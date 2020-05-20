Overall, it feels like 'business as usual' for W. P. Carey, at least in terms of rent collection. Not only that, the company recently raised its quarterly cash dividend.

W. P. Carey had some categories that delivered abysmal results, namely 1) Fitness, movie theaters and restaurants and 2) lodging. The good news is that each of these two categories represents just 2% of annual base rent.

One of the key strengths is the company's well-diversified portfolio, with underweight exposure to retail.

W. P. Carey received 95% of contractual base rent that was due in April, a great achievement compared to many other REITs.

W. P. Carey (WPC) is one of the largest owners of net lease commercial real estate, primarily in the U.S. as well as Northern and Western Europe. One of the key strengths is the company's well-diversified portfolio, with underweight exposure to retail. Source: WPC Q1 Investor Presentation, slide 10

In this environment, it's all about rent collection. The good news is that WPC is one of the clear winners, having received substantially all contractual base rent that was due in March and 95% of contractual base rent that was due in April. April rent collection rates by property type were as follows:

Industrial 98%

Warehouse 93%

Office 96%

Retail 96%

Fitness, movie theaters and restaurants 1%

Self Storage 100%

Other 97%

Note that rent collection for 'Retail' was quite high since WPC predominantly focuses on retail categories that have not been materially affected by the coronavirus, such as grocery, convenience, wholesale and do-it-yourself stores. As expected, the category 'Fitness, movie theaters and restaurants' delivered abysmal results, however WPC has minimal exposure (2% of ABR). What's more, WPC also has minimal exposure to lodging (2% of ABR), another hard-hit category.

All in all, during one of the biggest economic disruptions in modern history, WPC's rent collection results were exceptional, especially when compared to other retail-oriented REITs. For instance:

In other words, it's pretty much 'business as usual' for WPC, at least in terms of rent collection. Not only that, WPC recently raised its quarterly cash dividend to $1.04 per share, equivalent to an annualized rate of $4.16 per share. Not a bad position to be in during a period in which other REITs are reducing or suspending dividends.

Despite collecting 95% of rent due in April and despite increasing the quarterly dividend, WPC's share price is down ~24.4% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 and Dow (down ~9.5% and ~15.2, respectively) but slightly outperforming the S&P Global REIT index (down ~28.1%).

As a result of the share price decrease, WPC's dividend yield is just under 7%, a multi-year high:

I expect no changes to the company's dividend policy, especially when taking into account the high rent collection, well-diversified portfolio with underweight exposure to retail (weighted average lease term of 10.7 years), and strong and flexible balance sheet. WPC has over $1.7Bn of capacity available on the Senior Unsecured Credit Facility, no unsecured debt maturities until 2023 and limited near-term mortgage maturities through 2021. In addition, WPC is well within its key financial covenants:

What's more, WPC is remarkably stable on virtually all fronts. The company has delivered consistent contractual same-store growth over the past few years, with 1.8% growth in Q1 2020.

High and stable occupancy was even maintained during the Great Recession:

Overall, I feel comfortable adding to my WPC position at current levels and locking in a dividend yield of ~7%. WPC is one of the most diversified net-lease REITs out there and a good way to diversify one's portfolio. Since I managed to make most of my purchases at much lower prices (low $50s), I will accelerate my rate of purchases only if we experience another large sell-off, like in March.

