My love for Facebook (FB) is undeniable. Over the past year, I have published a few very bullish articles on Facebook, as I have always seen it as a greatly undervalued stock. While shares have been heading towards all-time highs recently, I wanted to go back and reevaluate my past, greedy price target of $350/share.

Throughout this article, I will:

Briefly discuss Facebook's latest financials.

Explain why a $300/share price should not be far away, based on DCF valuation method

Discuss the stock's future outlook in regards to its recent acquisitions

Financials

Top and bottom line

Facebook's latest quarter was one that I was strongly anticipating to get my hands on. Negative impact on revenues from COVID-19 was overall expected, but the company still managed to beat on both its top and bottom line. While the 17.6% revenue growth for Q1 has been an all-time low for Facebook, investors should remember two points. Firstly, that COVID-19 makes for a considerable part of this decline. Secondly, and most important in my view, is that even without such an unfortunate event, a 17.6% growth for a $600B company is utterly impressive, regardless. Facebook is a big company. A deceleration in its revenue growth is expected.

In regards to its bottom line, the company has seen reduced net income margins over the past year, primarily due to its massive investments towards security in its platforms. Last week, France announced its absurd intentions to charge Facebook up to 4% of its global revenue, should the company fail to delete criminal content within an hour. I see the focus on security spending vital for the company's long-term survival. Besides, margins should keep improving on a long-term trend perspective, as the company keeps scaling its user base.

Balance sheet

I have used this phrase before, but I do strongly believe it. Facebook probably has the greatest balance sheet in the street. It's just too clean. The company has 0 long-term debt and a fat $60B cash position to withstand any financial issue. Facebook's cash has been growing larger with every single quarter. While this is comforting, especially during such uncertain times, one may argue that such a cash-hoarding stance may not optimize shareholder returns. Share buybacks have accounted for slightly more than 1% of the company's market cap over the past twelve months ($7.34B), after all. Considering that shares are undervalued, as I will show later on, a more aggressive capital deployment strategy could not hurt. However, I am not to question a world-class management team on their capital allocation. Thankfully, Facebook has started to tap into its deep pockets.

The company recently announced a $5.7B investment in India's Jio Platforms and another $400M buyout of Giphy, to integrate with Instagram. I will touch on those later on.

The road to $300/share

I am of the opinion that Mr. market is, on average, right when it comes to pricing shares over the long term. When it comes to Facebook, however, I am quite surprised by how undervalued it is, based solely on its financials. On the one hand, its past fines imposed by the FTC, and the more recent requirements by the French government, as mentioned earlier, do justify investors trading the stock at a lower multiple. On the other hand, the company is a profit-generating behemoth. At some point, the market has to follow eventually. That is, to price Facebook for its underlying growth, the resilience of its services, and management's long-term track record of creating value.

Pricing Facebook

In my view, and as I have done in the past, the best way to price stocks is through a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) method. Sure, like every other model, it has its flaws, but free cash flow is what drives value over the long term. It's what's left for investors like you and me to be distributed, or retained, to be reinvested by the company in the future.

I have set the risk-free rate to 0.64%, to reflect U.S. 10-year T-bill. As the market risk premium, I have used 7%. While the S&P 500 has a historical risk premium of around 5.6%, there are two reasons I went with 7%. First, the 10-year bill is near an all-time low, which means that risk premium has naturally increased, from the average. Second, since Facebook has 0 long-term debt, I want to reflect a WACC and therefore required return, of around 8%. I want to stay conservative so that my excitement for Facebook doesn't take over logic. If I had used the SP500's historical risk premium of around 5.6%, our intrinsic value would come out much higher.

Our initial free cash flow is $22.6B, which reflects the past twelve months. In fact, since Q1 of 2019 includes a partial payment towards the FTC settlement, FCF should be even higher.

Source: Author

To discount our future cash flows, I assume that the growth rate starts at around 15% and then gradually drops over time. Again, I am taking a conservative stance. A 15% FCF growth rate is less than Facebook's current revenue growth, even after being struck by the coronavirus. Moreover, it's highly unlikely that in, say 2024, the company's growth will have fallen to as low as 7%. But better be safe than sorry.

Source: Author

The DCF model shows an intrinsic value of $275/share today. This represents an upside of around 30% to the current market price.

Source: Author

At a consensus average estimate of EPS of around $7.57, Facebook is trading at a forward P/E of around 36. Moreover, Facebook tends to beat expectations, which would drop the P/E to around 29, should we use the higher analyst range implying an EPS of $9.81

These multiples, in the context of today's valuations, are extremely reasonable. That is if Facebook was currently trading at $275. Now think about how undervalued the stock is, at its current price, around $213.

In my view, if the market was pricing shares as it should, a $300 share price should be easily achieved by the end of the year, in line with Facebook's growth in its free cash flow. That would imply a P/E ratio of around 37, which is, in my view, reasonable, within the current context of market valuations. My previous target of $350/share, while not insane, was definitely on the greedy side. I have, however, adjusted my model assumptions towards taking a more conservative stance, both in terms of required return and growth rate.

Future investments and risks

As I mentioned earlier, I believe that both of Facebook's recent investments are strategically amazing. When I visited Bali last year, I was surprised to see how much local businesses utilize WhatsApp. It's their primary way to communicate with tourists since text makes it easier for locals and non-locals to understand each other than doing so verbally. I then learned that excluding China's mass use of WeChat, Asian countries make heavy use of WhatsApp. It is, in any case, way more famous than Messenger, and Instagram, when it comes to texting. At the same time, Facebook has not come up with a definitive way to monetize WhatsApp. The platform currently has 2 billion monthly active users, implying a massive potential for monetization.

Facebook has always seen WhatsApp as an e-commerce monetization play. With its recent investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries, this may finally be possible. Since WhatsApp is a familiar platform for billions of users, Jio can integrate its services, like Jiopay as well as its localized POS machines.

In regards to Facebook buying Giphy, I see this as a genius strategic acquisition. In my January Facebook article, I concluded with the following statement.

Facebook's platforms are not an ordinary product. They are the pipelines of human communication. Sending a gif of John Travolta in an iconic Pulp Fiction scene to express ignorance, confusion, or an inside joke to your friends is underappreciated. Facebook sells the gateway for optimized human expression. Betting against Facebook is like betting against human DNA's inclination to make contact. Don't.

Facebook understands human communication, and the purchase of Giphy is just another pipeline to accommodate human expression. But what's genius about it is Giphy's reach. From Apple's iMessage to TikTok and Twitter, many platforms rely on Giphy's API and archives to let users share and post GIFs. Should Facebook be able to monetize Giphy (e.g., pushing sponsored gifs higher in the search as ads), the company will be profiting both from its family of apps and from the ones it doesn't own. As I mentioned, Facebook is conservative with its cash and hasn't made acquisitions in the past that haven't paid off massively (maybe apart from Oculus, but that's debatable). For Facebook to buy Giphy, such a potential monetization plan should be on the way, as a result.

As far as risks go, my current concern is global governments scrutinizing Facebook and big tech in general. Over-excessive requirements, such as those requested by the French government, can only pressure the company even more. With fines being imposed in the past, potential future fines by global authorities are always a possibility, targeting the company's deep pockets. Fortunately, Facebook has loads of cash, possibly for such reasons. The market, however, is well aware, and Facebook's low valuation multiple may be the result of such fears materializing.

Conclusion

Despite the market's rally and some crazy valuations around the board, Facebook remains undervalued with below-average multiples. The company has a fortress balance sheet, still growing rapidly, and has just made two strategic acquisitions to expand its reach. In my view, the stock is a magnificent buy in regards to its valuation. Moreover, since current investors are not overpaying, they are getting a considerable margin of safety. With conservative assumptions and growth rates, the DCF valuation model estimates a current fair price of around $275. Considering a possible multiple expansion that surpasses the current P/E of ~30, along with strong underlying free cash flow growth, I can see Facebook trading beyond $300 by the end of the year. While potential risks remain, Facebook is a remarkable pick for every investor who is looking to buy a reasonably priced growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.