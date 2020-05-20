Source: Barron's

L Brands (LB) reports quarterly earnings on May 20. Analysts expect revenue of $1.82 billion and EPS of -$0.66. The revenue estimate implies a 30% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

The Decline Of Victoria's Secret

L Brands appears to be a tale of two brands. Bath & Body Works ("BBW") has been a stalwart, while Victoria's Secret has been a laggard. The company appeared to have solved a major headache when it sold a majority stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners in February. After a public spat with Sycamore, L Brands recently agreed to terminate the deal. Management talked up a desire to establish BBW as a pure-play public company and have Victoria's Secret operate standalone. For now, the company is stuck with the declining brand.

In March, L Brands temporarily closed stores to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This likely explains why its revenue is expected to fall sharply this quarter. The company wasn't setting the world on fire prior to the pandemic. In its most recent quarter, L Brands reported $4.7 billion in revenue, down 3% Y/Y.

Revenue from Victoria's Secret was $2.3 billion, down 10% Y/Y. Comparable sales for Victoria's Secret were also down by double digits. Sales for BBW were $2.2 billion, up 11% Y/Y. Its comparable sales also rose by double digits. BBW was 46% of total sales, and I expect it to eclipse Victoria's Secret as the company's top-selling brand this quarter.

Victoria's Secret has been hurt by competition from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and American Eagle's (AEO) Aerie brand, which celebrate women of all shapes and sizes. In the past, L brands has had to discount product in order to drive sales for the brand, which hurt margins. Then there is the issue of the leases; L Brands was expected to offload $2.5 billion in lease liabilities upon the sale of Victoria's Secret. Those liabilities could continue to weigh as the company tries to rightsize the brand.

Shrinking Margins

The company's margins have been shrinking. Combined with the decline in revenue, this has created a double negative impact on financial results. Last quarter gross margin was 38.1%, down 250 basis points versus the year earlier period; a heightened promotional retail environment weighed. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $1.8 billion, down in the high-single-digit percentage range. General and administrative and store expenses declined 4% to $1.0 billion; they fell about 30 basis points to 21.7%.

The fallout was that operating income fell 90% to $82 million. Operating income margin was 1.7%, down from 16.5% in the year earlier period. Victoria's Secret reported an operating loss, which drove the decline in the company's total operating income. EBITDA was $771 million, down 18% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 16.4%, down 290 basis points versus the year earlier period. I expect the company's margins to continue to slide this quarter. When the decline in margins will subside is anybody's guess.

Liquidity In Focus

Liquidity is paramount, particularly for traditional retailers that rely on sales though physical locations. Retail sales have been growing online, while sales via physical stores have been in decline. The pandemic likely exacerbated the shift to digital sales. It is paramount for retailers to maintain liquidity; this could prove difficult if the company's sales fall sharply this quarter.

Last quarter the company had $1.5 billion in cash and about $900 thousand in working capital. In its most recent fiscal year, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of just under $800 million. Given the expected decline in revenue, its FCF could fall this quarter. The company could potentially stretch its payables to help buttress FCF. However, it may not be enough to keep FCF from falling this quarter or the next.

I also expect management to make deep cuts to general and administrative expenses. It may not be enough to offset the decline in scale due to the pandemic and problems at Victoria's Secret. L Brands also has a $5.5 billion debt load at 3.0x EBITDA. The company's debt is already considered below investment grade. If EBITDA slides further, then it could hurt its credit metrics. L Brands could face more ratings downgrades in the second half of the year, hampering its ability to raise capital.

Conclusion

LB trades at 4x EBITDA and is off over 50% Y/Y. I expect its EBITDA to deteriorate due to the coronavirus and headwinds at Victoria's Secret. Sell LB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.