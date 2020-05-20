Further, the existence of an effective cure will boost the entire market, not the one stock that has it.

The market for any vaccine or treatment is going to be hugely, vastly, competitive - profits will be hard to come by.

Moderna may indeed have just shown hopeful news about a coronavirus vaccine but the question is, what next?

Moderna Inc.

Moderna (MDNRA), is, despite it's being everyone's latest pharma stock, going to have the same problems with their vaccine as Gilead with their drug for coronavirus. That's my opinion at least and it's informed by my knowledge of the political system. Nothing to do with the accounts for the company, the economics of vaccines or the effectiveness or not of their vaccine itself.

This is about politics and how there's going to be so much shouting over how no one should profit from disaster, it's wrong for the poor not to get it for free and all the rest that there's just not going to be much profit in producing something that solves the COVID-19 problem.

Of course, on the grander economic level it should be entirely the other way around. This is a very expensive problem and it doesn't matter whether the expense is because the lockdown itself was a bad idea or a really great one to beat the pandemic problem. It is expensive and so a solution is worth a great deal. We should be willing, as a society, to pay for that and the indications are that we perhaps might not.

The base problem

As we all know it costs a lot - really, a lot - to get a drug or vaccine through the approval process to where it can be sold. It also costs not very much to make new doses of such a drug or vaccine. So, that people can make a profit out of having spent all that research money we grant patents. This is a well known economic discussion and need not detain us.

Except, there are those who really don't like this method of paying for drug development. Those who want to change it and they're not afraid of using a pandemic to make their case. As here:

This week, the EU is leading efforts to create a so-called "voluntary patent pool" that would suspend intellectual property rules so that a vaccine or drug to fight COVID-19 can be rolled out quickly around the world. At the same time, charities such as Oxfam are leading a campaign for a "People's Vaccine" and Left-leaning economists are arguing that companies shouldn't be allowed to stop treatments being made available to everyone. People, runs the argument, need to be put before profits.

Sure, the EU's not as important as the EU likes to think it is but still. And we can muse on how voluntary is going to stay voluntary all we like. There will still be that pressure from those on the left that all of this should be free, or at worst be made available for some nominal price.

I said back a bit that the same problem was going to afflict Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) with their remdesivir treatment. There would be such pressure that they would voluntarily give up some of the revenue in order to be able to retain some of it:

My reading of the current febrile state of play is that no COVID-19 treatment will be viable at anything very much above manufacturing cost. The political head of steam about drug pricing is already at a pretty high pressure. With economies closing down left and right, GDP likely to fall 30% and all that I just can't see that the above arguments about development costs are going to work at all. So, assume that this new drug works. In fact, assume that any new drug or treatment does. I have a very strong feeling that the people who develop it aren't going to be allowed to make much money out of it. One of two things is going to happen. The developers themselves will, noting the politics of the issue, agree to sell it at around cost, or to license it freely and for a low royalty. On the grounds that if they don't then compulsory licenses, likely on worse terms, will be imposed upon them.

Gilead has, since I wrote that, licensed the drug at no royalty (until WHO says the emergency is over, or there's a competing treatment) to five generics manufacturers. India is mulling a compulsory license as well. I didn't get the exact events right but I did the general tenor of them. The stock price has fallen back since then too.

I think this is going to be a problem that affects everyone in this space.

Competition

It's also true that near the entirety of the global pharma industry is focusing on this specific problem right now. It's also true that there's no known manner of dealing with it. So, we can imagine many treatments being offered, many different routes to slightly different vaccines. Which is indeed happening. There's one estimate out there that there are 100 different vaccines under preparation. And leaving aside the idea of injecting bleach how many treatments are on offer?

Anything that offers even a glimmer is, I think, going to get authorized in this atmosphere. And there're going to be no delays on getting the paperwork sorted out. Anything that passes even the first stage of trials will, I think, end up on the market.

Which does rather mean that even with patent exclusivity no one could make much money, that's just what competition does.

I really don't think we're going to end up with the one treatment nor the one vaccine. That severely dents pricing power even if the above political problem over licenses, etc., can be bypassed.

My view

Weird as it is I don't think anyone's - OK, any producer - going to make much money out of a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine. Partly because I don't think politics will allow them to and partly because that same politics means that there will be intense competition between many different proffered solutions.

The investor view

All of which leaves me offering really strange advice. Which is don't take seriously the idea of great fortunes to be made from a solution to a global pandemic. Politics has meant that those who find the solution won't make much out of it.

Sure, it's great fun to be able to spot the next claim of the miracle drug and ride the euphoria in the price. But as a long term ride, sorry, I just don't think it's there.

In terms of an actual investment strategy, rather than the occasional speculation on a whisper or two, I think we're left with only the comfort that the arrival of a real cure or vaccine will boost the market as a whole substantially. The value add will be there, rather than to the stock of the company that is actually trying to sell that very same cure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.