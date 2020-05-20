But they’ve only been right 7 of every 8 of the past 5 years’ 51 such forecasts, so no guarantees. Just good odds.

And short-positioned Market-Maker hedging protects against +20% share price rises in the next 3 months or so, an annual CAGR of +193%.

Investment Thesis

Active Investing strategy involves anticipating coming prices. Passive Investing strategy (buy & hold) involves celebrating continuance of a hoped-for past-price “trend.”

This article takes the self-protecting current hedging actions of Market-Makers [MMs] accomplished in open markets for derivative securities as competitively-vetted forecasts of near-term coming price prospects. When realized, reinvested gains compound into CAGRs far above market averages or other passive strategies.

Historic evidences of outcomes of prior MM forecasts provide the means of evaluating price-loss risk experiences against price-gain achievements in selecting odds-on choices to further the aim of capital gain wealth-building portfolios.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) appears now to be such a candidate.

Technology: Who needs screen image laser improvement?

Only COVID-19 work-from-home captives, plus those classified as at-desk “essential employees” (or artists).

Another day’s step in the march of technology making humankind’s life more desirable. But with the important economic benefit for adroit investors of high RATE of capital gain, using LITE. Here’s how the company is viewed via Yahoo Finance:

Description

“Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.”

What market professionals think

Some 100,000 or more worldwide employees of MMs (38,000 at GS alone, plus 60,000 at MS) collect information on a 24x7x365 basis for in-house evaluation and market-making decisions. Collected by humans, so they’re not error-free; there is the ever-present uncertainty of the future.

But their guesses are among the best to be had, and provide a score-keeping history from which to base personal-preference choices. Figure 1 provides some competitive (and norm) alternative investment prospect price Reward vs. price Risk tradeoffs. Including 5 stocks Yahoo Finance finds investing-information-seekers to also explore along with LITE.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from ACIA at location [7] to SPY at location [1], to LITE at [8].

While Figure 1’s comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group’s alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both are “how likely are these to happen,” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts and the histories of all outcomes from those of the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts for the 5 best of those ETF candidates.

Figure 2

Source: Author

This table presents data on the 5 stocks also examined by investors looking at LITE. They are evaluated as most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

[S] presents a simple measure of the size of the MMs’ forecasts as an indication of the presence of future uncertainty. By the way, the ACIA numbers are believed to be the result of bad data.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]’s fom and distinguishes LITE’s capital gain prospects from nearly all of the others. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on this scale is an also-ran.

Contrasting LITE and TSLA

Figure 3 provides a visual comparison of the trends of MM-hedging price range forecasts daily of the just-past 6 months. The heavy dot in the vertical bar ranges is the closing price on the day the forecast was made. It splits each forecast into upside and downside price change prospects.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The forecast ranges at the right-hand edges of each picture tell each stock’s current trend, with LITE in decline and its price quote dot low in its forecast range, at a Range Index [RI] of 20. TSLA is at mid-forecast RI of 50, an equal opportunity to decline as much as to rise. LITE’s proportions are 4 times as much room to rise as to decline, 80 vs. 20.

How likely to rise or fall is suggested by the small lower pictures of RI frequency in the past 5 years of 1261 daily forecasts. LITE has far more past experiences of higher prices (and RIs) than lower ones, while the bulk of TSLA’s outlooks have been to the lower side.

Conclusion

Lumentum Holdings Inc. offers far better odds (88/100) for gain than TSLA (33/100) at this point, and is a very competitive contestant for inclusion in a capital-gain oriented portfolio among most current candidates. LITE ranks well, even with the best 15 among over 2600+ of stocks having MM forecasts.

