I think COVID-19 has caused the biggest societal upheaval in my lifetime. I first thought we will recover quickly, but now I am changing my mind. I think it will take years to get back to where we were, hopefully, less than five, but certainly more than two.

What we are experiencing is a huge disaster. Similar to a tsunami, earthquake, or aftermath of a devastating war, only the devastation is mostly, not visible. Once the metamorphic ground stops shaking and the wind stops howling, the invisible fire is still burning, the ghostly snipers and land mines are still out there and the fog of confusion and disorientation is rolling in. Natural disasters destroy entire ecosystems forcing them to start again with new connections. We don't grasp the links among living things, from fungus to foxes, until long after the initial wave of devastation has passed and there will be likely several waves and aftershocks. COVID-19 has mowed down whole sections of the ecology of modern society. The airlines, cruise, hotel, and restaurant industries are probably the hardest hit by the coronavirus followed by retail, mall REITs, child care, elderly care, education, live entertainment, professional sports and so many others affected by social distancing and risk of infection.

Out of the fog, some businesses have come out as winners, stronger and faster. The tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Netflix for sure, who have benefited enormously from social distancing and shelter at home policies. Some clear winners like videoconferencing app, Zoom. Healthcare and Pharma for sure. Staples and Food, yes. One industry that has been resurgent is your neighborhood grocery stores. Costco has dominated. Of course Walmart, the biggest grocer in the US, and surprisingly Kroger (KR).

Source: Engadget

Food inflation (blue line) has picked up as seen in the graph below. This bodes well for grocers like Kroger, who now have pricing power. People will want to stay in their neighborhoods. This is good for Kroger. Until a vaccine is in widespread use COVID outbreaks will keep people close to home and their neighborhood grocery stores and gas outlets.

Source: Fred

Source: Krogerrealestate.com

Kroger stock has gained a lot since it hit the low 20's in 2019 when the market got cold feet after Amazon's entry into the grocery market. But KR stock has fought back and is now back in the low 30.s. I believe the next few quarters will be gangbusters for KR and COVID related effects like pantry stocking and home cooking, energize cash flow growth, and operating margins. The stock price should follow, as historically the stock has correlated with median operating cash flow quite well with periods of over and undervaluation. By this metric, KR stock is still a little undervalued.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Compounding of Equity & Buybacks Continue

Kroger is a well-managed company in a highly competitive industry pitted against the likes of Walmart, Costco, and Amazon. You cannot beg for a more formidable set of competitors. However, KR's median Return on Equity (ROE%) is well over 20. KR has compounded retained earnings at 11.5% per annum clip, over the last 10 years and bought back a lot of stock. KR is certainly an unappreciated compounder as the stock price has not kept pace given the competitive set. It has bought back a lot of stock too. The bought back stock can be seen as "treasury stock" in the chart below. The three-year share buyback ratio is 4.5% in addition to the current dividend yield of 1.86%. In total, Kroger returned $951 million to shareholders in 2019. It repurchased $400 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2019 under its $1 billion board authorization announced November 5, 2019. In 2019, Kroger increased the dividend by 14 percent, from 56¢ to 64¢ per year, For a company compounding equity at such a high rate, we are paying a remarkably low P/E multiple for it (Forward P/E of < 15).

Source: Excel chart by the author

Negative Working Capital

The company maintains negative working capital, so in effect has the benefit of a "float" from its suppliers. This "float" was around 3.3 Billion dollars over the last year. While this appears as short term debt on the balance sheet, it is "interest-free" and contributes mightily to Kroger's high return on equity.

Source: Excel chart by author

Kroger's debt position is good, though it does carry a lot of long term debt ($11.33 Billion). Bonds are rated BBB/Baa1 by S&P and Moody's. Value line rates its financial strength as A. Given the low-interest rates and the high free cash flow that KR produces debt is not really much of an issue.

Source: Source: Excel chart by the author with data from Gurufocus.com

The Grocery Derby

And you know what? If you had bet $10K in each of these four horses below, a year ago, guess who would have won? The one with the blue line, that's who. Who would have thunk ole Kroger would have thrashed the Mighty Amazon, the Hulk Walmart, or the Super-Duper Costco by a full length.

Source: Ycharts

This is because you don't win by betting on the strongest horse; you win by getting the odds right. You can be right about the horse and still not make any money. At the racetrack, the favorite horse may be the one most likely to win, but since everyone wants to bet on the favorite, how likely is it that betting on the favorite will make you money? The horse to bet on is the one more likely to win, than most people expect. That's the one that gives you the best odds. The ornery, contrarian horse. That's the bet that pays off over time.

I think with Kroger we have the best odds, people are just waking up to its potential. At some risk of hyperbole, I think we are going to win so much with Kroger in the years ahead that we may just get tired of winning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.