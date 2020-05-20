The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSE:KBE) provides targeted exposure to one of the most important industries of the market. This year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic represents a major disruption to the global financial system considering the impact on unemployment and current recessionary conditions. Indeed, macro-level indicators such as a slowdown in loan growth, a difficult credit environment, and an uncertain economic outlook have added to weakness this year for bank stocks. THE KBE ETF is down 40% year to date, significantly underperforming the broader stock market. While the fund's dividend yield at 3.7% is attractive, the ongoing risks to the economic recovery keep us on the sideline.

(source: finviz.com)

KBE Background

KBE with $1.0 billion in total assets invests in bank stocks with a group that includes large asset management & custody banks, regional banks, and companies classified as thrifts & mortgage finance companies. Compared to the broader "financial services sector", KBE excludes insurance companies, financial brokers, credit services companies, and investment banks. In this regard, KBE offers investors more concentrated exposure to companies that have a core function more directly associated with lending activities across commercial and consumer segments.

(source: State Street Global)

Another unique aspect of the KBE ETF is that fund utilizes a "modified-equal-weighting" methodology for the underlying holdings. Across the portfolio of 90 stocks, most holdings have a weighting between 0.5% and 2.0% depending on float and liquidity metrics. The result is that a mega-cap leader like JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) representing 2% of the fund has the same weighting as a regional bank like People's United Financial Inc (NYSE:PBCT) which also has a 2% weighting in the fund.

The equal-weighted methodology tends to add relative importance to small-cap stocks which are on average more volatile and may have weaker fundamentals. Small-cap stocks tend to underperform during periods of economic weakness and similarly outperform when the economic outlook is improving. These dynamics are important in the context of the KBE ETF performance this year.

KBE Performance Trends

KBE is down 40% year to date on a total return basis representing an underperformance to broader Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) down by 29% and the S&P 500 (SPY) which has declined 9%.

Data by YCharts

The main challenge for bank stocks this year is the structurally low level of interest rates. As a response to the coronavirus crisis, the Federal Reserve cut short term rates to zero to mitigate the economic fallout. For context, the current 2-year Treasury Rate at 0.18% reached as high as 3.0% in 2018. The 10-year Treasury Rate at currently at 0.73% has declined from near 2% at the start of 2020.

Data by YCharts

While the efforts may have stemmed from a deeper recession, low-interest rates pressure banks because they lower the margins that can be earned through lending activities. This concept known as the net-interest-margin is an important profitability measure for banks and essentially reflects the spread between interest costs and interest income received from loans at the aggregate level. When interest rates are high, there is more room to charge higher yields on a relative basis on loans to clients, all-else-equal.

More generally, when economic conditions are weak, the growth rate of the loan portfolio suffers while credit quality deteriorates. By this measure, banks are highly cyclical in that they're operating environment is closely related to the outlook on the economy.

Taking a look at the performance data for the KBE underlying holdings, the weakness among banks stocks is widespread. With data through May 18th, the average stock is down by 38.2% in 2020 and 452% from their respective 52-week high.

(source: data by YCharts/ table by BOOX Research)With the last couple of months defined by extreme levels of volatility and considering that the market reached a low during March, most bank stocks have rallied significantly from those levels. The data shows the average stock is up by 36% from their respective 52-week low. The worst performing stock in the group is CIT Group Inc (CIT) down by 62% this year. At the other end, Commerce Bancshares Inc (OTC:CBSH) is the best performer with a still meaningful contraction of 12.7% year to date.

Bank Stock Yields

The attraction of the XBE ETF, and where we see potential value is in its wide dividend yield of 3.7%. This is well above the financial sector ETF yield of 2.7% and the 2% yield from the S&P 500. The good news is that there have not been many dividend cuts or suspension in the banking sector which is in contrast to other poor performing segments of the market like in energy and REITs.

Data by YCharts

The selloff in bank stocks and corresponding higher dividend yields isn't so much solvency or liquidity concerns, but more so over the weaker earnings outlook. Still, even amid all the ongoing macro challenges, there isn't any threat that a major bank like JPM or Citigroup (C) will need to cut its dividend in the near term. The higher yield right now implies more risk, but the macro-environment will need to significantly deteriorate for widespread bank dividend cuts to be on the table.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The outlook on the KBE ETF depends on how the economic recovery evolves over the coming months through 2021. Factors such as weak credit growth and mortgage lending along with macro indicators like high unemployment represent the key challenges for the group. A potential wave of defaults across the various industries would further pressure the financial position of banks and is still a possibility later this year.

We are looking at corporate credit spreads as a monitoring point as they can reflect the overall health of the banking industry operating environment. An interpretation here is that a wider spread reflects investors demanding a higher yield to compensate for higher risk of default which would add to loan losses. The chart below tracks U.S. corporate 'BBB' rated option-adjusted spread going back to the financial crisis of 2009.

Data by YCharts

The rate currently at 2.76% reflects the average yield difference between BBB investment-grade corporate bonds and treasuries. In March, when the market experienced a level of extreme volatility at the height of the coronavirus uncertainty, the spread reached 4%. For context, the spread reached as high as 8% during the financial crisis. There are separate spreads based on different credit qualities and investment structures.

The trend lower from the recent peak is consistent with a perception of improving stability given the unprecedented level of relief measures from the FED and on the fiscal side. That being said, the level remains elevated compared to the last 10-year average highlighting ongoing risks. Credit spreads widening from current levels would be the first indication that conditions are deteriorating and likely add to further downside for KBE.

A weaker than expected recovery with longer-lasting structurally high unemployment would be bearish for KBE and remain a significant risk. We are looking at the $25.00 per share level on the ETF as an important support level. A break lower may signal a deterioration in the outlook for the group. Keep in mind that while the banks in the KBE ETF primarily operate in the U.S., the macro weakness is a global trend. Market sentiment towards global recovery will be important for the group.

To the upside, a faster than expected containment of the coronavirus pandemic with improving economic growth expectations would be bullish trends. A breakout above $35.00 in the ETF would signal more positive momentum and a clear change in direction.

Verdict

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF is a quality fund that provides exposure to industry trends across a diversified portfolio. Considering the deep selloff in bank stocks this year and significant underperformance to the market, the current 3.7% yield begins to appear attractive. That being said, any quantitative measure here must be taken in the context of the current macro environment impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. We take an overall more cautious view on the fund balancing the more reasonable valuation with some skepticism the economic recovery will take hold as the market is expecting.

