Cannabis In Bloom (Podcast)

Summary

Volatility is back in the cannabis market.

We talk about the state of the cannabis industry during and beyond COVID with Sally Nichols, long-time investor and current President Sales & Distribution, CBD at Bloom Farms.

We also cover why overtaxing bifurcates the industry, the importance of building visibility, and anticipating market shifts.

We also discuss the language of transaction and why it's difficult for bigger brands across state lines to build consistency and dependability.