increase heavily. Each investor has different priorities. If you do this strategy, do not be upset if you miss out on the rally.

I believe this is a great options strategy to earn some cash while waiting on the sidelines. If STORE options do exercise, based on the current dividend, the new yield at $13.50 per share would be 10.3%. I highly encourage patient income investors to consider this options strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.