Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) made headlines last October when it was reported that the company was in talks to purchase the fallen angel wearables company, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT). Despite struggling on its own, Fitbit could prove to be an accretive asset to Google with its endeavors into the hardware business, particularly smartwatches, struggling to gain the same traction that competitors like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have achieved. Several days later, the take-private was confirmed by both parties at an acquisition price of $7.35 per share. Given the stock had previously traded at levels that hovered the $3 mark, this appeared to be a fantastic opportunity for merger arbitrage. That being said, investors should be wary of the prospect of this deal reaching a successful conclusion. With upside potential capped at around 10% at the time of writing, and downside potential implying a fall to or below the aforementioned $3 level, it does not appear this trade offers an attractive risk-reward scenario as anti-trust pressure begins surrounding Google.

When thinking of disastrous tech IPOs, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Fitbit are two of the first that comes to mind for good reason. The company, once trading at an enterprise value of $10 billion, saw its valuation drop to nearly one-tenth of those levels. This is due largely in part to the company's precipitous deceleration in annual sales growth from 150% in 2015 to only 16% in 2016, and since turning negative. What's made matters worse is that, despite these declines in sales, the company has seen selling, general, and administrative expenses remain constant on a nominal basis, with research and development actually doubling. This negative pressure has meant that, despite the company's low debt capital structure, the business's viability is in question over the long term, given its inability to manage costs. Fortunately, for investors (but more so lucky speculators), Google offered something of a lifeline to the troubled shares when news came of the acquisition.

The hope of a successful acquisition spurred a rally in share prices in excess of 60% immediately following the initial rumors and confirmation of the transaction. It did not, however, rally fully to the promised level of $7.35 and today continues to trade at levels that are significantly discounted by comparison. If one subscribes to the efficient market hypothesis at any level, then you understand the pricing reflects available information. This implies that the market is expressing skepticism that the deal will successfully close, and given the mutual benefit the deal would poise to both Google and Fitbit shareholders, it is clear the doubt does not surround the vote of the company's respective boards.

The best word to describe the relationship between Google and lawmakers on the hill is tumultuous. The tech giant has been known to snub subpoenas to testify on the hill refusing to send their key executives, while companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) oblige. Needless to say, many Senators noted their dissatisfaction with the defiance from Google, and their power to object has led many question if their reach has become too broad. These concerns have led to lingering fears that the company could be subject to an anti-trust investigation. Although some believe that the new value unlocked from a break-up would cause an increase in value to shareholders, the presence of such an investigation is not positive for M&A activity - especially when the deal size is in excess of $1 billion. These fears have been the primary driver behind the discount to the proposed acquisition price. Unfortunately, over the past weekend, it seems a few flames have been spotted behind the cloud of smoke.

It was recently reported that speculation has turned to action behind the scenes as United States officials were in the process of drafting anti-trust lawsuits against Google at the state and federal level. The driver behind these actions is the company's overwhelming market share in the online advertising industry. While this might not seem like an immediate issue for the Fitbit deal as it is the company's attempt to compete in the wearables market, it raises serious questions over whether or not legislators will allow the trillion-dollar business to expand its reach further while under investigation.

Bad Risk/Reward Parity

The term "arbitrage" implies zero risk returns, and I have seen this argument used frequently when investors discuss buying into merger discounts. Unfortunately, this term is only correct in the academic sense. There very rarely exist true arbitrage opportunities, and although it seems like the 10% return on investment is very likely, the fact is that there is a very real possibility the deal is not approved. In the event that the deal is not approved, investors are looking at losses of around 60% as one would expect share to re-price downward to previously observed trading levels. Assuming a 10% probability the deal fails, you're looking at a 3% expected rate of return. Is that above the current risk-free rate? Yes, but requires investors to assume substantial market risk. Even in the depressed atmosphere of the pandemic, it is hard to justify this investment as an efficient use of capital.

Fitbit is too risky to justify an investment, in my view. There is a real possibility that regulators do not approve of the company acquiring a $2 billion business while under an active investigation for taking anti-competitive action. There is just too much risk that this stock could go back to the $3-4 range and that this "riskless" arbitrage could backfire and turn into a substantial loss. Fitbit is not a strong bankruptcy candidate in my view, like Blue Apron (APRN), but it was trading at the levels it was for a reason. Without the Google deal, this stock is nothing to write home about. My overall sentiment is Neutral.

