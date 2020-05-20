Takeaways From Earnings Calls Last Week: Be Cautiously Optimistic

On the other hand, investors are bearish and are worried about asset valuations that are seemingly decoupled from the underlying actual economic performance.

Welcome to our weekly analysis of key themes from management teams in earnings calls last week. According to FactSet, Q1 reporting is almost behind us with ~90% of S&P 500 companies having reported their earnings for Q1 2020 as of Friday 15th May. We note that there is a tone of cautious optimism in management teams. Q2 seems to have been written off as a loss with the optimism being that H2 2020 is where the rebound will be at and with the added caution that the recovery will take longer than the market is anticipating.

Where is The Optimism?

A V-Shaped Recovery in Housing Demand: For a while now, we have been warned of the fact that V-shaped recoveries may not be possible. But it seems home buying demand is different as it has had a sharp V-shaped recovery. According to Redfin Chief Growth Officer Adam Wiener, "In the last five weeks, home-buying demand has come roaring back." Specifically, "for the seven days ended May 10, demand was 5.5% higher than it was before the pandemic, on a seasonally-adjusted basis":

Economic Activity is Trending up Positively: This week continues the theme from last week that the economic situation is slowly improving from the March/April bottoms as some parts of the economy are reopening, albeit slowly. It seems like the worst may be behind us:

the glimmer of good news is that overall negative trends appear to have bottomed in most regions around the world" - Marriott International (MAR) Arne M. Sorenson In the past few weeks, we have seen the number of impacted suppliers drop by more than half, which is a very good sign" - Ingersoll-Rand CEO Vicente Reynal

Consumers are coming back: The consumer seems to be getting back into purchasing slowly. Consumer optimism is rebounding with the Michigan consumer sentiment for May marginally up to 73.7 from April's 73.2. Under Armour (UAA) CEO Patrik Frisk sums it well in saying that "the good news is I guess that consumer is coming back". He also notes that increased spending habits are being seen in online fitness with an unprecedented surge in workout clients:

In fact, since mid-March, the record for the number of MapMyRun workouts logged for a single day has been broken six times and new users are up 275%. The momentum has also continued to grow in our connected footwear business as well, with year-over-year workouts up over 200% since mid-March.

Accelerated Digital Adoption: Some industries that have in the past been laggards in technology and have been cautious about digital adoption are being dragged into the 21st century through accelerated digital adoption but not at their own will it seems.

I think for digital, this whole disruptive period with corona is an inflection point from which there's no turning back." - AutoNation (AN) CEO Michael Jackson I think a lot of the consumers' mindset is already very much on mobile internet, but the businesses - there is some sort of inertia for them to make changes. But having experienced COVID-19, I think the imperatives for change would be much stronger." - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) President Martin Lau if we look at what happened in the last few months, I've got to say that to me it was amazing to see new innovation happen so quickly. We've seen grocery stores that move online. .And we have seen so many new things that are happening in this short amount of time that it is incredible." - Wix.com (WIX) Avishai Abrahami

We also heard from some CEOs in the tech industry that the pace of digital adoption has not stopped and as such some sectors are holding up well. Demand for data centers is up while demand for 5G infrastructure is still continuing the trend that started in November 2019. Some trends just can't be stopped by the pandemic and tech is a good short term play as it seems better positioned to weather the storm. Some ideas for your portfolio include some of these companies that are at the forefront of accelerated digital adoption like well-known names like Microsoft (MSFT) and other less well-known ones like Applied Materials (AMAT), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Cisco (CSCO):

Starting late in 2019, we reported a resurgence of orders driven primarily by optical fiber communication used in 5G infrastructure. We are happy to report that this trend is accelerating, and we now also see data center orders rebounding. Based on customer forecasts, we anticipate strong quarter-over-quarter growth in this market through the remainder of 2020" - Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) CEO Russell Ellwanger Based on the visibility that we have today, the underlying demand for semiconductor equipment is robust. And even when COVID-related effects are taking into account, we still believe that our semiconductor business can deliver strong double-digit growth for our fiscal year" - Applied Materials (AMAT) CEO Gary Dickerson cloud, data center, PC, com infrastructure, are still showing signs of strength" - Applied Materials (AMAT) CFO Dan Durn

From where comes The Caution?

Economic recovery will take time: The coronavirus has, according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, "caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words" The economic situation is dire and the bad news on the economic impact continued to pour in this past week. To begin with, US retail sales fell 16.4% mom while the Federal Reserve industrial production index fell a record 11.2% mom (the steepest drop in almost 100 years). Furthermore, the US weekly initial jobless claims for the week to May 9 were 2.98 million bringing the total job losses to ~36.5 million in the last two months. Here is the full picture from the Fed Chair:

The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II. We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased. Since the pandemic arrived in force just two months ago, more than 20 million people have lost their jobs. A Fed survey being released tomorrow reflects findings similar to many others: Among people who were working in February, almost 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 a year had lost a job in March

Various economic sectors have been deeply negatively impacted as Softbank shows in their quarterly report in one picture:

What all this means that despite all the positives we picked up earlier, there is a clear sense in which it will still take us some time to get back to a semblance of normal mainly because of the impact the Coronavirus has already had and will have in the economy. People are still afraid to get out and are "tiptoeing" out of their homes (Marriott International (MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson). The recovery will take longer than investors currently expect especially for the hard-hit sectors.

I would say though we're not going to get back to where we were quickly. We won't get back to where we were by the end of the year. That's unlikely to happen." - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell whether you get back to full operation, full load factor, full pricing, sometime in 2022 I personally don't believe. I think the runway will be longer. But 2021 will be a transition year. And then you can start the rebuilding in earnest in 2022 forward. And whether you get back to 2019 levels in late 2022 or in 2023 and if you're really pessimistic in 2024 there's so many details involved." - Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) CEO Frank Del Rio I believe it's three full years before we return to the traffic levels that we had just in 2019, and then probably another two before we begin to return to the growth rates that we used to have." - Boeing (BA) CEO Dave Calhoun We do not expect things to return to where they were at any time soon." - Denny's Corporation (DENN) CEO John Miller

Softbank Quarterly Report

Investors are unusually highly pessimistic and worried: Despite all the negative data, the markets seemed to only, worryingly, shrug this off with the S&P 500 only lower 2.2%. Our thinking though is that even as the market goes up investors get more worried about the decoupling we are seeing between the stock market and the real economy. Investors are quite bearish as the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed that in 6 of the last 10 weeks, investor bearish sentiment has been at least 50%. Risks are more tilted to the downside and there are expectations of more volatility to come or as Josh Wolfe puts it better: "the balance of shocks and surprises are to the downside not the upside. As per Factset, since the March 23 lows, while the S&P 500 price has gone up by 28.8% the forward 12-month EPS estimate has declined by 16.2%. This could be a source of worry. Notably, the correlation between these two over the last 20 years has been 0.92. The worry here could be one of these two has to move in the opposite direction and our bet would be more on price. This could be one of the sources of worries for investors.

Some investors like David Tepper see this one as "the second-most overvalued stock market" he has ever seen after ´99. Specifically, he sees companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook as fully valued. The Fed and other central banks are pushing in unprecedented levels of support for these asset prices which remain "vulnerable to significant price declines" (Federal Reserve Financial Stability Report). As Grant Interest Rate Observer noted last week, the Federal Reserve bank credit, all interest-bearing assets, came in at $6.742 trillion last week which pushed the three-month annualized growth rate to 563%! And as percentage of GDP, look at that spike there:

This has led some investors to seek solace in Gold and Bitcoin, which you too should consider. A few weeks ago, Paul Tudor laid out his case for being long Bitcoin and managers like Crispin Odey see Gold as the "only escape from global monetizing" It seems most investors have yet to fully appreciate the amount of the stimulus in play. As Catherine Doyle at Newton Investment Management noted will at some point "wake up to the scale of the stimulus."

Significant costs will be incurred to get some industries back online: There are some significant changes happening across industries right now. To prepare for life after the lockdowns, companies are making every effort to make sure the consumer feels safe. These will obviously come with increased costs and perhaps reduced margins in some of the sectors like car-hire and airlines:

Every vehicle is being sealed and certified, Hertz Gold Standard Clean after undergoing a 15-point cleaning and sanitization process that follows U.S. CDC guidelines and uses EPA-approved products." Hertz (HTZ) CEO Kathy Marinello So on the sanitary measures that we are taking and will continue to put in place over the coming months already over the last few weeks, we have significantly increased like many of our partners the cleaning of our aircraft and our gate areas as well as any other areas where our customers come into contact in the airports and onboard our aircraft" - Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) SA Benjamin Smith

There will obviously be more changes if businesses are to reopen. A lot needs to be done to make the

In conclusion:

While there is some good news in home buying demand being up and consumers being back, this is balanced out with some bad news that it will take some time for some sectors to bounce back. This leads us again to be cautiously optimistic.

Random things we saw this week:

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization & COVID-19 (EBITDAC) just got real.

