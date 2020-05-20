Thesis Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has been the top world energy producer for quite some time now. The company's earnings have been steadily falling since 2011 when energy prices peaked. Nonetheless, the company has continued to increase its dividend. Although the company certainly has some leeway to do this, the fundamentals are deteriorating and the company faces some long-term headwinds. While the stock is certainly "cheap" I am personally not comfortable holding a company like this for the long term (20+ years).

Recent Performance

XOM has been one of the largest energy producers in the world for quite some time and has garnered interest from investors for its consistent and attractive dividend payouts. The company has a 38-year track record of increasing dividends. Nonetheless, revenues and FCF have been falling for the better part of the last decade and the recent decline in oil prices raises questions over the sustainability of the dividend and the future of the company.

The table above shows the income statement for the last quarter. For the first time in a while, the company has reported a loss of $610 million. Sales and operating revenues have been hard hit by the plummeting oil prices while costs have remained high. Notably, depreciation and depletion costs were around 28% higher than the previous quarter. While this can be partly attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent fall in energy demand, the company has been on a downward earnings track for some time.

The company's revenues and EPS peaked in 2011 at over $430 billion and around $8/share. Of course, in 2012 we saw the highest oil prices of the decade. However, the next 3 years saw Exxon revenues fall by over 20% while oil prices maintained a similar price. In 2016 revenues "bottomed" together with oil.

Looking at Exxon's performance over the last decade many questions arise regarding profitability, growth, and the sustainability of the dividend.

Growth, Profitability, and Dividend

First off, there is a question of whether Exxon can return to its prior profitability, even if oil prices were to return to previous highs. Looking at the profit margin and earnings, we can't say the company has been successful in doing this in the past. Taking 2017-2019 as an example, the company achieved an 8.2% revenue growth, not counting 2018. However, "production and manufacturing costs" increased by 12%. Similarly, "Crude oil and product purchase" increased to the tune of 11%. The company does not seem to have the flexibility to adapt to the changing demand. From 2018 to 2019, SG&A remained flat while revenues fell by almost 9%.

Of course, Exxon talks about lowering their production costs, but this hasn't materialized in the last few years.

The most obvious measure of this is the return on assets, which has been on a consistent downward trend. Furthermore, looking at the annual statements, in 2019 the cost of producing a barrel was around $60, which is lower than last year but still above the 2017 costs.

Exxon's profitability is low even by industry standards. On top of that, the company has been reducing CAPEX while increasing the rate of its divestitures and even sold over $7 billion of PPE. But can we expect future demand to increase?

The IEA estimates that global energy demand will increase by 20% from 2015-2030. However, this number is less encouraging when looking at demand by country. Most of this increase will come from China and India. According to Statista, from 2015-2040 OECD countries are expected to reduce their energy consumption by 5%.

And where do you think Exxon sells most of its production? You guessed it; the U.S. and Europe.

As we can see, almost 80% of sales come from the United States and Europe alone. At the very least, Exxon will have to make significant marketing and sales efforts to shift this bulk of their sales to Asia.

Finally, this leads us to talk about the dividend. The simple story is that while free cash flow has been decreasing, the dividend has been growing. Fundamentally, this seems imprudent at best and unsustainable at worst. As of writing this, SA calculates the payout ratio at 130%. The upside is, if you were to buy shares now you would lock in an implied forward yield of 7.18%. Exxon seems to be committed to maintaining the dividend and its growth no matter what. This has been the case over the last five years and investors have noticed. While the dividend increased, the share has maintained around the $80 mark with a slightly downwards trend.

Despite what other commentators may have said and the bleakness of the future outlook, I will say that the safety of the dividend does not appear an issue to me. Sure, the company has nearly tripled its long-term debt since 2011, but with this low rate environment, the company has been able to secure some cheap funding. The extra indebtedness has not had an impact on the financial health of the company. Interest rate coverage is above 15 and interest expense as a % of revenue is 0.36%. Exxon can maintain its dividend for years to come but as fundamentals become increasingly shaky and the free cash flow drifts further from the dividend, investors will pay the price through capital depreciation.

Threats and Risks

The analysis above already shows that Exxon faces some serious operating challenges in terms of profitability and growth. To make matters worse though, the company and the energy sector as a whole face some even more impending difficulties.

Firstly, the future of oil and energy prices is still unclear. While the stock market has recovered nicely, there are still many who think the "real" economy is still in the midst of a recession. It is hard to deny this fact when we look at global production and unemployment numbers. This is, of course, a short-term headwind for energy producers who might have to deal with lower oil prices for a while. While the most recent weeks have been encouraging, it may be a while until we see oil return to over $60/barrel.

Last but not least, we couldn't talk about Exxon and the energy sector without mentioning renewables. I have been for quite some time a big believer in the potential of renewables. While it may be a while until the world can forget about oil and gas, there is no doubt that this will happen. It doesn't just make environmental sense, it also makes financial sense.

The U.S Energy Information Administration estimates that by 2040 renewables will dethrone fossil fuels as the most efficient forms of energy as measured in dollars per megawatt-hour. This does include tax-subsidies but it nonetheless shows that renewables are here to stay and eventually replace traditional forms of energy.

Takeaway

Exxon has been successfully providing energy for over 100 years but it now suffers from its size and antiquity. The company is heavily invested in projects that are no longer profitable. Renewables or simply more technologically advanced newcomers will limit Exxon's ability to grow. The dividend is the last thing the company has to offer, which is why I'm not surprised that it chose to maintain it, even though it didn't make "financial" sense. Exxon is priced cheaply from here and could certainly deliver some decent returns over the next 5 years but it is certainly not a company you want to buy and hold forever.

