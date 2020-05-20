The company seems to be doing well currently with no real decline in cigarette sales due to COVID-19 and IQOS launching in the US.

I've written about Philip Morris (PM) before. I wanted to revisit my thesis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's attractive dividend yield, and potential growth story in the form of its e-cigarette IQOS.

Bullish Case for Philip Morris

In some ways, there could be an argument to be made for an investment in Philip Morris stock. Currently, the company has a yield of 6.9% making it an attractive investment for dividend investors. The company has a solid number of current customers who buy the product out of necessity.

Philip Morris has said in a recent presentation that its balance sheet was strong and saw no real decline in sales during the coronavirus pandemic. This makes some logical sense as a smoker isn't necessarily going to quit simply due to the coronavirus. Most current smokers are already aware of the health risks associated with smoking, so adding coronavirus to the long list of diseases probably wouldn't deter anyone. In fact, there is a possibility of the reverse happening. Smoking could actually increase as the pandemic and resulting economic fallout increase anxiety levels. Cigarettes are usually consumed by smokers as a means of reducing anxiety levels. Even during a respiratory disease-related pandemic, I expect cigarette sales to more or less hold steady in the short term which is good news for Philip Morris.

Long-term effects of coronavirus

Given the current strong position of the company, has my long-term thesis on Philip Morris changed? The answer is no, not at all. In fact, I think a post-COVID-19 world would bring all sorts of challenges for Philip Morris. The first long-term risk for Philip Morris due to the coronavirus is the possibility of increased government regulation against smoking. The company has been able to do well relative to sister company Altria (MO) because it operated in countries outside the US. Some of these countries have not taken as aggressive an approach, relative to the US, to curb smoking. This may all change though post-COVID-19.

Italy and Spain have been among the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus. Some sources have partially attributed the high death rate due to the prevalence of smoking in these countries. The current treatment for the pandemic is costing governments a lot of money. In order to prevent such costs in the future and to raise revenue, governments around the world could introduce new legislation or taxes on cigarette smoking. Italy and Spain represent 2.5% and 1.7% of Philip Morris's total sales. Examining the list of countries where Philip Morris operates, I can see the threat of legislation coming from countries in Europe, Japan, and Russia.

Company 10-Q

The second long-term risk for Philip Morris is that even if governments do not introduce new smoking regulations, the COVID-19 pandemic may have permanently shifted consumer attitudes. I believe the COVID-19 pandemic has really made people realize the overall value of keeping healthy. This will be especially true for the younger generation. With COVID-19 making such an impression on people's lives, I believe young people will be less likely to take up smoking to begin with. I believe that COVID-19 will leave such an impression that we will see renewed interest in respiratory health overall and this will affect consumer choices.

For example, in the 1960s, there was a large uptick in heart disease in the US. This then led to a complete change in consumer preference away from fat and cholesterol toward more fat-free choices. I believe COVID-19 will have the same effect, and therefore, we will see less interest in smoking overall.

Note that I believe this will primarily prevent new smokers from picking up the habit. Millennials were already less likely to smoke than the previous generation. This will only enforce this trend further. More existing smokers may attempt to quit but that is easier said than done. I also believe that greater awareness of respiratory health would deter people from trying out e-cigarettes as well.

IQOS would not save Philip Morris

While cigarette sales accounted for 90% of Philip Morris' revenue in Q1 2020, IQOS is being touted as the next value driver for the company. IQOS is a heated tobacco product similar to e-cigarettes that is designed as a reduced risk product and/or as a tool to help wean people off smoking. The product is fairly successful thus far and is now being rolled out in its third US market in Q1 2020. The product was approved for sale by the FDA last year in the US. Altria will be handling US distribution and marketing of IQOS.

Philip Morris's e-cigarette volume sold has increased from 2.9 million users in 2017 to 15 million users in 2020 based on the latest fillings. This represents a growth of 5x in the last 3 years. Almost all of this growth has been from markets outside the US which may be reaching saturation. Prior to the product's launch in the US, Japan's sales growth was already beginning to falter.

Company Investor Presentation

2018 Sustainability Report

In the US, I believe IQOS will not be introducing new customers to e-cigarettes due to the FDA and other non-profit organizations' experience with JUUL. In an effort to curb under-age use of the product, the FDA introduced sweeping regulations aimed at curbing its distribution. Certain local governments have even outright banned the product. You can bet these groups will be closely monitoring IQOS as well.

If IQOS ends up not being able to expand the market and just cannibalizes existing cigarette products, I doubt Altria spends a lot of resources promoting IQOS beyond the bare minimum. Altria has already distanced themselves from the marketing and distribution of JUUL and they own 35% of the company. The agreement between Altria and Philip Morris is only an "agreement" making it less financially painful for Altria to back out if IQOS starts to cannibalize existing cigarette sales.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, currently, Philip Morris is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 14 and as mentioned is yielding 6.9%. The company is trading at a P/E ratio close to the lower-end of its 5-year historical P/E ratio range. The company is growing its revenue at a 5-year CAGR of 2.2% which highlights the resiliency of the business as well as the strength of IQOS.

PMI Historical P/E

The company has strong liquidity with $6.8 billion in cash but is highly leveraged with long-term debt $26 billion. In the past, this wouldn't matter too much as the business generates a lot of cash from its operations, $10 billion in 2019. The bulk of the company's cash is paid out in dividends which can be cut or suspended in times of distress.

As stated in my previous article, it should be noted that the company carries a massive amount of debt at $26 billion (total liabilities of $52 billion) against negative equity of $11 billion. In other words, its total debt outweighs its total assets. The company has gotten to this situation by using debt to repurchase its common shares and pay a hefty dividend.

This situation where a company has negative equity can only persist as long as its debt can be properly rolled over. Historically, the company has been able to do so despite smoking being in decline because its existing customer base is highly addicted to its product. Now, though with a possible strong headwind due to the coronavirus, as described above, the risk to the stock has increased. Any threat to the perceived stability of the company's cash flow by the creditors will be bad for the business as they will either increase interest rates or demand principal pay down.

Philip Morris's bulls will point to the stable revenue and cash flow but ignore this leverage issue when analyzing the safety of the dividend. We saw what happened when Kraft Heinz (KHC), another previously "safe" company with a huge debt load, experienced declining sales. The coronavirus pandemic could be the catalyst for a worldwide decline in cigarette sales. Given all these factors, Philip Morris continues to get an "Avoid" rating from me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. Although I write with conviction, due to timing issues my articles may not fully reflect my investment portfolio (I have a day job so I can't write all the time, etc.). This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.