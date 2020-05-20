Competition with Akamai for large customers will be fierce, and there is a risk of extremely large customers integrating backwards to reduce costs and customize solutions.

Fastly’s valuation is modest compared to Cloudflare, even after the recent share price move, which reflects a lack of investor faith in the company’s strategy.

Fastly’s revenue growth is robust but weak growth in enterprise customers raises questions about the sustainability of this growth.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company that provides edge computing services focused on improving network performance. Fastly has achieved adoption amongst a number of large media companies and is achieving rapid revenue growth as a result. Growth in customer numbers is relatively weak though, and Fastly must achieve broader adoption if it is to become a large player in the edge computing market. Given the company's modest valuation and high-growth rate, the stock will likely provide reasonable returns to investors who believe in the company's vision.

Market

Edge computing enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences closer to end users, thereby improving user experience. The service represents the convergence of Content Delivery Networks (CDN) with functionality that has been traditionally delivered by hardware such as Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), Web Application Firewalls (WAF), Bot Detection and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation.

Demand for edge computing will be driven by emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), which require large amounts of data to be processed with low latency. Centralized clouds have limitations related to latency, scalability, and cost efficiency. Legacy CDNs have outdated architectures which adds cost and limits functionality for developers, and they are generally unable to provide real-time visibility and control. These problems can be resolved by customers who choose to maintain their own data centers, but this increases the total cost of ownership.

Fastly's edge computing platform offers services across content delivery, streaming, cloud security, and application delivery control. Based on these services, Fastly's estimated total market opportunity is approximately $18 billion in 2019, growing to $35.8 billion in 2022 at a rate of 25% annually. This compares to Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) estimated total addressable market of $47 billion in 2022. The difference is at least partly due to methodology but also reflects Cloudflare's development of a broader portfolio of services, particularly security services.

Fastly

Fastly's edge cloud platform was designed from the ground up to be a programmable software-defined network, which supports agile software development. Fastly's network has 60 Points of Presence (POP) globally as of March 2019 and a capacity of 45 terabit/s. The capacity is in line with competitors like Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Cloudflare, but the network footprint is significantly smaller, which is an important consideration for edge networks. This is not particularly concerning though, as building out an edge network isn't overly expensive but could be problematic if lost time building POPs translates to lost market share.

Fastly's programmable edge sits between customers' applications and end users, which pushes application logic to the edge as well as providing real-time visibility and control by streaming log data from the edge in real time. Fastly utilizes a software-defined network which is built on commodity hardware. Routing and load balancing are built-in, resulting in better network efficiency and greater flexibility to scale as Fastly adds more services. Fastly's network relies on fewer POPs, each having massive scale and strategically located at key interconnection points of the internet. Fastly believes a smaller number of powerful server clusters provides superior performance and is easier to update. There is a tradeoff, though, in terms of latency versus easy management. If small clusters of powerful servers were always superior, there would be no benefit to edge computing, and customers would rely on centrally located cloud computing.

Fastly is successfully driving adoption amongst large customers who have high performance needs, many of whom are media companies, including:

Financial Times

BuzzFeed

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Although these large customers are creating rapid revenue growth and the potential for increased spending over time as bandwidth usage increases, it has also resulted in concentration, with Fastly's 10 largest customers generating 37% of revenue in 2018. Fastly currently has 297 enterprise customers (>100,000 revenue annually) who account for 88% of revenue.

Fastly's focus on large, performance-oriented customers creates the risk of their largest customers integrating backwards to reduce costs and allow customized CDN solutions. Many large companies have elected to manage their own CDNs for cost or performance reasons, including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). It seems possible, if not likely, that, as customers like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Hulu (NYSE:DIS) and Pinterest continue to grow, they will launch their own CDNs to improve control over user experience and reduce costs, which could have a large impact on Fastly's revenue.

Fastly is the backend of choice for many of the largest Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) vendors serving the developer community. These PaaS vendors aggregate millions of unique web properties under one brand, using Fastly as their edge cloud. While supplying PaaS vendors makes sense in the short term, while Fastly has limited resources and is trying to grow rapidly, it could be problematic in the long run as these PaaS vendors act as an intermediary between Fastly and their end users. This weakens Fastly's relationship with users and creates the risk of PaaS vendors switching edge computing companies and taking away a significant revenue stream.

Fastly's sales and marking efforts are directed towards medium to large organizations and smaller companies exhibiting rapid growth, which may make it difficult for them to become the leading edge computing company. Cloudflare is focused on achieving widespread adoption and has a free tier to enable this, so that an ecosystem of developers is created around their platform and so that startups with budget constraints can use the platform. In the same vein, Fastly offers a free trial so users can adopt edge cloud platform in a frictionless, self-service manner but developers may be unwilling to invest time in a platform which they only have temporary free access to.

Fastly generally offers 12-month contracts with a minimum monthly billing commitment in exchange for more favorable pricing terms, although many customers generate billings in excess of this commitment. It appears that larger customers may have significant bargaining power as Fastly has a relatively low gross profit margin, particularly compared to Cloudflare which has a significantly higher gross profit margin while serving a large number of free users. Fastly's sales strategy is based around providing customers with a core service and upselling services like load balancing, shielding, web security, and WAF, which explains their high net expansion rates.

Fastly understands that developers are one of the key purchasing decision makers and are focused on building strong relationships with them and meeting their needs. Fastly may be too technology focused though, and the company's strategy to compete with Cloudflare and Akamai is not clear. Senior management (CTO, CISO etc.) are likely to be involved in vendor selection for something as important as network, cloud computing, and security and sales should largely be targeted at these senior personnel. Fastly's developer focus is at least partly due to the founder and former CEO (Artur Bergman) being a developer himself. The recent change in CEO should be beneficial as it will allow Bergman to focus on technology while allowing the new CEO to take a more strategic role.

Financial Analysis

Fastly's revenue growth has been relatively rapid and consistent in recent periods, driven largely by expanding revenue per customer. Given Fastly's small size and large addressable market, investors should look for revenue growth to expand or remain constant in coming years as the company builds out its services and attracts new customers.

Figure 1: Fastly Revenue

If anything, Fastly's revenue growth should be elevated due to COVID-19 lockdowns, causing elevated internet traffic and higher associated usage fees.

Figure 2: Fastly Revenue Growth

Fastly's net expansion rate is a large driver of growth, which is a positive in that it indicates customer satisfaction with the platform. There is a limit to how much money Fastly can extract from existing customers though, and long run growth must come from a larger customer base. Fastly's net expansion rate has been declining, which indicates Fastly's revenue growth is likely to decelerate unless the company can increase the rate at which it wins new customers.

Figure 3: Fastly Net Expansion Rate

Figure 4: Fastly Customers

Growth in enterprise customers has been declining rapidly at the same time as reliance on enterprise customers has been rising. Declining net expansion rates and slowing enterprise customer growth both point towards slower revenue growth in the future.

Figure 5: Fastly Customer Growth

Fastly's gross profit margin is relatively low, which limits the potential for future operating profit margins. Despite low gross profit margins, Fastly is relatively close to achieving operating profitability though, even at their current small size. This should not be viewed too positively as it appears to be largely a result of weak investment in R&D and sales and marketing, which could be holding back growth.

Figure 6: Fastly Profitability

Fastly should increase R&D spending to introduce more functionality into their platform to help maintain their net expansion rate, and they should expand sales and marketing spending to attract more customers. If the company is concerned about losses, they should trim general and administrative expenses, which are relatively high and have been trending upward.

Figure 7: Fastly Operating Expenses

Competition

Akamai is the leading CDN in terms of revenue by a wide margin, although Amazon and Cloudflare both have large user bases. Akamai and Fastly are both focused on high-value customers, and Fastly will likely have to win customers from Akamai to continue its rapid growth.

Figure 8: CDN Customers

Akamai

Akamai offers a globally distributed intelligent edge platform with a portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance and OTT solutions. Akamai has a much larger footprint than Fastly, with more than 288,000 servers in 136 countries. Akamai delivers daily internet traffic reaching more than 50 terabits per second compared to Fastly's network capacity of 45 terabits per second. It is estimated that 32% of Akamai's customers spend more than $100,000 per month on their services compared to approximately 15% for Fastly. Akamai is one of Fastly's strongest competitors due to their large footprint and leadership position amongst high value customers.

Figure 9: Competitor Revenue Growth

Cloudflare

Cloudflare was launched in 2010 and has since grown to be one of the largest CDNs in the world, handling an estimated 5-10% of internet traffic in 2018. Cloudflare delivers a broad range of network services to both free users and paying customers, which aim to increase security, performance and reliability while decreasing complexity. These services are becoming increasingly important to help companies manage public and hybrid clouds, avoid vendor lock-in and be able to utilize best of breed applications. Cloudflare's platform serves as a scalable, easy-to-use, unified control plane across on-premise, hybrid, cloud, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.

Fastly's management team may be trying to grow the business in responsible manner and move the company towards operating profitability, but this is a mistake. Fastly is trying to create an ecosystem around their edge computing platform, and to do this, they need to reach as many developers and customers as possible. Even if Cloudflare has inferior technology, which I don't believe they do, they can still be the market leader by spending more on R&D and sales and marketing. Cloudflare has high customer satisfaction, and edge computing is likely to be a relatively sticky service, so any customers that Fastly fails to win now, they are unlikely to win in the future.

Figure 10: Fastly and Cloudflare R&D and Sales and Marketing Spending

The impact of this difference in investment can clearly be seen in the difference in growth of enterprise customers. Cloudflare and Fastly had a similar number of enterprise customers in 2017, and now, Cloudflare has almost twice as many.

Figure 11: Fastly and Cloudflare Enterprise Customers

Valuation

Fastly's share price has increased almost four-fold since the March lows, and its EV/S multiple is now in line with peers for their current growth rate. A number of factors point toward a material slowdown in growth in coming years though, which should be cause for caution amongst investors.

Figure 12: EV/S Ratio of Comparable Companies

Fastly has an opportunity to be a leader in edge computing and create tremendous value for shareholders, but it must act more aggressively or risks losing to CDNs like Akamai or cloud computing giants like Amazon. If Fastly cannot create more growth in customer numbers, their revenue growth is likely to decline and their share price will suffer as a result.

