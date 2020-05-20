Cannabis In Bloom (Podcast)

Volatility is back in the cannabis market.
We talk about the state of the cannabis industry during and beyond COVID with Sally Nichols, long-time investor and current President Sales & Distribution, CBD at Bloom Farms.
We also cover why overtaxing bifurcates the industry, the importance of building visibility, and anticipating market shifts.
We also discuss the language of transaction and why it's difficult for bigger brands across state lines to build consistency and dependability.
Sally Nichols has made numerous successful investments across a different sectors and markets before becoming President Sales & Distribution, CBD at Bloom Farms, a premium California vape, flower and CBD brand that is quickly expanding across the country.
Sally’s investments include stakes in Bloom Farms, device makers Pax and Juul, delivery service SAVA, cannabinoid research company Ebbu (recently acquired by Canopy (OTC:CGC) for $330 million), distribution technology developer Loyal Marketing, and Colorado dispensary The Farm.
Sally and her team manage key partnerships for Bloom Farms, including its role as Pax’s exclusive launch partner for the Era device and ongoing relationship as one of Pax’s largest device and pod sellers, and the Company’s relationship with major dispensaries and delivery services. Bloom Farms' distribution has helped several third-party brands enter the California market and grow sales by 600%+.
Topics include:
- 5:00 - Been an entrepreneur since birth - creating something from nothing. First thing after graduating was starting a non-profit. Saw challenges of being a public company with K-Swiss, a family business. Looking at California cannabis in 1996 with passing of medical cannabis - unique opportunity, built-in user base that had been forced underground. Sold K-Swiss and started looking at recession-proof industries and the value of brands. Started investing in alcohol and hospitality space and then in cannabis, after really dragging her feet over fears about illegality. Eventually got involved with Bloom as their first California investment. Attraction was the kind of brand they wanted to build. About a year ago became the President of Bloom Farms
- 10:00 - Difference between brands in cannabis and other industries. More intimate connection with cannabis since it's ingested - cannabis consumers are looking for consistency and dependable. Difficult for bigger brands across state lines to build such consistency and dependability because supply chain is different in each market. Until the same product can move across state lines, it's hard to build that consistency.
- 14:30 - Giving back to the community - Bloom Farms committed to purchasing 50% of supply chain from female owned or operated farms. For every product bought in retail stores, meal is bought for an in need family. Millenials respond best to companies with a social message which become loyal consumers - separate from the product itself, serving them with a conscience brings in consumers.
- 17:00 - Cannabis being essential during COVID period was salient - otherwise people would have been pushed back into illicit market and it would have been vape-gate all over again. Would be surprising if more cannabis friendly wasn't passed now because states need more revenue coming in, though states can't be as greedy as they've been. Overtaxing bifurcates the industry as it keeps a good number of consumers in the illicit market, thus squashing volume of sales.
- 28:00 - Companies that will survive are bunkers. What makes a company worth investing in? In cannabis more so than any other industry, betting on management, especially the executive management. Cannabis companies need to pivot so many times they need strong, graceful management. Most US companies aren't going to go public on Canadian markets so discipline and grit of management have to be strong. Importance of building visibility, anticipating market shifts.
- 33:30 - Bloom Farms built for the long haul, desire is to be in every state. For CBD line, already in 6 countries and 38 states. Goal is to be the Coca-Cola of cannabis - the trusted brand doing the right thing. Inevitable that big corporations come in, but salient they learn the ecosystem first. Possibility of strategic partnerships. On track to break even in Q3 2020 and lowered monthly burn rate tremendously. Would like to see consolidation within the sector first and then companies coming from outside.
- 45:00 - Regulation of CBD - regulators doing what they should be doing; they have to be diligent and responsible with regulating previously illegal cannabinoids. Like we still don't know how CBD interacts with other medication. For it to be a CPG product, it needs to be a totally dependable product so rigor is essential. Most CBD products on the shelf today have not been tested with rigor which has made it more difficult for other CBD companies. Laying the groundwork for testing more cannabinoids.
- 55:00 - Being a woman in the industry - cannabis vs. high tech. Men and women speak different languages in business; understanding those differences.