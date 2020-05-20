Westchester Capital's Merger Fund provides a means to accomplish both of the above points as this article will explain.

With interest rates near zero and COVID-19 infecting markets with uncertainty, finding a Fund not highly correlated helps smooth out performance.

Unless you are into using options or shorting stocks, profiting from mergers is very difficult for the average investor.

Introduction

I sold Put options on Allergan PLC to profit from it trading below the value AbbVie was offering as it was wide enough for small investors to profit from. I also did the same on AMTD. Most acquisitions, once announced, either trade too close to the offering value or are too risky to play, such as the all-stock offering Morgan Stanley made for E-Trade. Attempting to play a rumored acquisition, such as WBA going private, is also very risky if the price has already moved in anticipation of the announcement; which six months later, still has not occurred.

My broker is currently paying under .1% on held cash and 2-year CDs pay a miserly 1.3%. With COVID-19 resulting in the quickest drop from record levels to Bear territory, even 1% sounds good though. Alternative Assets could add better returns but most are very risky. Upon looking for places to park some cash without using CDs or Short-term bond funds, I came upon Westchester Capital's Merger Fund (MERFX). Westchester Capital Management specializes in liquid alternative investment strategies. MERFX is one of several of their managed Funds that focus on a specific part of the acquisition/corporate action event universe. Since MERFX uses a 3-month T-bill index as their benchmark, that confirms my idea this would be a possible alternative to holding cash. Over the last ten years, MERFX has also bettered its Benchmark by 255bps annually.

MERFX – What is it?

“The Merger Fund, launched in 1989, is a global merger arbitrage fund which principally invests in publicly announced mergers, acquisitions, takeovers and other corporate reorganizations, with the goal of profiting from the timely completion of these transactions. As part of a diversified portfolio, The Merger Fund may serve to lower portfolio risk because returns have historically had a low correlation with equity and fixed income.”

Source Source: PortfolioVisualizer #1:MERFX; #2:FCNTX; #3:FAGIX

Since its inception in 1989 thru March 2020, MERFX returned 6.07%, with a StdDev of 4.82% and US market correlation of only .46, one of the benefits of adding it to a portfolio. I included the above graph to emphasize my goal of looking for investments to place my cash with low risk, and not as a substitute for equities (#2) or bonds (#3). The next PV graph compares MERFX against PV's cash asset, where it has outperformed by a factor of 2X. This is where I see value, as a low-risk cash substitute.

MERFX seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns in virtually all market environments while preserving investor capital and minimizing risk. The Fund typically attempts to profit from the "spread" between the purchase value and the value of a stock at the completion of a merger, takeover or other reorganization.

Advantages of Investing in The Merger Fund

The Advisor's website lists these advantages MERFX provides to its investors:

Returns have historically had low correlation (beta) with those of the stock or bond market.

Returns have historically been less volatile than equity markets as represented by our standard deviation.

Merger arbitrage strategies have historically been positively correlated with interest rates, or the cost of capital; therefore if interest rates rise, the Fund may provide a hedge to the decreased value of bonds.

Source: Merger Fund - Westchester Capital

I would be remiss if I did not cover some of the risks I see, which also explains why arbitrage trading should be left to the professionals. Even they can have a bad year or two. Since 1989, MERFX has only had three down years which shows they are good at what they do, with the worst being 5.67%.

Deals can be called off or fail to gain required approvals. Acquiree will drop in price and acquirer could move in either direction depending how the market felt about the deal.

As recently happened, the market tanks, dragging down the value of both parties. If deal was mostly stock, that could blow-up a well designed arbitrage strategy. Even worse, there might be an exit clause allowing deal to be repriced or cancelled.

A better offer is made. While this would increase the price of the acquiree, the acquirer's price could drop if they market liked the deal. Another risk would be if the strategy employed had shorted the acquiree, which now jumped in price with the second bid.

Roy Behren, co-manager of MERFX, provided answers to a pair of questions I sent him that I thought were pertient during the current market turmoil.

· How has MERFX held up in the recent market drop?

“Although there were sporadic days of panic in March and April, the Fund maintained its historic beta level of below 0.1. This is due in part to the fact that several deal spreads, which had widened during the panic, collapsed down to zero when the transactions progressed to completion,” said Roy Behren, co-portfolio manager of The Merger Fund. “Because our performance is dependent upon the successful completion of the deals in which we invest, and not the direction of market or individual stock prices, we are able to provide positive uncorrelated returns, even in periods as volatile as the one we’re currently experiencing.”

· With financing potentially drying up, possible bailouts or mergers might stop. What does MERFX do with its cash when no deals are worth investing in?

"We do not believe that financing is drying up. In fact, we think it is being encouraged through both fiscal and monetary stimulus, particularly via the massive federal government liquidity injection. Although deal activity has slowed down due to decreased visibility into future revenue, cash flow and business activity, we forecast activity to normalize once the economy opens up again. Several transactions were announced this month and although deal prices may adjust to current economics, transactions continue to occur.

Our excess cash is held in a diversified group of money market funds. We are not constrained to deploy 100% of our NAV 100% of the time since our investment criteria is quite selective. Such a requirement would encourage investment in transactions that might not have as attractive a risk-reward profile as we seek. We are typically anywhere from 90-95% invested (as a percent of the Fund’s net assets) and are currently 88% invested as of May 10th."

Portfolio Composition

As of 3/31/2020, MERFX had $3.1b in assets with 124 Long and 14 Short positions. Since they do hold short positions, the expense ratio is slightly over 2%, with half of the being the Advisor's fee.

The deals MERFX participates in are broken into five types:

Source: MERFX Info

Putting on my slightly dusty MBA hat, these are some of the pros/cons of each deal type as I see them. The previously mentioned risks apply to each deal type in different ways too.

Cash: Except for the very rare occasion where the acquiring price is dropped, this is the safest, “no risk” deal. These style has the lowest spread and ROI.

Stock with Fixed Exchange ratio: The risk is the acquirers stock drops in value with the positive being it goes up. This risk can be controlled by being Short the acquirer and Long the acquiree in the same ratio as the deal. The AMTD/SCHW deals shows the risk of an all stock deal as the value has dropped as the market tanked.

Cash and Stock: Same Pros/Cons as the above except less so depending of the percent of the deal that is in cash. The ABBV/AGN merger would fit this description.

Stock and Stub: Investor gets stock in both new company and spin-off from the acquired company. Risk is these can sometimes be hard to calculate the value of both entities before the deal closes.

Stock with Flexible Exchange ratios: In these deals, the exchange ratio is based on the price of the acquiring company's stock between two dates. That naturally complicates placing a value on the deal.

Source: MERFX info

Before listing their largest holdings, I think it is important to see which sectors the deals fall in and if there is too much dependency on one or two sectors. It is a common question for most investors when looking a focused-type fund.

Source: MERFX PDF

The Allergan PLC deal was completed in early May. The TD Ameritrade acquisition by Charles Schwab is more recent thus gaining approvals is just starting.

Portfolio Strategy

Data by YCharts

At a current yield below 1% on your cash, even a small equity rebound will produce better returns but for those of us who are never interested in being over a set percent in equities or bonds, earning more than inflation on what cash we want to hold is a respectable goal. From that point-of-view, MERFX fits the bill having outperformed both inflation and cash since its inception by a wide margin. Since MERFX does fluctuate in price, it should not be used to hold your 3-6 month emergency cash but is a good replacement for longer dated CDs or Short-Term bond funds when interest rates are this low and recession fears are growing.

I included the following links for readers wanting to take a closer look at MERFX.

MERFX Fact sheet: factsheet

For recent commentary from the Advisor on this and their other event-driven funds: https://www.mergerfund.com/wp-content/uploads/pdf/WCF-Quarterly-Review.pdf

Fund Managers explain using merger arbitrage: Strategy explained

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MERFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.