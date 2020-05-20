Natural Gas Market: Declining Production Is A Major Bullish Factor, But Demand Remains Weak And LNG Exports Damaged

We estimate that the percentage of U.S. population under lockdown has decreased to 60% (from the peak of 96% observed in April).

We anticipate to see a build of 86 bcf, which is 15 bcf smaller than a year ago and 1 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 2,508 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending May 15.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending May 15), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged up by 4.6% w-o-w (from 52 to 55), while the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) decreased by 16.9% (from 28 to 23). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 17.7% above last year's level and 27.8% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending May 22), the weather conditions are warming up. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by almost 60% w-o-w (from 55 to 22), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) will jump by almost 39% w-o-w (from 23 to 33). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 65 bcf/d and 68 bcf/d (not adjusted for COVID-19 impacts). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 18.8% below last year's level and 8.7% below the norm. The number of CDDs will exceed the number of HDDs - for the first time since October 2019.

Next week

Next week (ending May 29), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly warmer. The number of HDDs is currently projected to plunge by another 69% w-o-w (from 22 to 7), while the number of CDDs should jump by 57% w-o-w (from 33 to 51). However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should drop by 10% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative at -3.6% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain mostly above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 66.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 65.6 bcf/d over the same period. Please note that these consumption figures are not adjusted for the COVID-19 impacts. Projected TDDs have leveled off and have started to trend higher (due to seasonal factors), but so far they remain below the norm (-4.0%) as well as below last year's level (-10.0%) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 78.9 bcf/d (not adjusted for COVID-19 impacts). Total demand is projected to reach a "seasonal low" on May 25.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply And Storage

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Seven weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in our storage forecasting models. We will continue to monitor the lockdown situation closely and our storage level outlook will be updated accordingly. Furthermore, we are constantly monitoring the latest production trends and we are adjusting our storage forecast accordingly.

We estimate that the percentage of U.S. population under lockdown has decreased to 60% (from the peak of 96% observed in April). Our COVID-19 storage adjustments are reviewed every Friday.

In general, natural gas production is projected to decline for two key reasons:

Productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells. The collapse in oil prices is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 88.76 bcf/d over the next three months (May-June-July). Annual growth rate is slowing down. Indeed, in June, annual growth rate of daily production is projected to be negative - for the first time since April 2017.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 86 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 15 bcf smaller than a year ago and 1 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 60 bcf by June 19.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

