The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The ETF is a nice defensive choice as demands for treatment and healthcare services do not diminish even in an economic recession. Many stocks in XLV’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends in the past and should be able to continue to grow their dividends in the future. XLV should also benefit from an ageing population in the world. It also has a better growth profile than the S&P 500 Index. Although XLV is overvalued when compared to its historical average, we believe XLV is still a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Stocks in XLV’s portfolio are recession-resilient stocks

The healthcare industry is a nice sector to invest due to its recession-resilient businesses because there will always be people that will need medical treatment and care regardless of an economic recession. These stocks will also benefit from an ageing population. According to a report by the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). Therefore, we expect the need for drugs, medical equipment, and care to continue to grow rapidly in the next few decades.

Stocks in XLV’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends every year

Stocks in XLV’s portfolio are dividend stocks. Since the healthcare industry is a recession-resilient industry, we think most of the companies’ dividends are safe in a recessionary environment today. Below is a chart that shows the dividend history of XLV’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the chart, except for a few companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), most other companies have consistently increased their dividends in the past. At the moment, investors of XLV will receive a 1.6%-yielding dividend.

XLV is slightly overvalued

Let us now take a look at the top 10 holdings of XLV’s portfolio. These 10 holdings represent nearly 54% of XLV’s total portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of XLV’s top 10 holdings is 18.14x. This is nearly 2x higher than their weighted average 5-year P/E ratio of 16.38x. Therefore, we think XLV is slightly overvalued.

Forward P/E 5-Year P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 19.05 16.34 10.51% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 17.83 17.29 7.45% Pfizer (PFE) 13.40 13.34 5.67% Merck & Co. (MRK) 15.11 15.34 5.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 31.95 20.88 4.39% AbbVie (ABBV) 9.32 11.09 4.27% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 10.47 18.13 4.04% Amgen (AMGN) 15.48 13.64 3.82% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 27.62 19.25 3.66% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 23.64 19.76 3.62% Total: 18.14 16.38 52.94%

XLV has a better growth profile than the S&P 500 Index

Although XLV’s top 10 holdings may be trading at higher valuations than their 5-year averages, XLV actually has a lower valuation than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average P/E ratio (the entire portfolio) of 17.24x is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 19.34x. XLV’s sales and cash flow growth rates of 10.75% and 10.56% are much better than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.93% and 7.57% respectively. Therefore, we think XLV is a better choice than other funds that track the S&P 500 Index.

XLV S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 17.24x 19.34x Sales Growth (%) 10.75% 6.93% Cash Flow Growth (%) 10.56% 7.57% Book Value Growth (%) 5.01% 6.59%

Risks And Challenges

Currency risks

Since many stocks in XLV’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates. A strong USD can hurt these companies’ profits.

Concentration risk

XLV’s top 10 stocks represent about 54% of its portfolio. Its top holding Johnson & Johnson represents over 10% of its portfolio. Therefore, there is considerable concentration risk if its top holdings are not performing well.

Investor Takeaway

Although XLV is overvalued, we see a long runway of growth for investors holding this fund. Given its better growth profile, we think XLV is a better fund to own than funds that tracks the S&P 500 Index.

